ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiawassee County, MI

Driver arrested on six charges after chase, police say

By Jared Weber, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dtQRZ_0hi8jvsX00

An attempted traffic stop for speeding in Clinton County turned into a car chase on Interstate 69 into Shiawassee County Saturday with Michigan State Police troopers eventually arresting one person, the agency said in a tweet.

The driver was clocked at 97 mph, according to troopers, which led to the attempted stop. The driver was arrested and jailed on charges of fleeing and eluding police, carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm, carrying a firearm after receiving a felony charge, possession of cocaine, and not having a driver's license.

State police did not provide the driver's age, gender or city of residence. They also did not say where along I-69 the chase began or where it ended, and they did not respond to an interview request Sunday.

The driver initially fled the traffic stop and evaded police before being found in Shiawassee County, the tweet said. The chase came to an abrupt end when a trooper attempted to use spike strips to stop the vehicle; the driver didn't stop and crashed into a trooper's vehicle, but no injuries were sustained.

Police said the driver then fled on foot before being caught and detained.

Contact reporter Jared Weber at 517-582-3937 or jtweber@lsj.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WILX-TV

Eaton County man arrested after hiding from police in a field

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man is in custody after allegedly stealing from a vehicle and running from police. Tuesday morning, Eaton County Deputies were notified by a resident who saw a man trying to steal from a car. When police arrived, the suspect had a head start and ran away from the scene.
EATON COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Shiawassee County, MI
County
Clinton County, MI
City
Clinton, MI
Clinton County, MI
Crime & Safety
Shiawassee County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Chase#Michigan State Police
candgnews.com

Car crash in Rochester Hills leaves woman dead

ROCHESTER HILLS — A Troy woman has died from injuries following a car crash in Rochester Hills Aug. 30. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Mary Josephine Howe, 85, was driving a Chevrolet Impala northbound on Adams Road, attempting to turn onto westbound Auburn Road at approximately 6:16 p.m.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
MLive

Suspect arrested in May homicide outside Flint grocery store

FLINT, MI – A man suspected in a May shooting outside a Flint grocery store has been arrested, authorities said this week. The man, who MLive-The Flint Journal is not identifying because he has yet to be arraigned, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm.
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Detroit

20-year-old man killed after he was partially ejected from vehicle in Pontiac crash

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old man from Brown City is dead, and an 18-year-old woman is hospitalized after a car crash in Pontiac on Sunday. The incident happened at about 1:45 a.m. on Woodward Avenue near Osmun Street.According to a press release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Brody Thompson, 20, was driving a 2010 Audi A5 when he failed to negotiate the curve, striking it, and then the vehicle left the road.The vehicle continued through the median and re-entered southbound Woodward Avenue before overturning in someone's yard.Police say Thompson was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected through the moon roof, and the car came to rest on him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The 18-year-old passenger, was also not wearing a seat belt. She was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition. Police say they believe alcohol and speeding were factors in the incident.The crash is under investigation by  the Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.
PONTIAC, MI
WLNS

ELPD looking for suspects who threw bottles, hurt officers

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Department is looking for multiple suspects who allegedly threw bottles and other items at officers. It all happened in the early hours of Saturday morning in downtown East Lansing on the 300 block of Grove St. near a party store on the corner. Police said a […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Reckless driver caught going 100+ mph by Lansing Police

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One motorcyclist’s speeding did not go unnoticed by Lansing Police’s nightshift crew. According to a Facebook post from the Lansing Police Department, a motorcyclist was driving more than 100 miles per hour when police made an attempt to pull the driver over. Despite the traffic stop attempt, the motorcyclist did not […]
LANSING, MI
WNEM

State Police investigate deadly Vienna Twp. crash

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are investigating a crash that killed a 42-year-old man after investigators said the car ran off the road. Troopers responded to the scene on South Beyer Road near Willard Road around 6:10 a.m. Sunday. Investigators said the driver and sole occupant of a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling northbound when the vehicle ran off the road into a bean field.
BIRCH RUN, MI
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy