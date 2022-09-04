Read full article on original website
Be Prepared: Breaking Down What to Know About Boise State vs New Mexico this Weekend
The 2022 Boise State football season kicked off this last weekend after a long offseason, and it didn't go according to plan for Broncos fans. While the Broncos will not go undefeated this season, there is still much to play for and potentially a glimpse into the future will play out the rest of this season, depending on the quarterback play. There is much to critique and improve on, but there were also some bright spots. The season continues with a short week this week, as the Broncos begin conference play, and the journey to regain the title of Mountain West Champions begins this Friday against the New Mexico Lobos. Let's recap the loss this last weekend and what went right and wrong, and preview the first conference game of the season.
Boise State Should Start Who At QB? Vote Now in Our BSU Poll!
Boise State Football has only played one game of the season, and the team is now struggling with a declared quarterback controversy. The good news for the Broncos is that they should be able to handle a struggling New Mexico Lobo team this Friday night on national television. The bad...
It’s Time For OktoberFest In The Treasure Valley!
It's that time of the year when we all get excited! Pumpkin spice lattes, football is back, and the leaves are starting to change colors. Maybe you look at this time of the year a little differently. Football is back, another excuse to drink, and it's OKTOBERFEST 2022!!. Being new...
My First Week In Boise Has Been Great!
Yup! My wife and I (Kyle) just moved to Boise. We actually have been here for a little over a week and have really enjoyed ourselves! I think our two dogs have too!. Since being here we obviously tried to get to as much as we could from eating Downtown, to enjoying the river, and community events like the Spirit of Boise.
Ordering in? Here’s Boise’s Most Popular Takeout Restaurant (#1 in Idaho)
You know, sometimes you just don’t want to go anywhere for dinner... and you might not want to cook either. Fortunately, we live in a time where ordering food to come to you is a totally normal thing haha so I wanted to share Boise’s top-rated takeout restaurants with you.
How Many of these Boise Dive Bars Have You Been To?
In the gallery below, local unsponsored reviews are featured with an original pic of every Boise dive bar. We did it this way to give you the most honest perspective of each business. We also believe it's the best way to convey each bar's unique vibe and one-of-a-kind character. Here...
Boise, Idaho Landmark Named One of America’s Most Haunted Houses
Between Haunted World and Requiem, the Treasure Valley is hardly lacking when it comes to man-made haunted houses. But do they make your skin crawl as much as the real deal?. Because we have those in the Treasure Valley too! Two national websites set out on a mission to find America’s REAL most haunted houses. They’re two very different websites. The House Beautiful website is a digital arm of a home design magazine that’s been in print for over 125 years. Big 7 Travel is a travel blog meant to save tourists from spending countless hours reading reviews on TripAdvisor, Foursquare or Google Reviews.
Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic Nite Glow Surprise Drone Show
The Spirit of Boise has been bringing the beauty of hot air ballooning to the city for 31 years. This year an extra special surprise excited the city during the annual nite glow spectacular. After a 45 minute display of the hot air balloons lighting up the night, the crowd was surprised with an incredible drone show...
Ready for Brunch? This is the Highest-rated Brunch Restaurant in Boise
When it comes to hole-in-the-wall restaurants and incredible food finds, Boise continues to make lists for having the best of the best. So, it's no surprise Boise is home to the most amazing brunch spots you can possibly find... but which one is the highest rated?. According to Stacker and...
One of the Biggest Fireworks Shows in Idaho is Coming to Meridian
If you don’t have plans this Friday night, we’re about to make them for you!. Friday, September 9 is Scentsy’s 9th Annual Rock-A-Thon and we couldn’t be more thrilled about it because they chose our friends at Camp Rainbow Gold as their beneficiary this year! The timing couldn’t be more perfect since the event happens during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Hey Beer Lovers in Idaho, Did You Know This?
