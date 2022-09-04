Read full article on original website
Longview police working major rollover crash on McCann Rd.
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is responding to a major rollover crash on McCann Rd. Police say the wreck occurred between Magnolia Ln. and Lismore Ln., around 1:10 p.m., near Longview Fire Dept. Station 6. Driers are asked to avoid the area at this time. CBS19 will...
KLTV
Man escapes injury after colliding with train at Tyler crossing
Bullard ISD FAA Program hosted their annual Patriot Day luncheon for first responders around East Texas. They anticipated serving 75 to a 100 first responders with pulled pork meals. Ag department head, Stu Dildine shares why what they are doing is so important. KTRE'S Avery Gorman speaks about the queens...
Longview man calls deputies on himself, arrested for criminal trespass
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man was arrested Wednesday night after violating an active criminal trespass card against him, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Larry Francis, 62, is reported to have shown up at his neighbors house “highly intoxicated” where he had a criminal trespass card against him. “His neighbor threatened […]
1 injured after shooting at Lufkin’s Brandon Park
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Police are investigating a shooting that officials said occurred around 10 p.m. at Brandon Park and left one injured. A male victim was shot at 10:10 p.m., according to officials, by an unknown suspect who fled the scene. Officials said the victim and witnesses were unable to provide suspect information. […]
KLTV
Palestine man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An early morning crash in Anderson County killed a Palestine man on Tuesday. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at around 4:35 a.m. Tuesday, Jacob Daniels was traveling northeast on State Highway 79 when he apparently crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a 2020 Freightliner truck-tractor towing a trailer that was traveling southwest.
Whitehouse man dies after possible drowning on Lake Palestine
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 24-year-old man from Whitehouse possibly drowned on Lake Palestine on Monday, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Anderson County Game Wardens said they were called around 7:10 p.m. about the incident which happened near the Deep End boat ramp. The man was swimming near the shore when […]
KLTV
5 injured after two boats crash at Lake Palestine
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Five people were injured and sent to the hospital following a boating collision on Lake Palestine Monday. According to Henderson County Game Warden Mark Anderson, a call came in at 11:42 a.m. about the two bass boats in the Flat Creek area of Lake Palestine.
scttx.com
SH 7 East, SL 500 Scene of Two-Vehicle Crash
September 6, 2022 - State Loop 500 and State Highway 7 East was once again the scene of a major crash which occurred on Saturday, September 3, 2022, involving two pickup trucks. Both of the vehicles involved were located on the northwest corner of the intersection when emergency personnel began...
East Texas man dies after car strikes semi head-on
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Anderson County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), on Tuesday, around 4:35 a.m., troopers responded to a wreck on SH 79, about eight miles northeast of Palestine. The preliminary investigation indicates a car,...
easttexasradio.com
Sixteen-Month-Old Baby Accidentally Run Over
The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 16-month-old Gilmer child. Investigators say during a family gathering on Monday afternoon, a family member intended to run an errand “began moving her car forward and struck the child that had moved into the car’s path.” They transported the child to UT Health-Pittsburg, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival. Officials say all indications are that this was a tragic accident.
KLTV
Woman arrested on I-20 after allegedly stealing 18-wheeler cab
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office aided Smith County in a report of a stolen 18-wheeler cab on Tuesday. Sheriff’s officials say a trooper spotted the vehicle and she was followed by law enforcement at about 60 miles an hour on I-20. The driver...
KLTV
Upshur County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of 16-month-old child
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The death of a 16-month-old child is under investigation by the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. For now, investigators say the death of Emma Shae Carter, of Gilmer, is being treated as an accident. According to a report by the sheriff’s office, on Monday at...
KLTV
Fire destroys family’s ‘dream home’ near Bullard
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas family called it “their dream home,” but a massive fire Wednesday morning destroyed it. “This is a sad situation for the property owner,” Flint-Gresham Fire Department Assistant Chief Keith Tate said. Several emergency units responded to the structure fire...
OFFICIALS: East Texas 16-month-old dies after being struck by vehicle during family gathering
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — Upshur County officials are investigating after a baby died after being struck by a vehicle. According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, around 4:20 p.m., officials were called to the 2100 block of Mule Deer Rd. after a 16-month-old was hit by a vehicle.
No injuries reported after train crashes into stalled car in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A vehicle stalled on the train tracks on Duncan and Angeline when the train crashed into the vehicle in Tyler. Tyler Police Department Andy Erbaugh said an investigator confirmed a vehicle was stuck under the guardrails and the man was able to jump out of the vehicle before the train hit it.
Officials investigating death of Gilmer 16-month-old allegedly struck by car
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday they are investigating the death of a 16-month-old toddler from Gilmer. Officials said an investigation at the scene found that during a family gathering on Monday afternoon, a family member who intended to run an errand “began moving her car forward and struck […]
Longview house fire kills woman, two pets
LONGVIEW, Texas — A 79-year-old woman is dead following an early morning fire over the weekend. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said two people were at home when the fire hit shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday at 610 Rockwall Drive. The woman's 18-year-old grandson, who was staying there to...
East Texas house destroyed after fire
MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas house was destroyed after a fire. Firefighters were called to the blaze on Sept. 3 in the 900 block of Cypress Creek Drive near Lake Cypress Springs, said the Mount Vernon Firefighters Corp. When crews arrived they reported to have seen fire coming out of the eves […]
ktbb.com
Officials probe 16-month-old’s death
GILMER – The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday they are investigating the death of a 16-month-old child from Gilmer. According to our news partner KETK, officials said an investigation at the scene found that during a family gathering on Monday afternoon, a family member who intended to run an errand “began moving her car forward and struck the child that had moved into the car’s path.” Upshur County deputies and EMS responded to the scene on Mule Deer Road, and the child was transported to UT Health Pittsburg. Officials said she was pronounced dead upon arrival. “All indications are that this was an accident,” officials said.
KLTV
3 Houston teens charged in connection with Gregg County catalytic converter theft
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested three teenagers from Houston after the sheriff’s office says they cut two of the four catalytic converters off a pickup truck. Tenarian Staples, Collis Coleman III, and Eddarriuss Godfrey are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and...
