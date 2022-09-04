Read full article on original website
First Alert: Scattered showers with more rain expected over the weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Isolated rain showers and storms are possible for Thursday and Friday, with more widespread rain and storm chances for the weekend. Temperatures will stay in the lower 80s through Friday, with upper 70s for Saturday and Sunday. Thursday: isolated shower or storm, with highs in the...
WBTV
Small storm chance Wednesday before a First Alert for more rounds of weekend rain
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mixed clouds and sun, warm and humid again today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There’s a small late-day thundershower risk, though most neighborhoods will probably remain dry. Warm 80s today, small storm chance. Mostly dry Thursday and Friday. First Alert: More rounds...
WBTV
Rain isn’t over yet; First Alert declared for the weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Muggy and very warm weather will dominate the forecast today and tomorrow with only isolated showers and storms in the forecast. Today: Mix of sun and clouds, few PM thunderstorms. Wednesday: Very warm and humid, isolated thunderstorms. First Alert Weekend: Periods of rain and storms, wet...
WBTV
Isolated rain for midweek, with more rain possible this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain will taper off tonight, with patchy dense fog possible overnight. Scattered rain and storms return on Wednesday, with more rounds of rain and storms possible for the weekend. More breaks of sunshine for Tuesday afternoon, with upper 80s. Scattered rain for Wednesday, with highs in...
First Alert issued for second half of Labor Day weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chances for showers and a few thunderstorms will increase for the second half of our holiday weekend into Labor Day. Sunday First Alert: Scattered showers, a few rumbles a thunder. Labor Day First Alert: Off-and-on showers, cooler. Tuesday: Scattered showers, a few rumbles of thunder. Rain...
WBTV
Power outage impacting hundreds of customers in northeast Charlotte
District to re-evaluate after mold found in West Rowan Middle School. Students there have been learning remotely since Aug. 22 after mold found in the HVAC system forced them to go online. Wrapping up busy Labor Day travel weekend. Updated: 12 hours ago. Charlotte Douglas International Airport is expecting 80,000...
WBTV
Expect Flood Warnings in the foothills and mountains
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg) - The National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg issued a flash flood warning to western Burke, southwestern Caldwell, eastern McDowell, and northeastern Rutherford counties until 4:45 p.m. At 12:50 p.m., Doppler radar showed heavy rain falling across the warning areas. Two to three inches...
Crash causes delays on I-85 South in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Southbound lanes on Interstate 85 have reopened in north Charlotte after a crash Wednesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Officials said the crash happened around 6:50 a.m. near Exit 40 for North Graham Street. Two of the four southbound lanes near N Graham St were […]
Customers lose power in northeast Charlotte Tuesday morning
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Over 1,000 customers were without power in northeast Charlotte Tuesday morning, Duke Energy reported. According to the Duke Energy Outage Map, 803 customers lost power in the area of North Tryon Street, Eastway Drive and Old Concord Road. The cause of the outage...
WBTV
Rock Hill mobile home park went without water for two weeks, still no reason why
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Residents in one Rock Hill community are experiencing a water crisis. Several people called WBTV saying Quail Meadows Mobile Park hasn’t had water since the last week of August. WBTV saw crews trying to figure out where the leak could possibly be. One of...
Tractor trailer crashes, trees down after heavy rainfall in the foothills
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The foothills have had a Labor Day full of heavy rain, causing several car crashes and trees to fall down. Highway patrol told Reporter Dave Faherty that they responded to several crashes along the foothills. Among those crashes was a tractor trailer hauling food that...
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in August 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Fall Is The Best Time To Aerate
CHARLOTTE – Aeration is an important component of any lawn care maintenance plan. It creates openings in lawn turf, penetrating the root and thatch layers and allows water and air down into the soil where it can better reach the grassroots. “Core aeration” is the practice of punching small plugs, or cores, into the lawn and is usually done with a motorized machine that can be rented. Landscaping contractors also include aeration among their menu of lawn care services.
WBTV
New hospital opens to patients in Fort Mill, S.C.
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) – People living in Fort Mill will no longer have to drive to Charlotte or Rock Hill to seek hospital care. Piedmont Medical Center, which is located at the intersection of S.C. 160 and U.S. 21, is now open to patients. The 200,000-square-foot building has...
Birkdale Village part of Huntersville makeover, mayor says
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Huntersville Mayor Melinda Bales says Birkdale Village is becoming a regional attraction where anyone can come out and watch football games from the future beer garden or catch a concert on the green.
WBTV
Paralyzed Charlotte man left with no care for almost 24 hours at Atrium Emergency Room
NCDOT awards $691K contract to replace Union County bridge
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A bridge on Prospect Road in southern Union County is set to be replaced in the coming months, the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced. The bridge on Prospect Road over Polecat Creek will be rebuilt with work expected to be complete by next April,...
cn2.com
CN2 Today – September Events in the Town of Clover
CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The Town of Clover will be hosting several events for the fall and holiday season. Some may seem familiar and others have been newly revamped. CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil speaks with Sam Green, Clover Event Coordinator on what you can expect this coming season in the town.
WBTV
Nearly 5,000 Duke Energy customers in southwest Charlotte were without power after equipment went offline
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 4,800 Duke Energy customers in the Steele Creek area were without power on Sunday, according to the company’s power outage map. The outages were first reported around 10 a.m. on Sunday, and were reportedly caused by equipment going offline. Duke’s outage map shows...
WBTV
One year later: Asiah Figueroa remembered by family, community with balloon release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One year after the murder of a 3-year-old in Charlotte, his family gathered to remember his life. Asiah Figueroa was killed on Sept. 7, 2021, after nearly 150 rounds were fired in his great-grandmother’s home on Richard Rozelle Drive. He was asleep. Previous Coverage: Suspect’s...