There are actually two things I’m going to ask you about... Did you know IDAHO is the second largest producer of hops?. According to the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, “Idaho is ranked second in commercial hop production in the United States.” Oregon and Washington are other large producers, and together they produce more beer than anywhere else in the country.
Entertaining, Strange and Funny Idaho Street Names
Idaho is certainly unique. We have an interesting way of doing things here and while all states, cities and places probably have a name or two that is strange, funny and ridiculous.... Idaho has its fair share of street names that will make you do a double take or just say, what the heck? Did I see that right? Did that say what I think it said? These directions cant be right? How does one come up with a street name like that?
Boise Balloon Classic Remembers Larry Gebert in Moving Tribute
The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic took time today to honor departed KTVB Meteorologist Larry Gebert. He was awarded the prestigious pride of Boise Award, celebrating his work promoting the Boise River fest and the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. Mr. Gebert passed away this April from an unexpected heart attack. He was known as the constant champion of promoting nonprofit events in Idaho.
Stunning Boise Home With Downtown Views will Inspire Your Next Remodel
Are these the best views of downtown Boise?! This beautiful home was built 70 years ago and is still a stunner with carefully thought out remodel. Oogle over these photos and keep scrolling for more unbelievable multi million dollar homes in the area. Stunning Boise Home With Downtown Views will...
Boise City Government Embraces Pride Still Silent on July Fourth
The upcoming weekend in Boise could be hotter than the current triple-digit temperatures that have plagued our area for the last several weeks. The annual Boise Pride Festival is coming to town and has several folks alarmed at the schedule of events. Several folks have taken to social media to...
5 Shocking Trends That Are Disrupting the Once Hot Boise Market
The Boise housing market continues transforming from a seller's to a buyer's market. Home prices continue to fall due to more homes staying on the market longer than in the last two years. Realtors tell us that if you can wait a few months, they expect prices to continue to fall.
Do You Think Boise is One of the Best Cities for Dating?
If you’re single and living in Boise, then I have great news for you… apparently Boise is a major hotspot for dating! Would you have guessed that? Yeah, me either. I mean not that it's bad for dating, but I just wasn't expecting it to be among the best.
‘Free Day of Dentistry’ Set for Boise This Fall
We don't have to tell you that times are tough these days--after coming out of a two year long pandemic, gas prices at an all time high, and frankly a social and political rhetoric that is exhausting--and EVERYWHERE--people are just looking for a break. Thanks to local businesses here in...
When Do You Have To Stop For A School Bus With Stop Arm Extended In Idaho?
School is back in session and that means new things to watch out for while driving the streets of the Magic Valley. School speed zones are now enforced, School buses will be stopping frequently to load and unload children, and more children at crosswalks. But not always. I say not always because there is a good chance that you'll also see kids crossing at non-crosswalk locations. Failure to obey the now-in-effect school-related laws could result in fines for drivers. The fines for some infractions have been increased recently by the Idaho State Legislature including the first-time fine for failure to stop when a school bus has the stop arm extended. That fine is now $200.
Are Idaho Schools the Latest Victims of Cancel Culture?
We think so, but by all means, decide for yourself. It was last spring that we believe cancel culture ravished a local district in southwestern Idaho. Monday, May 9th was a day that started like any other in the Gem State. Adults went to work, kids went to school, and trash collection along with the the U.S. Postal Service conducted business as usual. What made Monday, May 9th extraordinary was how it ended. That was the day the Nampa School Board sparked controversy throughout the nation when it voted to ban 22 books from district libraries. "Voted to ban 22 from district libraries," let that sink in for a moment. What happened? Did the world rotate backwards on its axis that day? No. Did America suddenly abandon the tenets of a free-thinking republic? Also no. But it appears the Nampa School Board did. Novels as famous as Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale" along with 21 other literary works the school board deemed inappropriate were evicted from the district's school of thought. Our fervent instinct to fight the horrors of censorship is amplified by the Land of the Free underfoot and our tethers to the First Amendment.
