FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WNEM
Owners selling White Horse Tavern after almost 50 years in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A long-time family-owned mid-Michigan restaurant is now looking for a potential buyer. The White Horse Tavern has served the Flint community for almost 50 years. “We never dreamed that it would be the success that it is but a lot of that was attributed to my...
WNEM
Flint spending $45M to demolish dilapidated sites
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A burnt-out, vacant building partially collapsed on Labor Day in Flint. After hours of searching and bringing out both trained dogs and heavy equipment, first responders did not find any victims in the rubble. The collapse highlights a wider problem of vacant and abandoned buildings in...
nbc25news.com
IMAGES: Annual Frankenmuth bridge walk held to celebrate Labor Day
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. - Frankenmuth hosted a bridge walk to celebrate the Labor Day holiday. People broke out their best lederhosen and gathered Monday morning to walk the Wooden covered bridge, a Frankenmuth staple. New links: Wanted Flint alleged murder suspect has been arrested. Walkers arrived around five minutes later at...
nbc25news.com
2022 annual Bikes on the Bricks returns September
FLINT, Mich. -- Bikes on the Bricks returns to Downtown Flint from Friday to Sunday. From September 9 to 11, motorcyclists are encouraged to gather in Downtown Flint for shows, competitions and beer tents. A variety of events are to include but not limited to:. Urias Globe of Death. Beer...
nbc25news.com
Non-profit inside of church needs the communities help
BURTON, Mich.---If you were to drive by Bethel Assembly of God in Burton, you would not guess a clothing closet was inside. Seeds of Love Clothing Closet is inside of the church and needs the communities help to reach more people. Kristina Willhelm founded the clothing closet seven years ago....
WNEM
Officials meet to discuss cause of Flint home explosion
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Fire investigators from Flint and Michigan State Police met on the west side of the state to discuss the cause of the home explosion in Flint that happened close to a year ago. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, officials met in Grandville to talk about what happened...
nbc25news.com
Owosso and Corunna come together for an annual river walk
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. -- Shiawassee County residents participated in the 3.5 mile walk and run between two cities for Labor Day. On September 5, Shiawassee residents began their 3.5 mile event at Curwood Castle in Owosso and ending at McCurdy Park in Corunna by going along the James S Riverwalk.
nbc25news.com
Bay City to hold annual September 11 community day of remembrance and scout salute
BAY CITY, Mich. -- The public is invited to attend the annual September 11 Community Day of Remembrance and Scout Salute at Bay City and 5 other locations. The annual Community Day of Remembrance and Scout Salute will honor those who lost their lives during the attacks of September 11, 2001. The event will be held at the USS Edson in the Saginaw Valley Naval Ship Museum from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
WNEM
Original Frankenmuth Annual Covered Bridge Walk member appears for year 36
Labor Day travelers returning home from holiday weekend. The long holiday weekend is coming to an end travelers are making their way back home after the extended break. Here are the top stories we are following for Monday afternoon, Sept. 5. Saginaw woman hosts fundraiser for family of murder victim.
nbc25news.com
Flint City Clerk Inez Brown announces retirement
FLINT, Mich - City of Flint Clerk Inez Brown announced during tonight's Flint City Council meeting she will be retiring on September 30th. Brown spoke during the meeting saying she will continue to be an active nonpartisan part of the community. Stay with Mid-Michigan NOW on FOX66 and NBC25 for...
Families flock to Michigan State Fair
Novi, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - From the outdoor rides that took people up in the air and spun them around, to old-fashioned staples like the bumper cars, people flocked to the state fairgrounds in Novi to have big fun. Andre Evans from Westland said he planned on trying a variety of what the fair had to offer. "So we want to ride all the rides, eat all the fried food, the good delicious food," said Evans. "Obviously look at the animals. So have a good time with the family."The fair also offered several indoor rides, as well as the featured attraction, the Rock N Roll K9s. There were many things to do and people say the 2022 Michigan State Fair did not disappoint.
WNEM
Wall of building collapses in Flint
Original Frankenmuth Annual Covered Bridge Walk member appears for year 36. On Monday, for the 36th Annual Covered Bridge Walk, members of the community have gathered together at noon. Labor Day travelers returning home from holiday weekend. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. The long holiday weekend is coming to an...
nbc25news.com
Mott volleyball earns home sweep over Lansing CC
FLINT, Mich. - Leah Lappin led the way with 13 kills and 13 digs as the Mott Community College volleyball team swept Lansing Community College 3-0 Tuesday night at Ballenger Fieldhouse. Flushing native Maysa Davis chipped in with seven kills on the night as the Bears improve to 7-4 on...
Group threw popcorn, broke stuff, and fought at NCG Cinema in Lansing Twp.
A large group of young people created some serious chaos at NCG Cinema in Lansing Township Saturday night.
WNEM
TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6
First responders arrived at an abandoned building that partially collapsed on Labor Day in Flint, making sure no one was inside at the time. First responders responded to the scene of a building that partially collapsed in the city of Flint on Monday, Sept. 5. TV5 News Update: Tuesday morning,...
This Castle Home For Sale in Michigan is Fit for a King or Queen
I'd like to think that we all think of ourselves as Queens and Kings of our so-called "castle", or home if you will. However, if you were to buy this house, you'd truly be able to call yourself royalty. Well, at least American royalty. Castle Home For Sale in Rochester,...
Watch: $3 movie ticket day ends in 100-person brawl at Michigan theater
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MICH. -- Four people were arrested after a 100-person fight broke out at a Pittsfield Township movie theater Saturday evening. Police responded to calls of a 50-person fight around 9 p.m. at 4100 Carpenter Road, the location of Cinemark Ann Arbor 20 and IMAX. Upon arrival, officers found...
Body found in Lake Superior identified as Wixom woman
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The victim of a drowning in Lake Superior has been identified as a Wixom woman last seen by her family in June.Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom, was reported missing on June 26 when the Marquette County Sheriff's Office received a tip that Ernst may be headed to the area and was possibly threatening self-harm.Deputies were able to find Ernst's vehicle and some personal belongings near the lake shoreline. A search of the area was conducted by helicopter but no body was found.According to a Facebook post by the Marquette County Sheriff's Office, a body was found on the shore of Lake Superior near the Montreal River in Ontario, Canada. The body was later identified as Olivia Ernst. No foul play is suspected. The recovery and identification was handled by the Ontario Provincial Police.
Funeral home offers new service -- turning ashes of loved ones into keepsake stones
SALINE, MI -- Although Dr. Diana Little died in 2021, she can still be found with loved ones all across the country -- only now as different stones. Little, who practiced obstetrics and gynecology in the Ann Arbor area -- where she and husband, Jim Mulchay lived -- died after a prolonged illness, according to her obituary.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Midland man loses life in Huron County accident involving deer
A Midland man vacationing with family passed away following an accident involving a deer in Huron County’s Dwight Township. The Huron County Sheriff’s Office reports that it’s unclear when the accident happened, with reports of the driver, 26-year-old Miles P. Hooper, being last seen by family in Port Austin five hours before two drivers on M-53, south of Hunter Road, saw the wrecked car in the east ditch as they headed to work shortly before 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
