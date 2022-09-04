ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitol View: Overdose awareness and banned books

By Bob Clausen
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On this week’s episode of Capitol View, host Bob Clausen discusses overdose awareness with Stacy James who lost her son to overdoes.

Bob also discusses the Central Arkansas Library System’s banned books writing contest and has a wrap up of political news around the country.

