ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

First Alert: Scattered showers with more rain expected over the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Isolated rain showers and storms are possible for Thursday and Friday, with more widespread rain and storm chances for the weekend. Temperatures will stay in the lower 80s through Friday, with upper 70s for Saturday and Sunday. Thursday: isolated shower or storm, with highs in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Rain isn’t over yet; First Alert declared for the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Muggy and very warm weather will dominate the forecast today and tomorrow with only isolated showers and storms in the forecast. Today: Mix of sun and clouds, few PM thunderstorms. Wednesday: Very warm and humid, isolated thunderstorms. First Alert Weekend: Periods of rain and storms, wet...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Isolated rain for midweek, with more rain possible this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain will taper off tonight, with patchy dense fog possible overnight. Scattered rain and storms return on Wednesday, with more rounds of rain and storms possible for the weekend. More breaks of sunshine for Tuesday afternoon, with upper 80s. Scattered rain for Wednesday, with highs in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
WBTV

First Alert issued for second half of Labor Day weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chances for showers and a few thunderstorms will increase for the second half of our holiday weekend into Labor Day. Sunday First Alert: Scattered showers, a few rumbles a thunder. Labor Day First Alert: Off-and-on showers, cooler. Tuesday: Scattered showers, a few rumbles of thunder. Rain...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Power outage impacting hundreds of customers in northeast Charlotte

District to re-evaluate after mold found in West Rowan Middle School. Students there have been learning remotely since Aug. 22 after mold found in the HVAC system forced them to go online. Wrapping up busy Labor Day travel weekend. Updated: 12 hours ago. Charlotte Douglas International Airport is expecting 80,000...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Expect Flood Warnings in the foothills and mountains

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg) - The National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg issued a flash flood warning to western Burke, southwestern Caldwell, eastern McDowell, and northeastern Rutherford counties until 4:45 p.m. At 12:50 p.m., Doppler radar showed heavy rain falling across the warning areas. Two to three inches...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Crash causes delays on I-85 South in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Southbound lanes on Interstate 85 have reopened in north Charlotte after a crash Wednesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Officials said the crash happened around 6:50 a.m. near Exit 40 for North Graham Street. Two of the four southbound lanes near N Graham St were […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Heavy Rain#First Alert#Tropical Update#Impac
fox46.com

Customers lose power in northeast Charlotte Tuesday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Over 1,000 customers were without power in northeast Charlotte Tuesday morning, Duke Energy reported. According to the Duke Energy Outage Map, 803 customers lost power in the area of North Tryon Street, Eastway Drive and Old Concord Road. The cause of the outage...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in August 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
ROKU
triwnews.com

Fall Is The Best Time To Aerate

CHARLOTTE – Aeration is an important component of any lawn care maintenance plan. It creates openings in lawn turf, penetrating the root and thatch layers and allows water and air down into the soil where it can better reach the grassroots. “Core aeration” is the practice of punching small plugs, or cores, into the lawn and is usually done with a motorized machine that can be rented. Landscaping contractors also include aeration among their menu of lawn care services.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

New hospital opens to patients in Fort Mill, S.C.

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) – People living in Fort Mill will no longer have to drive to Charlotte or Rock Hill to seek hospital care. Piedmont Medical Center, which is located at the intersection of S.C. 160 and U.S. 21, is now open to patients. The 200,000-square-foot building has...
FORT MILL, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Today – September Events in the Town of Clover

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The Town of Clover will be hosting several events for the fall and holiday season. Some may seem familiar and others have been newly revamped. CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil speaks with Sam Green, Clover Event Coordinator on what you can expect this coming season in the town.
CLOVER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy