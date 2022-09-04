ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, IN

Local church celebrates its 200-year anniversary

By Terry Craig
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gOcu0_0hi8iPnC00

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Rockville United Methodist Church is celebrating its 200-year anniversary.

A celebration was held for the special occasion at the church on Sunday. Hundreds of people joined in the big celebration. Pastor Jon Overbey said that it’s hard to put into words just what this milestone means.

“The whole congregation is excited and it’s hard to put into words what it’s really like and what it feels to be apart of something that’s been going on for 200 years,” Overbey said.

Overbey went on to say that it’s pretty rare to see churches this old, particularly in Indiana and in this area. This 200-year-old church is nearly as old as the state itself.

“It’s as old as the town,” Overbey said. “You just don’t see very many of them around that have continued that long.”

Over the last few months, there are plenty of new additions in and around the church. A new wheelchair accessible ramp is one notable addition. COVID-19 and other nationwide issues slowed down the process of many projects that have happened.

Overbey said that some of the finishing touches around the church were just being completed just a day before the grand celebration. However, he said that it’s a blessing to get these much needed repairs done.

“We have been working hard to get the outside fixed, the inside fixed and the new carpets down,” Overbey explained. “The new ramp to make things easier to get here.”

Rev. Dr. Aleze Fulbright with the West District of the United Methodist Church attended on Sunday to celebrate the milestone. She said that it was easy to recognize that this is a very loving congregation.

“This is a family who welcomes all,” Fulbright said. “They continue to do the good work of ministry here in this community.”

This was one of the biggest congregations that the church has had since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEXT: Two-vehicle fatal crash closes US-41 in Parke County Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s coming to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Area residents are invited to join a walking event to help raise funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s™ on September 24 at the Memorial Stadium grounds at Indiana State University. Participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Historic downtown restoration project continues

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Time Travelers Club hosted a tour of the old Terre Haute National Bank building on Wabash Ave. on Wednesday. The Vigo County History Center alongside Indiana Landmarks guided the tours around. This is the first time in 15 years that the public has been able to get a glimpse […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Terre Haute restaurant reopens near 12 Points

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A long-time eatery in Terre Haute has moved back to its former neighborhood. Oy Vey Jewish Bakery and Deli is now open in the 12 Points area. It's on Lafayette Avenue at the old Royal Mandarin restaurant - near Union Hospital. You can grab sandwiches...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
homeofpurdue.com

Fall Festivals in Greater Lafayette

Happy Fall Y’all! Fall in love with autumn festivals in Greater Lafayette. From sampling a delicious array of culinary treats at the Feast of the Hunters' Moon to learning about world cultures through music, dance, crafts, displays, and international food at Global Fest, there is something special for everyone. Learn how to polka dance at Germanfest, get in touch with your inner artist at Art on the Wabash, and be spooked at Boo at the Zoo!
LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
City
Rockville, IN
Rockville, IN
Society
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Local workers receive awards in celebration of Labor Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – In Terre Haute, local workers efforts were honored Monday night in celebration of Labor Day. The Labor Day awards banquet was held at Idle Creek’s banquet center. It’s where awards we’re given to local union workers for their accomplishments and hard work. The event included a dinner, silent auction, awards […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Neets Bridge Rockville, IN USA

My husband and I were doing our weekly jeep roadtripping and stumbled upon the heart inside of the Neet covered bridge in Rockville IN. Thanks to whomever put it there. What a wonderful idea to make someone smile. Thank you 😊
ROCKVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Church
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana Law Enforcement Academy cancels Fallen Officer Memorial Service to ‘focus energy’ on Officer Seara Burton

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Indiana Law Enforcement Academy announced on their Twitter account Wednesday afternoon their decision to cancel this year’s Fallen Officer Memorial Service. The decision was made by the academy and by those families who’s fallen loved ones were to be honored at the service. The tweet by the academy reads: “Hello to […]
PLAINFIELD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Labor Day festivities return to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – For the past two years, one event has been notably absent on Labor Day from Wabash Ave. However, that changed this week with the return of the annual Labor Day Parade that drew thousand of people downtown. It was clear that this event was dearly missed by the community. The […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

The Little Italy Festival returns

CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The 57th annual Little Italy Festival is taking place this weekend in Clinton. This historic festival highlights the deep Italian heritage that is within the Vermillion County community. From the food, to the music, a piece of Italy is everywhere. Little Italy Festival Board Member Anna Hollowell has been apart of […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

U.S. Route 40 Festival returns with new additions

BRAZIL, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The sixth annual U.S. Route 40 Festival will return onto historic US Route 40 in Brazil, Indiana. The festival will take place Saturday Sept. 17. The public will be able to enjoy a variety of entertainment, from live performances, a cruise-in, food trucks, craft vendors, as well as kids activities. Brazil […]
BRAZIL, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Deaf VU flight student accomplishing sky-high goals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Olivia Allen first caught the flying bug when she was just a kid. “My uncle was a air traffic controller in Elkhart, Indiana,” Allen explained. “They had a Young Eagles event. The pilot asked me if I wanted to be up front and so I was in a co-pilot seat and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Honorees announced for Indiana Philanthropy Awards

The Association of Fundraising Professionals – Indiana Chapter (AFP-IC) has unveiled the honorees for this year’s Indiana Philanthropy Awards. The association says the awards honor individuals, organizations and corporations that have “enhanced philanthropy and the community through their dedicated efforts, time, leadership, passion, and generosity.”. The AFP-IC...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 29 to September 2

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 29, 2022 to September 2, 2022. Kentucky Fried Chicken, 4400 S. US Hwy 41 (2 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) Observed spilling and adulterated food on walk-in shelves. Observed accumulated debris in soda nozzles and inside of ice machine.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

J. Gumbo’s officially opens under new management

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A celebration was had in downtown Terre Haute as a popular restaurant marked its official opening under new ownership. A ribbon cutting took place Tuesday morning at J. Gumbo’s on Wabash Avenue. The official opening comes just a few weeks after the business held a soft opening. Adam Dalton is […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville Labor Day Parade Brings Huge Crowd Despite Overcast Skies

The sun refused to shine, but it was a comfortable day and a great turnout for Monday’s Labor Day Parade in Danville. Before it all stepped off, Neuhoff Media had the chance to chat with Mike Wombles of Operating Engineers Local 841, and Shane Dowers from Champaign. AUDIO: (Mike...
DANVILLE, IL
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy