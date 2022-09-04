ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiipublicradio.org

Free UH skilled job training program expands eligibility to employed residents

A free training program at the University of Hawaiʻi system is expanding its eligibility requirements for residents. The Hana Career Pathways began in 2020 through the UH community college system to help the state recover from the pandemic. It offers free training courses to unemployed or underemployed residents to...
honolulumagazine.com

First Look: Jurassic Empire at Hawai‘i Convention Center

Aherd of dinosaurs will invade the Hawai‘i Convention Center this weekend, Sept. 10-11, when Jurassic Empire returns to Honolulu. It’s a similar experience to the exhibit that came in 2018, but we’ve been told the dinosaurs are all-new and bigger than ever. Here’s our guide to the upcoming spectacle:
Local
Hawaii Education
City
Education
the university of hawai'i system

Students tackle real world challenges for Army, Air Force

How do you safely land a helicopter in an urban area, or improve medevacs? Those are the kind of real-world situations University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa College of Engineering students tackled when they worked with the U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry Division and the U.S. Air Force’s 15th Wing at Hickam Air Force Base, gaining practical experience, while setting themselves up for potential internships and careers.
KITV.com

How Hawaii cord blood donations can change lives

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Giving birth not only brings new life into this world, it can also save lives. You may have heard about the Hawaii Blood Bank that takes blood donations which are used for surgeries or accident victims. But have you heard about the Hawaii Cord Blood Bank? It takes a little of what is left over after a birth, to make a life-changing difference for those suffering from debilitating and deadly diseases.
Midweek

A tough act to follow

As Hawai‘i Theatre Center gets ready to celebrate 100 years of showmanship with a performance and soiree Sept. 10, the Pride of the Pacific also looks forward to the next century of stage-worthy productions. Hawai‘i Theatre Center president and CEO Gregory Dunn knows firsthand how easy it is to...
#Creativity#Sacred Hearts Academy#K12#Stem
hawaiinewsnow.com

With Ice Palace shut down, Hawaii’s only synchronized skating team gets creative

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When the pandemic hit in 2020 and the Ice Palace closed for safety reasons, Hawaii’s only synchronized skating team thought it could wait it out. “I think with everybody in the world, we all thought, ‘OK, this is gonna last two weeks. This is going to last a month.’ Here, two and a-half years later we have no ice,” said Robyn Conboy, Tropical Blades coach.
midpac.edu

Senior Camp_A Lifetime of Memories

On Wednesday, August 31st, after two years of COVID-19 restrictions, the class of 2023 boarded a bus and headed for Camp Erdman located on the north shore of Oahu, for their Senior Camp experience. Senior Camp is an opportunity for seniors to gather for a two-day overnight bonding experience allowing them to create memories well beyond high school.
KHON2

Ask A Specialist – Surfer’s Myelopathy

Hawaii is obviously well-known for its white sandy beaches, and the popularity of surfing. But for novice surfers it can be a dangerous and possibly paralyzing activity. Learn more with Dr. Stacy Brown, Neurointensivist, at The Queen’s Medical Center in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2Day.
KITV.com

Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang, wife, purchase East Oahu home

Timmy Chang, the new head coach of the University of Hawaii football team, has purchased a home in Kalama Valley in East Oahu for about $2 million. Public records show that Chang and his wife, Sherry, purchased the 2,636-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home from a Nevada-based corporation.
