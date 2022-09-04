Read full article on original website
8 Best Used Midsize SUVs Under $10,000, According to KBB
For car shoppers looking for an affordable but sizeable ride, Kelley Blue Book recommends the following eight used midsize SUVs priced under $10,000. The post 8 Best Used Midsize SUVs Under $10,000, According to KBB appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Spacious, Stylish, and Safe: 3 of the Best Luxury 2022 SUVs
The 2022 Acura MDX, 2022 Infiniti QX60, and 2022 Genesis GV80 are among the best luxury midsize SUVs you can buy. The post Spacious, Stylish, and Safe: 3 of the Best Luxury 2022 SUVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Kia Rio vs. Hyundai Accent: Are They Basically The Same Car?
The Kia Rio and the Hyundai Accent have many similarities; they have similar fuel economy, safety ratings, and prices. However, they are different enough to make a choice. The post The Kia Rio vs. Hyundai Accent: Are They Basically The Same Car? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Great New 2022 SUVs Under $30K
Are you looking for your next new SUV? Here are five great new 2022 SUV models that start under $30K. The post 5 Great New 2022 SUVs Under $30K appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2014 Honda CR-V Is One of the Best Used Compact SUVs for 2022
There are several reasons why the 2014 Honda CR-V is considered one of the best used compact SUVs; and we have also listed some of its problems. The post The 2014 Honda CR-V Is One of the Best Used Compact SUVs for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
7 Small SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage in 2022 According to U.S. News
There's no denying that gas prices are high. Fortunately, these small SUVs get the best gas mileage, according to U.S. News. The post 7 Small SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage in 2022 According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
GM to Buick Dealers: Sell GM Electric Vehicles or We Can Buy You Out
General Motors is telling Buick dealers that they need to prepare for EVs, or face a buyout as the brand goes all electric by 2030. The post GM to Buick Dealers: Sell GM Electric Vehicles or We Can Buy You Out appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
These Are The Best Used 2022 Honda CR-V Trims To Buy
The best used 2022 Honda CR-V trims include the Touring trim. The EX trim is a good value, but the LX trim is the most affordable. The post These Are The Best Used 2022 Honda CR-V Trims To Buy appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Consumer Reports Picks the Best Compact SUV: 2022 Toyota RAV4 or 2022 Subaru Forester
Picking between the 2022 Subaru Forester and the 2022 Toyota RAV4 is no easy task. However, Consumer Reports did it. Which did they choose. The post Consumer Reports Picks the Best Compact SUV: 2022 Toyota RAV4 or 2022 Subaru Forester appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best Used Toyota Corolla Sedan Years: Model to Hunt for and 1 to Avoid
The best used Toyota Corolla sedan years include 2022 through 2018, but the 2009 Toyota car could be skipped over. Try to find a certified pre-owned option. The post The Best Used Toyota Corolla Sedan Years: Model to Hunt for and 1 to Avoid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 Great Lexus RX Alternatives for Less Than $60,000
For 2023 Lexus completely updated the successful RX, but is that enough to hold off these competitors from Acura, Mercedes, and others? The post 4 Great Lexus RX Alternatives for Less Than $60,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2 Excellent 2022 Full-Size Luxury SUVs That Consumer Reports Predicts Owners Will Love
When buying a full-size luxury SUV it can be a difficult decision when it comes to such a large investment. However, here are 2 Consumer Reports predict owners will love. The post 2 Excellent 2022 Full-Size Luxury SUVs That Consumer Reports Predicts Owners Will Love appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reliable Toyota SUVs Under $25,000, According to Consumer Reports
These reliable Toyota SUVs under $25,000 include the 2015 Toyota Highlander, the 2012 Toyota 4Runner, and the 2014 Lexus RX for a luxury option. The post 3 Reliable Toyota SUVs Under $25,000, According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Big Wheels and Tires Ruin the 2023 Mazda CX-50’s Ride Quality, According to Consumer Reports
Here's a look at the available tires and wheels of the 2023 Mazda CX-50, and why Consumer Reports thinks the larger options ruin the model's ride quality. The post Big Wheels and Tires Ruin the 2023 Mazda CX-50’s Ride Quality, According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Super Bee: New Dodge Charger Is A Last Call Muscle Sedan
The second of the Last Call models, the Dodge Charger Super Bee features retro graphics, a muscle sedan Scat Pack heart, and two eye-popping colors. The post Super Bee: New Dodge Charger Is A Last Call Muscle Sedan appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2023 GMC Canyon Is Bigger, Better, and Stronger Than Before
How has the new 2023 GMC Canyon become a bigger, better, and stronger midsize truck for you? The post The 2023 GMC Canyon Is Bigger, Better, and Stronger Than Before appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Is Honda’s Best-Selling SUV?
Honda makes some of the best SUV models in the entire auto industry. What is the best-selling Honda SUV? The post What Is Honda’s Best-Selling SUV? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Great Toyota Tacoma Alternatives Under $40,000
Find out which three trucks make excellent Toyota Tacoma alternatives for under $40,000. The post 3 Great Toyota Tacoma Alternatives Under $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
New Car Prices Are Higher Than Ever, but There's a Bright Side if You Need to Buy
Consumers hoping for deals on new cars are mostly out of luck over Labor Day weekend, but there's some good news: The market for used vehicles is finally becoming more affordable. A report released Wednesday from the automotive research firm Edmunds found that Americans who have put off purchasing a...
Feisty 2023 Toyota GR Corolla starts at $36,995
The third of three Toyota performance cars, the 2023 GR Corolla hot hatchback, starts at $36,995, Toyota announced on Tuesday. The 2023 GR Corolla comes in Core, Circuit Edition, and Morizo Edition trim levels. The base price applies to the Core. The Circuit Edition starts at $43,995 and the top-of-the-line Morizo Edition starts at $50,995. All figures include $1,095 for destination.
