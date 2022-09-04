Local church celebrates its 200-year anniversary

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Rockville United Methodist Church is celebrating its 200-year anniversary.

A celebration was held for the special occasion at the church on Sunday. Hundreds of people joined in the big celebration. Pastor Jon Overbey said that it’s hard to put into words just what this milestone means.

“The whole congregation is excited and it’s hard to put into words what it’s really like and what it feels to be apart of something that’s been going on for 200 years,” Overbey said.

Overbey went on to say that it’s pretty rare to see churches this old, particularly in Indiana and in this area. This 200-year-old church is nearly as old as the state itself.

“It’s as old as the town,” Overbey said. “You just don’t see very many of them around that have continued that long.”

Over the last few months, there are plenty of new additions in and around the church. A new wheelchair accessible ramp is one notable addition. COVID-19 and other nationwide issues slowed down the process of many projects that have happened.

Overbey said that some of the finishing touches around the church were just being completed just a day before the grand celebration. However, he said that it’s a blessing to get these much needed repairs done.

“We have been working hard to get the outside fixed, the inside fixed and the new carpets down,” Overbey explained. “The new ramp to make things easier to get here.”

Rev. Dr. Aleze Fulbright with the West District of the United Methodist Church attended on Sunday to celebrate the milestone. She said that it was easy to recognize that this is a very loving congregation.

“This is a family who welcomes all,” Fulbright said. “They continue to do the good work of ministry here in this community.”

This was one of the biggest congregations that the church has had since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

