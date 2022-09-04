ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Judy messin
3d ago

doesn't matter what kind of car you are buying or own. Thieves need to be found and prosecuted to the fullest!!! A person in this economy buys whatever their budget allows them.. This is on the manufacturer

CBS Minnesota

St. Paul man files lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai, citing theft-friendly defect

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A St. Paul man has filed a lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai, alleging that their vehicles suffer from a "significant defect" that has led to increased thefts.The lawsuit, a class action complaint, was filed in the U.S. District Court on Friday by LaShaun Johnson. In the lawsuit, Johnson says his Kia Sorento was stolen on the morning of Aug. 24. "According to the police, the thieves used a flat head screwdriver to take off the ignition column and start the car," the lawsuit said. Johnson said he would not have bought the vehicle had he...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Police: Arrest made in connection to St. Paul triple homicide

ST PAUL, Minn. — Police announced an arrest in connection to a triple homicide Sunday in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood. According to a press release from the St. Paul Police Department, a 41-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested Wednesday morning in Chicago and is awaiting charges. KARE 11 doesn't name suspects who haven't been charged.
SAINT PAUL, MN
mprnews.org

Police: Suspect in custody in fatal shooting of 3 in St. Paul

St. Paul Police say they've arrested a suspect in this weekend's triple fatal shooting in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. The department says officers and FBI agents took a 41-year-old Minneapolis man into custody this morning Wednesday in Chicago. Ramsey County prosecutors have yet to file charges. Two other people were wounded...
SAINT PAUL, MN
MIX 108

Unbelievable! Minnesota Teenager Caught Driving 107 MPH

I remember when I was 16 and could not wait to get my driver's license. Part of the reason being my mom was a horrible driver and made me so nervous every time I was in the car with her. As a side note, my mom knew she was a bad driver and actually did not like to drive but had to out of necessity. So I vowed once I got my license, that she was never driving me anywhere again and she was happy to have me drive her instead.
willmarradio.com

Shooting at Minnesota State Fair causes panic, and teen shot, wounded 1 block from fairgrounds

(St. Paul, MN) -- St. Paul police say they are still searching for the shooter who caused a major panic at the Minnesota State Fair Saturday. That led to the event being shut down early. Officers were responding to a major fight involving anywhere from 30-to-50 people when the suspect opened fire. Deputies chased a man but he managed to get away. An 18-year-old victim was hospitalized for treatment of two gunshot wounds. That person is expected to recover. Police haven’t named any persons of interest or reported any arrests.
SAINT PAUL, MN
bulletin-news.com

Man charged with attempted murder, accused of shooting at 3 workers outside St. Paul Target

According to attempted murder charges announced on Tuesday, a 37-year-old man fired at three Target employees outside a store in St. Paul, causing them to flee for cover. The three weren’t wounded, but they were “visibly terrified and scared,” the criminal complaint alleged. Due to the altercation in the parking lot, the business on Suburban Avenue, just off of Interstate 94, closed early on Friday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis man charged with making 3D-printed devices to create fully-automatic "ghost guns"

MINNEAPOLIS – A 25-year-old Minneapolis man is accused of using 3D printers to make auto sears, a device that turns semi-automatic weapons into fully-automatic machine guns.The U.S. Attorney's Office says Aaron Malik Cato is charged with possession of machine guns stemming from a "controlled delivery" of a package shipped from Taiwan to his home late last month that contained "enough [firearm] parts to create 10 auto sears."The package was seized by Customs and Border Protection agents, who tipped off federal and local authorities. Upon delivery to Cato's home, authorities also executed a search warrant and found several handguns and two AR-15-style rifles. Three of the guns had auto sears, and authorities classified the weapons as "ghost guns," which are also known as PMFs, or "privately made firearms."Authorities say four 3D printers and several 3D-printed auto sears were also found in his home during the search.Cato made his first court appearance Wednesday, and will remain in custody.RELATED: Fire Sale: Dealers rush to sell ghost gun parts before restrictions take effect
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
bulletin-news.com

St. Paul police identify victims in Payne-Phalen triple homicide

On Monday, police were still looking into the circumstances behind the shooting deaths of three St. Paul people and the injuries of two more over the weekend in the city’s Payne-Phalen area. According to the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office, Angelica Gonzales, 33, Cory Freeman, 42, and Maisha Spaulding,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
ktoe.com

Police Focus In On Suspect In Deadly Triple Shooting, Victims Identified

(St. Paul, MN) — St. Paul police say they are focused on a single suspect in a deadly shooting that killed three and injured two. Authorities are not releasing information about the suspect, citing the ongoing investigation. The shooting happened Sunday in the 900 block of Case Avenue. Officers say 33-year-old Angelica Gonzales, 44-year-old Maisha Spaulding, and 42-year-old Cory Freeman were killed in the shooting. No word on the identities of those were injured.
SAINT PAUL, MN
FOX 2

Man hit and killed on I-64 in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A man was struck and killed early Monday morning in St. Clair County, Illinois on I-64. Illinois State Police said a blue Acura was driving eastbound on I-64 just after 12 a.m. when it “hydroplaned and struck the left guardrail and concrete bridge rail.” The driver then exited the Acura […]
KEYC

More Minnesota state troopers on the highways

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A significant presence of Minnesota State Patrol will continue to stay on the freeways. The Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic, or H.E.A.T., aims to minimize aggressive driving and excessive speeding. More troopers have been on the highways since February. Until the end of December, troopers...
SAINT PAUL, MN
bulletin-news.com

Shots fired outside St. Paul Target lead to store closing early

On Friday, police detained a man accused of firing shots outside a Target in St. Paul, potentially targeting workers. The business remained closed for the rest of the day with no injuries being recorded. Just before 2:00 p.m., police were summoned to a complaint of gunfire at the Target in...
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Associated Press

Former Alaska lawmaker Kohring dies in vehicle crash

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Victor Kohring, a former Alaska lawmaker who was caught up in a corruption scandal that roiled the state Legislature more than 15 years ago, has died in a vehicle crash. Alaska State Troopers said Kohring, 64, of Wasilla, was driving a van that collided head-on with a semi-truck “after crossing the center line for unknown reasons” on the Glenn Highway north of Palmer on Tuesday evening. The driver of the truck was not injured, said Austin McDaniel, a spokesperson for the troopers. He did not immediately have more information to provide around circumstances surrounding the collision. An autopsy was planned.
ALASKA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Man, 18, shot twice near Minnesota State Fairgrounds

ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night just outside the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, during the fair's final night of the year.Public Information Officer Mike Ernster says it happened at about 8:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of Como Avenue, which is about a block and a half east of the fair's main Snelling Avenue gate.Ernster says the victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot twice in the abdomen. He's being treated at Regions Hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.Officers upped their presence at the fairgrounds after another shooting on Saturday forced the fair to close early. Police say one person was shot in the leg during a fight near the Midway. No arrests have been made.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KELOLAND TV

Police: 1 injured in MN State Fair shooting incident

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KELO) — The Minnesota State Fair closed early Saturday night after a shooting sent hundreds of fairgoers running from the area in a panic. Authorities shut down the fair around 10:20 p.m. for what they first called “disturbances” near the midway. State fair police...
SAINT PAUL, MN

