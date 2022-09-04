ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
104.3 WOW Country

Be Prepared: Breaking Down What to Know About Boise State vs New Mexico this Weekend

The 2022 Boise State football season kicked off this last weekend after a long offseason, and it didn't go according to plan for Broncos fans. While the Broncos will not go undefeated this season, there is still much to play for and potentially a glimpse into the future will play out the rest of this season, depending on the quarterback play. There is much to critique and improve on, but there were also some bright spots. The season continues with a short week this week, as the Broncos begin conference play, and the journey to regain the title of Mountain West Champions begins this Friday against the New Mexico Lobos. Let's recap the loss this last weekend and what went right and wrong, and preview the first conference game of the season.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

10 Events Taking Place in the Magic Valley and Boise this September Weekend

Summer has unofficially come and gone, the fair is over, Labor Day passed, and Boise State football returned this last weekend. Many will be recovering from the weekend that was but don't get ahead of yourself, as the weather is lining up to be beautiful and there are a plethora of events taking place this weekend in the Magic Valley and around Twin Falls. Don't prop your feet up and relax yet, there are many reasons to get out this weekend, and here are some of the things you should be looking forward to.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
Boise, ID
College Sports
Local
Idaho College Sports
Boise, ID
Sports
State
Georgia State
Boise, ID
Football
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
104.3 WOW Country

My First Week In Boise Has Been Great!

Yup! My wife and I (Kyle) just moved to Boise. We actually have been here for a little over a week and have really enjoyed ourselves! I think our two dogs have too!. Since being here we obviously tried to get to as much as we could from eating Downtown, to enjoying the river, and community events like the Spirit of Boise.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Watch Over 40 Incredible Hot Air Balloons Lift Off During Boise’s Third Great Launch

If you made it to the final launch of this year's Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic, you were treated to a sight that few have seen in Boise before!. On Saturday night, hot air balloon fans in the Treasure Valley weren't quite sure this was going to happen. The evening before pilots were to be briefed on conditions for Sunday morning, organizers determined that there would be unfavorable pre-dawn winds on the launch field at Ann Morrison Park. For that reason, they let attendees know that there would be no Dawn Patrol launch, but they anticipated that winds would be favorable 25 minutes after the daylight launch was scheduled.
BOISE, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Petersen
104.3 WOW Country

Hey Beer Lovers in Idaho, Did You Know This?

There are actually two things I’m going to ask you about... Did you know IDAHO is the second largest producer of hops?. According to the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, “Idaho is ranked second in commercial hop production in the United States.” Oregon and Washington are other large producers, and together they produce more beer than anywhere else in the country.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic Nite Glow Surprise Drone Show

The Spirit of Boise has been bringing the beauty of hot air ballooning to the city for 31 years. This year an extra special surprise excited the city during the annual nite glow spectacular. After a 45 minute display of the hot air balloons lighting up the night, the crowd was surprised with an incredible drone show...
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Broncos#Football Team#American Football#Boise State#Boise State Football
104.3 WOW Country

One of the Biggest Fireworks Shows in Idaho is Coming to Meridian

If you don’t have plans this Friday night, we’re about to make them for you!. Friday, September 9 is Scentsy’s 9th Annual Rock-A-Thon and we couldn’t be more thrilled about it because they chose our friends at Camp Rainbow Gold as their beneficiary this year! The timing couldn’t be more perfect since the event happens during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
MERIDIAN, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
104.3 WOW Country

Boise Fire Leaves Several Injured, Pets Deceased

Heartbreaking news has been released out of Southeast Boise from the Boise Fire Department as of late Wednesday evening. If you were driving anywhere around the neighborhood of Southeast Boise on Wednesday evening, you probably noticed the significant emergency response along with multiple road closures. First responders were on the...
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

When Do You Have To Stop For A School Bus With Stop Arm Extended In Idaho?

School is back in session and that means new things to watch out for while driving the streets of the Magic Valley. School speed zones are now enforced, School buses will be stopping frequently to load and unload children, and more children at crosswalks. But not always. I say not always because there is a good chance that you'll also see kids crossing at non-crosswalk locations. Failure to obey the now-in-effect school-related laws could result in fines for drivers. The fines for some infractions have been increased recently by the Idaho State Legislature including the first-time fine for failure to stop when a school bus has the stop arm extended. That fine is now $200.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy