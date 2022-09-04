ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighters stop brush fire near Fallbrook at 30 acres

By David Hernandez
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

A brush fire burned 30 acres in rural North County as temperatures soared Sunday before aircraft dropped retardant and helped "box in" the blaze, a fire official said.

The fire started about 1:35 p.m. off Sandia Creek Road north of De Luz Road, in an unincorporated community north of Fallbrook. The flames took off at a moderate rate, up a rugged hillside, according to Cal Fire San Diego Capt. Thomas Shoots.

He initially said the fire was a "big concern" because of the heat and the dry, ready-to-burn brush in the area. The temperature there hit 92 degrees around the time the fire broke out, according to the National Weather Service.

There was no immediate threat to structures, although deputies went to several homes in the sparsely populated area to warn residents about the possibility of evacuation orders, authorities said.

Four planes that drop fire retardant and two water-dropping helicopters were sent to assist firefighters on the ground. Shoots said the retardant drops helped "box in" and slow down the fire.

The fire was 10 percent contained as of 4:40 p.m.

Deputies closed a stretch of Sandia Creek Road to northbound traffic while firefighters attacked the blaze.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Updates :
4:39 p.m. Sept. 4, 2022 : This story was updated with additional information about firefighters’ progress.
3:28 p.m. Sept. 4, 2022 : This story was updated with the latest number of acres burned.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
