Bleacher Report
Karl-Anthony Towns Questions Being Left Off NBA2K23's Top 3-Point Shooters List
The ratings for NBA 2K23 are starting to trickle out, and as you may have guessed, some players are not happy. Karl-Anthony Towns, in particular, took to social media Tuesday to question why he wasn't among the highest-rated three-point shooters:. Towns has already established himself on the short list of...
NBA・
Bleacher Report
Giannis Antetokounmpo Dealing with Knee Discomfort; Injury Is 'Nothing Major'
Greece won 93-77. The forward has mostly avoided major injuries during his career, but multiple issues have caused him to miss time over the past few years. Antetokounmpo dealt with knee and back soreness in August while with the Greece national team, although an MRI came back clean. He missed 15 total games during the 2021-22 season, five due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, with others due to knee, ankle and quad issues.
Bleacher Report
Alabama Band Won't Travel to Game vs. Texas Because of Seating Controversy
The University of Alabama announced its Million Dollar Band won't travel for Saturday's marquee college football game against Texas. "Due to the seating location and configuration of the visiting institution's ticket allotment at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, the Million Dollar Band will not make the trip this weekend for the Alabama at Texas football game," the school told Nick Kelly of the Tuscaloosa News.
Bleacher Report
Big 12 Seeking to Expand West, Eyes School With 'National Recognition,' Yormark Says
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark has not been shy about his desire to expand the conference in the future amid the era of realignment, and he reiterated his stance Wednesday. When asked about potential expansion, Yormark told reporters: "Obviously going out west is where I would like to go, entering that fourth time zone. A program that has national recognition."
Bleacher Report
College Football Picks: Week 2 Predictions for Every Game
Week 2 of the college football season is here, and this week's slate is loaded with some FCS vs. FBS matchups. Although Week 2 doesn't look nearly as exciting as Week 1, there are some decent matchups sprinkled throughout. No. 1 Alabama travels to Texas to take on the Longhorns...
