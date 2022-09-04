Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes in ITA Preseason Polls
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State women’s tennis team had four singles players and two doubles teams listed in the ITA Preseason Rankings released this week by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association. Irina Cantos Siemers, a two-time All-American, All-Big Ten selection and NCAA singles qualifier, is No. 10 in...
AthlonSports.com
College Football Hot Seat Watch: What's Next for Louisville and Other Coaching Situations to Watch
A few years ago I came up with the term “Anxiety Bowl,” which applied to any regular season game in which both coaching staffs needed to win to keep their jobs, or at least avoid the beginning of the end. These games usually take place closer to Thanksgiving than Labor Day, but thanks to the occasional hiccups of Week 1 conference play, an Anxiety Bowl sneaked past us on Saturday, and it provided the worst kind of result: Syracuse demolished Louisville 31-7, a result that leaves little doubt as to the state of Scott Satterfield’s Cardinal program.
Kentucky wins top 10 matchup with archrival Louisville
Eythor Bjorgolfsson, Nick Gutmann and Casper Grening scored as the No. 5 Kentucky Men’s Soccer (4-0-0) came back from a goal down to win 3-2 against in-state rival and No. 10 Louisville (3-1-0) at the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex on Tuesday. Get the latest UK news sent...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 22 Ohio State Takes on Undefeated Brown on Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State women’s soccer hits the road to take on undefeated Brown on Thursday evening in Providence, R.I. The match will kickoff at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+. This will be the first meeting between the two programs. The Buckeyes are coming...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Post Two Solid Rounds on Day 1 of Frederica Cup
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s golf team opened the 2022-23 season on Wednesday with two solid rounds at the Frederica Cup in St. Simons Island, Ga. The Buckeyes are currently in seventh place at 15-under par. The format this week is play-6, count-5 and the Buckeyes...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Spotlight – Sept. 6
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Week in and week out, Buckeye student-athletes raise the standard of excellence set at Ohio State, whether that be in competition, in the classroom or in the community. ‘Buckeye Spotlight’ recognizes student-athletes who had noteworthy accomplishments both in contests and beyond the box score.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Eichenberg Named Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg is this week’s Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week, the Football Writers Association of America announced this morning. Eichenberg, a Cleveland native, graduate of St. Ignatius High School and one of six captains for the 2022 Buckeyes, spearheaded...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Scarlet & Gray, Hall of Fame and more in Store for Saturday
A plethora of game-day elements set for Buckeyes vs. Red Wolves Saturday. Coming off its first-ever Top 5 win to open a season, No. 3 Ohio State welcomes Arkansas State from the Sun Belt Conference at noon Saturday in Ohio Stadium. Multiple “goings-on” happening in and around The Shoe Saturday:
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes All Over the ITA Preseason Rankings
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State is well representing in the preseason ITA Rankings which were released on Tuesday. Five Buckeyes find themselves ranked in the singles rankings and a pair of Buckeye doubles teams are in the doubles rankings. Ohio State is one of just four programs with five...
wagertalk.com
UCF vs Louisville Prediction and Betting Odds | Sept 9
WagerTalk college football handicapper Kevin Dolan shares his thoughts on Friday night’s primetime clash between UCF and Louisville. The Cardinals stole last year’s contest with a 66-yard pick-six in the closing minute. Will the Golden Knights be able to exact some revenge on their home turf?. Friday, September...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Barnett Named B1G Defensive Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State’s senior captain Talani Barnett helped lead the Buckeyes to a pair of shutouts last week and has been named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week. Barnett played brilliantly in the two matches last week. She led a defense that limited Dayton...
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. UCF Knights
The Cardinals head down to the Sunshine State in an effort to rebound against the Knights.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
McLaughlin Named B1G Defensive POW
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Keagan McLaughlin, a senior from Zanesville, Ohio, was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week by the league office Tuesday after recording a pair of shutouts last week in a pair of Ohio State wins over intrastate foes. McLaughlin has posted three-consecutive shutout games...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Open Season at Frederica Cup
Course: Frederica Golf Club, Saint Simons Island, Ga. Tee Times: Tee times off No. 1 and No. 10 tees beginning at 7:30 a.m. Teams: Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas Tech. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State will open the 2022-23 season this week at the Frederica...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Improves to 3-0-1 With 2-0 Win over Raiders
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State (3-0-1) scored once in each half to knock off Wright State (0-3-1) Monday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. Parker Grinstead put Ohio State on the board first with a goal in the 20th minute following up on an earlier quality chance for the junior midfielder. The goal was the fourth of his career and first since his freshman season. Chris Dowling was credited with the assist, his second as a Buckeye and first of the season.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 3 Ohio State back home to host Red Wolves
The second game of a rare five-game home-stand to open the season for Ohio State has the Buckeyes, ranked No. 3 nationally, hosting the Arkansas State Red Wolves of the Sun Belt Conference in a 12 noon game Saturday at Ohio Stadium. This is the first meeting between Ohio State...
Report: Louisville Reaches Out to '23 Ohio State Decommit George Washington III
The guard from Dayton, who formerly played in the city of Louisville, decommitted from the Buckeyes on Monday.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Emily Londot Named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten announced its weekly women’s volleyball awards on Monday. Junior opposite Emily Londot was named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week for her play at the Cardinal Classic. Londot earned herself a spot on the Cardinal Classic all-tournament team as Ohio State recorded...
One of the Scariest Haunted Houses in the Country is Right Here in Kentucky
A few years ago, we loaded up a United Coach and rolled out of town on our first-ever Hell on Wheels Tour. We took 56 listeners to the Louisville area to visit three haunted houses in one night. We visited the Louisville's famed Haunted Hotel, Brandenburg's Nightmare Forest and an absolutely epic and theatrical haunt called The Devil's Attic.
Louisville Cardinal
Various Sights from the Kentucky State Fair
Tate Luckey has been a member of the Louisville Cardinal since 2020. When not writing or scrambling to complete assignments, he enjoys baking, playing guitar, and jamming to funk music. He accepted the Editor-In-Chief role in 2022.
