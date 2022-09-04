ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Story hits 3-run HR; Sox complete 4-game sweep over Rangers

By CBS Boston
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EHM5j_0hi8jbTF00

By KEN POWTAK Associated Press

BOSTON — Trevor Story hit a three-run homer over the Green Monster, Xander Bogaerts had his eighth straight multi-hit game and the Boston Red Sox completed a four-game sweep over Texas with a 5-2 victory on Sunday.

The Red Sox now have a five-game winning streak as they're trying to climb back into the AL's wild-card chase. The Rangers have lost eight straight.

Bogaerts, who can opt out of his contract after this season, had an RBI double and run-scoring single in his three hits. His stretch is the longest for a Boston player since Kevin Youkilis tied the club record with nine in 2007.

Adolis García had an RBI double for Texas, which lost for the 15th time in its last 18 games in Fenway Park and fell to a season-worst 17 games under .500. It's the Rangers' longest skid since a 12-gamer last season.

Boston's highly touted prospect Triston Casas made his major-league debut, going 1 for 4 with an infield single and had a nice backhand stab of a hard grounder playing first.

Reliever Kaleb Ort (1-1) was credited with his first MLB victory, getting five outs after starter Josh Winckowski was pulled with the Red Sox leading after four innings. John Schreiber got the final three outs for his seventh save.

Rangers starter Dane Dunning (3-8) took the loss and is winless in his last 26 road starts, the majors' longest active streak. His only career road victory came Sept. 9, 2020 with the White Sox. Dunning gave up five runs on eight hits in four innings.

Story had three hits Sunday, including when he drove a low, inside sinker into the second row of seats during a four-run first inning. Bogaerts' double made it 1-0 after Texas scored twice.

Bogaerts added an RBI single in the second.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: Manager Alex Cora gave J.D. Martinez and OF/INF Kiké Hernández the day off. … RHP Kutter Crawford was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement.

GLOVE WORK

Story made a leaping grab of Jonah Heim's liner and a nice swipe tag on the foot of Leody Taveras, who was attempting to steal second. Both plays came in the sixth.

KEUCHEL OUT

The Rangers designated LHP Dallas Keuchel before the game and recalled LHP John King from Triple-A Round Rock.

The 34-year-old Keuchel was 0-2 with a 12.60 ERA in two starts for the Rangers, and 2-9 with a 9.20 ERA in 14 combined starts with the White Sox, Arizona and Texas this season.

UP NEXT

Rangers: LHP Martín Pérez (10-5, 2.89 ERA) is slated to start the opener of a three-game series in Houston Monday. RHP Hunter Brown is scheduled to make his major-league debut for the Astros.

Red Sox: RHP Michael Wacha (10-1, 2.56) looks to keep his current solid run going Monday at the Tampa Bay Rays. He has a 2.19 ERA in four starts after coming off the IL on August 14 following a stint with right shoulder inflammation. The Rays' starter is TBD.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Xander Bogaerts named AL Player of the Week

BOSTON -- Xander Bogaerts is swinging one of the hottest bats in baseball. On Tuesday, he was named the AL Player of the Week.The Boston shortstop was a tough out last week, going 15-for-28 at the plate over seven games for the Red Sox. Bogaerts slashed .536/.581/.821 between Aug. 29 and Sept. 4, clubbing one homer to go with five doubles. He drove in nine runs and scored eight of his own to help the Red Sox to five wins in seven games.Bogaerts had at least two hits in every game last week, including a three-hit, two-RBI game on Sunday to cap off Boston's sweep of the Texas Rangers. He's currently riding a nine-game hitting streak, with multiple hits in each of those nine games.The 29-year-old currently leads the American League with a .319 batting average, which is also the best average among all shortstops. He also leads the position with 37 doubles on the season, and his 63 RBIs is good for seventh among MLB shortstops.Bogaerts has the ability to opt out of his contract after this season, and his price tag seemingly goes up with every swing of his bat.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Red Sox sign Enrique Hernandez to one-year extension

BOSTON  -- Enrique Hernandez will not be hitting free agency this winter. The Red Sox have signed their center fielder to a one-year, $10 million contract extension.Boston announced the signing Tuesday morning, after ESPN's Jeff Passan was first to report the new deal late Monday night. Hernandez -- better known as Kiké -- had a career year for Boston in 2021, hitting 20 homers and a career-best 35 doubles out of the leadoff spot. He also played some excellent defense in center field in his first season at the position.He was even better during Boston's postseason run, slashing .408/.423/.837 with five homers,...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Rays stop Red Sox 4-3 to stay 5 games back of Yankees

By DICK SCANLON Associated Press ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Manuel Margot and David Peralta each doubled home a run in the seventh inning, sending the Tampa Bay Rays to a 4-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Monday. Tampa Bay stopped Boston's five-game winning streak and stayed five games behind the first-place Yankees in the AL East. New York beat Minnesota 5-2 earlier in the day. The Rays hold one of three AL wild-card spots in a tight race that also includes Seattle, Toronto and Baltimore. With the Rays trailing 3-2 in the seventh, pinch-hitter Vidal Bruján was hit by a pitch from...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
72K+
Followers
27K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy