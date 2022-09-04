Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Week 1 Preview Vs CardinalsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Visit Missouri's Largest Drive-In TheaterTravel MavenCadet, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Thomas W. “Tom” Bilbro, 73, St. Louis
Thomas W. “Tom” Bilbro, 73, of St. Louis died Sept. 2, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Mr. Bilbro was a district manager for KFC. He loved horses and enjoyed square dancing. Born Dec. 17, 1948, in Birmingham, Ala., he was the son of the late Helen M. (Sharpe) and Marvin E. Bilbro.
Arnold woman hurt in crash in St. Louis County
Melanie T. Reichert, 39, of Arnold was injured Tuesday morning, Sept. 6, in a three-vehicle accident on I-55 south of Bayless Avenue in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7:50 a.m., Stacy M. Meeks, 40, of St. Louis was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer north on...
Couple works to keep daughter’s memory alive
Jami and Robert Griffin of Hillsboro said they will honor their late daughter, Taylor Griffin, during the 11th annual Walking for our Children event. Taylor was 16 when she died last year. It’s free to participate in the walk, which is held every year so parents may memorialize children they...
Columbia woman, Fulton man hurt in crash south of Crystal City
A Columbia woman and a Fulton man were injured Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6, in a two-vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 166 south of Crystal City, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:49 p.m., Aniyah D. Williams, 19, of Columbia was driving a 2021 Jeep Compass north on...
Jefferson County club to hold fundraising auction
For nearly nine decades, Jefferson County Amateur Radio Club members have worked to keep countians informed about weather events and other emergencies. The JCARC was formed in 1936 by Charles Herbert, Emanual Roth, Walter Hample and Tyndle Police, and as early as 1937, Roth loaned his radio to KMOX to help with Red Cross relief work during a flood event, according to the group’s website, jcarcmo.org.
Three arrested following report of burglary in progress at Arnold business
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 54-year-old St. Louis man in connection with attempted burglary at Preferred Waste Concepts, 18 Tenbrook Industrial Park. Before that suspect was stopped and arrested, Arnold Police pulled over another pickup and ended up arresting a 39-year-old Arnold man and a 40-year-old Bismarck woman who weren’t connected to the burglary but allegedly were found with drugs, authorities reported.
Taco shop opens in Pevely church
Lanijah Daniels opened an unusual food service today (Sept. 6). First of all, the business, called LaniFuego’s, is housed in the kitchen at the First Baptist Church of Herculaneum-Pevely, 1315 Abbey Lane. Another thing that makes the business unusual is its limited menu – Mexican street tacos, Mexican street...
ICYMI: Jefferson College PACE series offers more than 30 events
The Jefferson College 2022-2023 Performing Arts and Cultural series will include 34 events, offering a variety of musical performances, art displays and academic discussions. All events are open to the public. Season passes, which are good for all PACE series events, cost $25 each, although the cost is $15 for...
Man reports lockbox stolen from dead mother’s Arnold home
A 37-year-old Arnold man reported that a lockbox containing collectible items and personal paperwork was stolen from his deceased mother’s home in the 2100 block of Francis Drive in Arnold. The mother, a 55-year-old Arnold woman, died on Aug. 24, Arnold Police reported. The son reported the theft at...
St. Louis man arrested in Eureka for allegedly stealing from car
A 35-year-old St. Louis man was arrested for reportedly trying to get inside vehicles at a Eureka commuter parking lot. The man allegedly admitted to stealing from one vehicle, Eureka Police reported. A witness called Eureka Police at about 6 p.m. Aug. 20 and reported seeing the suspect trying to...
Festus man arrested for allegedly trying to stab three family members
A 33-year-old Festus man was arrested for allegedly trying to stab three members of his family during a domestic dispute at a home in the 800 block of Jefferson Avenue. No one was injured during the incident, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the incident occurred about 3...
Leader debuts new look on revamped website
Leader Publications has updated the look of its website. The revamped site, myleaderpaper.com, has a crisper, more modern look and is easier for readers to navigate. “We are proud of the look of our redesigned website and believe readers will enjoy the new look and find it easier to locate stories that interest them,” Leader publisher Peggy Scott said.
Athlete of the Week (Sept. 6, 2022) -- Claire Knoll Seckman softball
In the first week of action in the circle for the Jaguars, Knoll posted a record of 4-0 and a 1.88 earned run average. She has struck out 22 batters in 26 innings and was the winning pitcher against Fox in Arnold on Aug. 31. In that 6-3 victory, which raised the Jaguars’ record to 5-2, the defense played well behind her and she pitched a complete game, striking out four. It was Knoll’s second complete game in two days, following an 11-1 win over North County in which she fanned eight.
Third annual pickleball tourney set for October
The third annual Fall Classic Pickleball Tournament will be held Oct. 22-23 at the Timbers of Eureka, 1 Coffey Park Lane. Eureka Parks and Recreation supervisor Luke Hollman said the tournament will feature its traditional mixed-doubles competition, but this year men’s and women’s team tournaments will be added.
Defenses shine as Jags outlast Fox
With timely two-out hitting, Seckman built a 5-0 lead over Fox through four innings and withstood a fifth-inning rally by the Warriors to win their C-6 rivalry game 6-3 on Aug. 31 at Fox. Jaguar righthander Claire Knoll was sharp, pumping pitches and letting her defense go to work behind...
