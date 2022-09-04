Read full article on original website
Free UH skilled job training program expands eligibility to employed residents
A free training program at the University of Hawaiʻi system is expanding its eligibility requirements for residents. The Hana Career Pathways began in 2020 through the UH community college system to help the state recover from the pandemic. It offers free training courses to unemployed or underemployed residents to...
KITV.com
Hawaii residents, employed or unemployed, can now apply for free workplace training with Hana Career Pathways
More Hawaii residents are now eligible for a program to help fast-track them to a career. The University of Hawaii's "Hana Career Pathways" program helps connect people through free workforce training to internships and interviews in healthcare, technology, and skilled trades.
hawaiinewsnow.com
UH program helps residents learn new skills for jobs in health care, tech and more
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Interested in becoming an arborist, or perhaps a pharmacy technician?. The University of Hawaii’s Hana Career Pathways program can help residents learn the needed skills and earn industry credentials to do those jobs and more. The program is free for most eligible participants. In addition to...
honolulumagazine.com
First Look: Jurassic Empire at Hawai‘i Convention Center
Aherd of dinosaurs will invade the Hawai‘i Convention Center this weekend, Sept. 10-11, when Jurassic Empire returns to Honolulu. It’s a similar experience to the exhibit that came in 2018, but we’ve been told the dinosaurs are all-new and bigger than ever. Here’s our guide to the upcoming spectacle:
the university of hawai'i system
Students tackle real world challenges for Army, Air Force
How do you safely land a helicopter in an urban area, or improve medevacs? Those are the kind of real-world situations University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa College of Engineering students tackled when they worked with the U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry Division and the U.S. Air Force’s 15th Wing at Hickam Air Force Base, gaining practical experience, while setting themselves up for potential internships and careers.
KITV.com
How Hawaii cord blood donations can change lives
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Giving birth not only brings new life into this world, it can also save lives. You may have heard about the Hawaii Blood Bank that takes blood donations which are used for surgeries or accident victims. But have you heard about the Hawaii Cord Blood Bank? It takes a little of what is left over after a birth, to make a life-changing difference for those suffering from debilitating and deadly diseases.
Midweek
A tough act to follow
As Hawai‘i Theatre Center gets ready to celebrate 100 years of showmanship with a performance and soiree Sept. 10, the Pride of the Pacific also looks forward to the next century of stage-worthy productions. Hawai‘i Theatre Center president and CEO Gregory Dunn knows firsthand how easy it is to...
KITV.com
Toe Beans and Dreams cat café opening in Aiea to employ young adults with disabilities
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A new, unique animal adoption café is opening in Aiea this week. Toe Beans & Dreams Cafe opens its doors Thursday, September 8 at 7:30 a.m., and will train and employee young adults with developmental disabilities, while connecting cats with 'furever' homes.
KITV.com
City starting new program aimed at reducing crime in Hawaii's top tourist destination
A recent murder's just part of a string of crimes in Waikiki, which include burglaries, shootings and even a sword attack on Kalakaua Avenue. And residents are calling for a stop to the violence.
hawaiinewsnow.com
With Ice Palace shut down, Hawaii’s only synchronized skating team gets creative
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When the pandemic hit in 2020 and the Ice Palace closed for safety reasons, Hawaii’s only synchronized skating team thought it could wait it out. “I think with everybody in the world, we all thought, ‘OK, this is gonna last two weeks. This is going to last a month.’ Here, two and a-half years later we have no ice,” said Robyn Conboy, Tropical Blades coach.
KITV.com
Air ambulance company on the verge of closing its Hawai'i bases, leaving the islands with one provider
Despite trying to keep operations afloat, air ambulance company Lifesave Kupono announced Wednesday it halted operations, and plans to officially close Friday. The company owns and operates three fixed-wing aircrafts here in the islands, one each at Honolulu, Hilo, and Kahului airports, to transport patients from neighbor islands to O'ahu.
midpac.edu
Senior Camp_A Lifetime of Memories
On Wednesday, August 31st, after two years of COVID-19 restrictions, the class of 2023 boarded a bus and headed for Camp Erdman located on the north shore of Oahu, for their Senior Camp experience. Senior Camp is an opportunity for seniors to gather for a two-day overnight bonding experience allowing them to create memories well beyond high school.
A ‘Tremendous Need’ For Affordable Housing In Hawaii Leads To Long Waitlists
We raised $130,000 thanks to more than 3,700 people who made the commitment to invest in public-service journalism, including 360 new donors. Mahalo!. With many Hawaii residents priced out of the real estate market on Oahu, affordable housing projects are filling up as fast as they can be built. That means waitlists may be anywhere from six months to three years.
KHON2
Ask A Specialist – Surfer’s Myelopathy
Hawaii is obviously well-known for its white sandy beaches, and the popularity of surfing. But for novice surfers it can be a dangerous and possibly paralyzing activity. Learn more with Dr. Stacy Brown, Neurointensivist, at The Queen’s Medical Center in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2Day.
Round 2 on Oahu for warrior tryouts to be in Jason Momoa show
Since July, the open casting call has made stops on Oahu, the Big Island and Kauai to find people of all ages to portray roles of Hawaiian and Pacific Island descent.
KITV.com
Hawaii judges under fire as public urges courts to keep criminals behind bars
Former judge and prosecutor Randal Lee knows firsthand the responsibility of sound judgements to keep the community safe from those posing a danger to the public. "Just like offenders have to be accountable, judges should be held accountable too," he said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii man to represent USA in “Misters of Filipinas” pageant in the Philippines
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beauty pageants are not just for women. A Hawaii man earned the title of beauty king. Jake Acedo of Kunia was crowned the very first Misters of Filipinas America winner. He will represent the United States in the popular male pageant in the Philippines next month. He...
KITV.com
Rising food prices not stopping people from enjoying Labor Day picnics
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Most people enjoyed Labor Day with some fun in the sun. Food is a big part of the celebration, but with food prices up more than 2% some labor day cookouts looked a little bit different this year. “The hardest part is to just getting the coals...
Grab a free flight for companion on Southwest
In order to be eligible for Southwest's Companion Pass offer you need to sign up with their frequent flier program, Rapid Rewards and then register online for the offer through their website.
KITV.com
Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang, wife, purchase East Oahu home
Timmy Chang, the new head coach of the University of Hawaii football team, has purchased a home in Kalama Valley in East Oahu for about $2 million. Public records show that Chang and his wife, Sherry, purchased the 2,636-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home from a Nevada-based corporation.
