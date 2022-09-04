Read full article on original website
Joe Boy
3d ago
During the pandemic Ever's policies put a number of them out of business. He was 10 miles from Kenosha, why didn't he stop in and talk to those folks. If there is one thing I remember about Evers, is that he failed in Kenosha and Milwaukee during the riots of 2020. Yes, he activated the Guard, but failed to deploy with orders. Kenosha businesses would not have been torched and we would not have had a Kyle Rittenhouse.....🙃
tjmk
3d ago
To Little To Late, He Spouts His Mouth And Does Nothing In Hope's For Reelection. Typical Politicians.
Rusty
3d ago
The owner and his staff were quite cordial, but as always Tony didn't leave a tip!...smh.
WBAY Green Bay
Leaked Oath Keepers membership list includes Northeast Wisconsin ties
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The membership of the far-right extremist group Oath Keepers, which is accused of playing a role in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, was leaked Wednesday. The list contains more than 38,000 names, including people who work in positions of authority. The Anti-Defamation League...
How Much is Mandela Barnes Worth?
Mandela Barnes, 35, is an American politician who currently serves as the lieutenant governor of Wisconsin and is running for a Senate seat against Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. The race is very close...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Barnes explains decision not to join President Biden in Milwaukee
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Monday, Labor Day, President Biden was in Wisconsin but one Democratic candidate who wasn’t on stage for the speech was Lt. gov. Mandela Barnes, who’s running for Republican Ron Johnson’s seat in the US Senate. Tuesday, Barnes was in Green Bay, where he explained his decision.
Wisconsin sheriffs working with ICE push immigrants from jail to deportation
This story has been updated to reflect a change in Dane County Sheriff’s Office policy in August of 2021. The department no longer informs ICE when it has an undocumented immigrant in custody. Relationships, both formal and informal, between Wisconsin sheriff’s offices and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) cause immigrants to be deported for […] The post Wisconsin sheriffs working with ICE push immigrants from jail to deportation appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
tonemadison.com
A Wisconsin politics scandal that is and one that isn’t
Recent news cycles around Tim Michels and Mandela Barnes demonstrate that not all political dirt is created equal. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond.
Have You Ever Made a Visit to Wisconsin’s Most Underrated Town?
When I hear things like "underrated" it makes me wonder if it's rated too low or not enough. I mean, to underrate something means there are reviews and opinions on the subject but not enough love to make it a favorite. So when it's underrated that means public opinion is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
6 Wisconsin officials with Oath Keepers ties, analysis shows
MILWAUKEE - A new analysis shows 81 government officials across the United States have ties to the Oath Keepers, an extremist anti-government group. Six of them are from Wisconsin. To be clear, the mere inclusion of someone's name on this list does not mean that person was a member of...
‘The Worst City in Wisconsin’ According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review
Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
Wisconsin Is Home To The Top 5 Drunkest Counties In America
Many of us like a good drink from time to time, some more than others. A recent study decided to take a look at the different counties throughout America that may be a bit drunker than others. Fun Fact all the counties on this list are in the Midwest... go...
voiceofalexandria.com
Wisconsin voter fraud charges open hypocrisy debate in AG election
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s highest profile voter fraud case yet is now an issue in the race for attorney general. Democrat Josh Kaul, the attorney general, has filed voter fraud charges against a Racine County man who requested the ballots of Wisconsin’s Assembly speaker and the mayor of Racine ahead of the August primary.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fight against fentanyl; Kenosha County's new plan of attack
KENOSHA, Wis. - It all started when Ricky Robinson was 25 years old. "It was all party, party, party," Robinson said. One day Robinson woke up and he felt sick. He knew something wasn’t right. When Robinson talked to a friend about it, Robinson said they told him, "man you need some dope."
fortatkinsononline.com
Michels is running to ‘turn Madison upside down’
Now that the Wisconsin GOP has decided on the Trump-endorsed millionaire construction executive Tim Michels, our choice for Governor is clear. Do not elect someone who wants to turn the clock back on workers’ rights and is running to “turn Madison upside down.” Governor Tony Evers is a man of decency who is leading the fight for everything that we hold dear. This is no time for chaos. The Wisconsin legislature is still controlled by the do-nothing Republicans who have shown their disdain for working people and women’s rights – refusing to expand affordable health care, advocating for an 1849 law that criminalized abortion, saying no to sensible gun safety measures backed by strong majorities of people, and decimating voting rights and environmental protections that assure clean air and water for Wisconsinites. Gov. Tony Evers is the people’s champion, standing up to the GOP’s divisive agenda. Vote for Tony in November.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha pursuit, gun thrown on I-94, 2 from Milwaukee charged
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two Milwaukee men face charges in connection with a 100 mph pursuit that involved a pistol being thrown from the car on I-94 in Waukesha County Aug. 21. According to prosecutors, the driver told investigators he didn't stop because he was "afraid of what police would do because of things seen on the internet and thought if he got to Milwaukee, he would feel safer."
CBS 58
Racine prepares to host 1st-ever Bark in the Park
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- You can be part of Racine's first annual "Bark in the Park" pet festival and 5K this weekend. Kristin Wilson, the assistant director at Billy's Posse Inc., and executive director Stacie Kraft, joined CBS 58 to tell us more about the event. To learn more,...
Report finds conditions are looking up for workers in Wisconsin — including increased power
Unemployment is down, wages are up and Wisconsin workers are more willing to talk union this Labor Day. That’s the summary of the newest State of Working Wisconsin report from COWS, a University of Wisconsin research center that looks at the state of the economy through the eyes of the broad workforce.
UPMATTERS
When could it snow in Wisconsin?
(WFRV) – As the leaves begin to change color and daily temperatures only reach 40 degrees, it signals the inevitable arrival of snow. But what does past history tell us when snow is expected to arrive in northeast Wisconsin?. Most Wisconsinites won’t have to break out the shovels or...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Deputy bitten at Racine roller rink, 2 from Milwaukee charged
RACINE, Wis. - A man and woman from Milwaukee are charged after prosecutors say the man bit a deputy trying to arrest him at a Racine roller rink Sunday, Sept. 4. Liatifah Curtis, 31, and Jovany Butler, 29 each face one count of obstructing an officer and one count of disorderly conduct. Additionally, Curtis faces one count of battery to a law enforcement officer.
Local group leads effort to demolish Lake Interchange in Milwaukee
An environmental advocacy group is leading an effort to demolish the Lake Interchange in downtown Milwaukee to clear land for development
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash at Appleton and Capitol, 4 hurt, driver sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a driver who blew a red light and caused a crash that injured four people, two of them elderly. The crash happened near Appleton and Capitol Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6 around 3:30 p.m. Police said this was a chain-reaction crash. After the driver...
