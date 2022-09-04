Read full article on original website
Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’
Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
Greg Gutfeld: Greta Thunberg ‘Probably’ Worse for Environment Than Monsanto
Greg Gutfeld on Wednesday complained about how “shrieking psycho brat” climate change activists like Greta Thunberg have apparently caused a backlash to their own efforts, going so far as to claim that she “probably did more to undermine the green movement than Monsanto.”On The Five, the topic of discussion was how the West Coast heat wave has prompted California Gov. Gavin Newsom to ask residents to curb their energy consumption. If demand is too high, the state is at risk of rolling power outages. Also in the news recently was state lawmakers banning the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by...
