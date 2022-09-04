In the first week of action in the circle for the Jaguars, Knoll posted a record of 4-0 and a 1.88 earned run average. She has struck out 22 batters in 26 innings and was the winning pitcher against Fox in Arnold on Aug. 31. In that 6-3 victory, which raised the Jaguars’ record to 5-2, the defense played well behind her and she pitched a complete game, striking out four. It was Knoll’s second complete game in two days, following an 11-1 win over North County in which she fanned eight.

IMPERIAL, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO