Hartford, CT

WFMZ-TV Online

Emmaus v. Nazareth boys soccer, 09.07.22

Emmaus hosting Nazareth on the pitch in boys soccer. Regulation time not enough to decide a winner between these two. The Green Hornets coming out on top, 1-0 in the end.
EMMAUS, PA

