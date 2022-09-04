Effective: 2022-09-07 20:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chuckwalla Mountains; Imperial County Southeast; Imperial County Southwest; Joshua Tree NP East; Joshua Tree NP West; Salton Sea EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING HAS EXPIRED Temperatures will not be as hot tomorrow and thus the Excessive Heat Warning was allowed to expire.

