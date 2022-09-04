ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dimmitt, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Hays High School addresses alleged racial comments used during volleyball game

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays High School Hawks volleyball team is addressing the incident that alleges Canyon High School students used racial slurs against the opposing team during the game. The incident happened Friday, Sep. 2 when the Hays volleyball team played against Comal ISD’s Canyon High School....
HAYS, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Movie Star Team Set To Invade Amarillo Gridiron This Friday

Maybe you have, maybe you haven't. Either way, it doesn't really matter. That's not the point I'm trying to get to here. What I AM trying to get at is that a program that was immortalized not only in the movies but in a television show as well is making its way to an Amarillo football field near you this Friday night.
AMARILLO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Amarillo police: Father, son shot by 2 men who tried to rob them

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A father and son were shot by two men who tried to rob them. According to Amarillo police, officers were dispatched to a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the Eddison Apartments. They found two males with gunshot wounds. The victims told police that two...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo police needs help identifying man who died under ‘suspicious circumstances’ near Oak Drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police needs help identifying a man who died under ‘suspicious circumstances’ near Oak Drive, yesterday. According to officials, on Tuesday, Sept 6, Amarillo police were called to the area of Oak Drive and Sycamore Avenue, which is near Hamlet Elementary School, on a man who was found dead by a dumpster in the alley.
AMARILLO, TX
newmexicomagazine.org

Shad Mayfield Busts Rodeo Barriers

After becoming only the third Black rodeo world champion, the Clovis native continues to blaze a trail for others. AS THE SON OF tie-down roping standout Sylvester Mayfield, Shad Mayfield grew up with big boots to fill. “When I was little, I started practicing by walking around with a rope in my hand, just roping chairs and people,” recalls the 21-year-old Clovis native. But rodeo wasn’t always a cinch. Mayfield tried his hand at several sports, including football, as a youngster before roping finally lassoed him. The rising star in professional rodeo already has a half-million dollars in winnings and a World Championship on his belt. The title, which he earned in 2020, puts him in elite company: He joins legends Charles Sampson and Fred Whitfield as one of only three Black world champions in professional rodeo history. This month, Mayfield brings his considerable roping skills to the New Mexico State Fair Rodeo. “I love what I do because I have fun doing it,” he says.
CLOVIS, NM
Mix 94.1

Time Running Out for Convicted Killer in Amarillo

John Lezell Balentine has had about twenty-four extra years on this hearth that his victims didn't have the luxury to enjoy. Three teenagers were asleep back in 1998 when Balentine crawled through a window of an Amarillo home. That was the end for Edward Mark Caylor 17, Kai Brooke Geyer,...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Fatal Accident Outside Amarillo

A fatal vehicle accident occurred on August 28th at 7:40 PM. William Grady Lambert walked east on Farm to Market Road 2575, ten miles east of Amarillo. A Driver in a Ford F-150 was driving into the sun and attempted to miss the pedestrian but was too late. Lambert was...
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Murder Count in Amarillo Rises With Latest Discovery

I would like to say Amarillo is a safe city, but with every crime, I begin to wonder. As days go by the murder count increases. The Amarillo Police Department was called out to the 2800 block of Oak Drive. Someone had found a dead body laying by the dumpster. The body was that of a male, but no other identifying information was released.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Woman ejected from SUV during rollover crash on I-27 in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A woman was ejected from an SUV during a rollover crash on I-27 in Amarillo. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. just north of the Washington Street bridge. According to police, the driver of a white SUV tried to pass a car and clipped...
AMARILLO, TX

