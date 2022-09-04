ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Police are investigating shots fired near The Grand 16 Theatre

LAFAEYTTE, La. ( KLFY ) — Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting near The Grand Theatre on the evening of September 3. Officials say it began with a large crowd of juveniles causing a disturbance.

Lafayette Police responded to shots being fired on Doucet road by The Grand 16 Theatre just after 9 p.m. the night of September 3. What started off as a fight between a group of juveniles and a driver of an SUV, ended with shots being fired near the movie theater, stated police.

Lafayette Police: Gunshots fired did not occur at the Grand Theater, no injuries reported

Sergeant Robin Green, with the Lafayette Police Department, said officers initially responded to the theatre after a group of juveniles was causing a disturbance.

“So while the officers were there dealing with a large crowd control, immediately when the shots came out we had officers in the area.”

Sergeant Green said Saturday night’s shooting near The Grand 16 Theatre is currently under investigation.

She said while Lafayette Police were assisting local security in crowd control, the juveniles began verbally fighting with the driver of an SUV. Sergeant Green said the SUV then fled onto Doucet road heading towards Johnston street.

“It was at that time a few minutes later from when the SUV left out of the parking lot that shots were heard being fired.”

Officers responded to the area on Doucet road where the shots were heard and found bullet casings on the ground.

She said there is not a victim or suspect at the moment, as detectives are still working to identify the driver of the SUV, but the casings have been taken as evidence and submitted to the lab for testing.

Sergeant Green said it is important for anyone who witnessed what happened, to anonymously reach out and report what they know.

“With cases like this we urge the community to come forward because someone knows something, you know that occurred, and so we depend on our witnesses that come forward.”

Officers are currently working on leads to develop suspects. At the time of the shooting, no injuries were reported.

More details will be released as the investigation continues and more information becomes available.

Lafayette police encourage anyone with any information to contact them or to reach out to Lafayette crime stoppers at 232-tips

