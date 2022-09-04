ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rusk County, TX

CBS19

Longview police working major rollover crash on McCann Rd.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is responding to a major rollover crash on McCann Rd. Police say the wreck occurred between Magnolia Ln. and Lismore Ln., around 1:10 p.m., near Longview Fire Dept. Station 6. Driers are asked to avoid the area at this time. CBS19 will...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Man escapes injury after colliding with train at Tyler crossing

Bullard ISD FAA Program hosted their annual Patriot Day luncheon for first responders around East Texas. They anticipated serving 75 to a 100 first responders with pulled pork meals. Ag department head, Stu Dildine shares why what they are doing is so important. KTRE'S Avery Gorman speaks about the queens...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 injured after shooting at Lufkin’s Brandon Park

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Police are investigating a shooting that officials said occurred around 10 p.m. at Brandon Park and left one injured. A male victim was shot at 10:10 p.m., according to officials, by an unknown suspect who fled the scene. Officials said the victim and witnesses were unable to provide suspect information. […]
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Palestine man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An early morning crash in Anderson County killed a Palestine man on Tuesday. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at around 4:35 a.m. Tuesday, Jacob Daniels was traveling northeast on State Highway 79 when he apparently crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a 2020 Freightliner truck-tractor towing a trailer that was traveling southwest.
PALESTINE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Whitehouse man dies after possible drowning on Lake Palestine

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 24-year-old man from Whitehouse possibly drowned on Lake Palestine on Monday, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Anderson County Game Wardens said they were called around 7:10 p.m. about the incident which happened near the Deep End boat ramp. The man was swimming near the shore when […]
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KLTV

5 injured after two boats crash at Lake Palestine

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Five people were injured and sent to the hospital following a boating collision on Lake Palestine Monday. According to Henderson County Game Warden Mark Anderson, a call came in at 11:42 a.m. about the two bass boats in the Flat Creek area of Lake Palestine.
PALESTINE, TX
scttx.com

SH 7 East, SL 500 Scene of Two-Vehicle Crash

September 6, 2022 - State Loop 500 and State Highway 7 East was once again the scene of a major crash which occurred on Saturday, September 3, 2022, involving two pickup trucks. Both of the vehicles involved were located on the northwest corner of the intersection when emergency personnel began...
JOAQUIN, TX
CBS19

East Texas man dies after car strikes semi head-on

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Anderson County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), on Tuesday, around 4:35 a.m., troopers responded to a wreck on SH 79, about eight miles northeast of Palestine. The preliminary investigation indicates a car,...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Sixteen-Month-Old Baby Accidentally Run Over

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 16-month-old Gilmer child. Investigators say during a family gathering on Monday afternoon, a family member intended to run an errand “began moving her car forward and struck the child that had moved into the car’s path.” They transported the child to UT Health-Pittsburg, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival. Officials say all indications are that this was a tragic accident.
GILMER, TX
KLTV

Fire destroys family’s ‘dream home’ near Bullard

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas family called it “their dream home,” but a massive fire Wednesday morning destroyed it. “This is a sad situation for the property owner,” Flint-Gresham Fire Department Assistant Chief Keith Tate said. Several emergency units responded to the structure fire...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
CBS19

No injuries reported after train crashes into stalled car in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — A vehicle stalled on the train tracks on Duncan and Angeline when the train crashed into the vehicle in Tyler. Tyler Police Department Andy Erbaugh said an investigator confirmed a vehicle was stuck under the guardrails and the man was able to jump out of the vehicle before the train hit it.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Longview house fire kills woman, two pets

LONGVIEW, Texas — A 79-year-old woman is dead following an early morning fire over the weekend. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said two people were at home when the fire hit shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday at 610 Rockwall Drive. The woman's 18-year-old grandson, who was staying there to...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas house destroyed after fire

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas house was destroyed after a fire. Firefighters were called to the blaze on Sept. 3 in the 900 block of Cypress Creek Drive near Lake Cypress Springs, said the Mount Vernon Firefighters Corp. When crews arrived they reported to have seen fire coming out of the eves […]
LONGVIEW, TX
ktbb.com

Officials probe 16-month-old’s death

GILMER – The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday they are investigating the death of a 16-month-old child from Gilmer. According to our news partner KETK, officials said an investigation at the scene found that during a family gathering on Monday afternoon, a family member who intended to run an errand “began moving her car forward and struck the child that had moved into the car’s path.” Upshur County deputies and EMS responded to the scene on Mule Deer Road, and the child was transported to UT Health Pittsburg. Officials said she was pronounced dead upon arrival. “All indications are that this was an accident,” officials said.
GILMER, TX

