MINNEAPOLIS – A 25-year-old Minneapolis man is accused of using 3D printers to make auto sears, a device that turns semi-automatic weapons into fully-automatic machine guns.The U.S. Attorney's Office says Aaron Malik Cato is charged with possession of machine guns stemming from a "controlled delivery" of a package shipped from Taiwan to his home late last month that contained "enough [firearm] parts to create 10 auto sears."The package was seized by Customs and Border Protection agents, who tipped off federal and local authorities. Upon delivery to Cato's home, authorities also executed a search warrant and found several handguns and two AR-15-style rifles. Three of the guns had auto sears, and authorities classified the weapons as "ghost guns," which are also known as PMFs, or "privately made firearms."Authorities say four 3D printers and several 3D-printed auto sears were also found in his home during the search.Cato made his first court appearance Wednesday, and will remain in custody.RELATED: Fire Sale: Dealers rush to sell ghost gun parts before restrictions take effect

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO