Effective: 2022-09-07 22:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For detailed information including observed and forecast stages, flood impacts, flood history, FEMA Flood Hazard Layers, and more, please visit: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=gsp Target Area: Henderson; Transylvania The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina French Broad River At Blantyre affecting Transylvania and Henderson Counties. .The runoff from the heavy rain over the Labor Day weekend is working its way downstream. Blantyre has crested and will fall late today and tonight. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...French Broad River At Blantyre. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Minor Flood Stage. Farmland flooding continues on both sides of the French Broad River. Floodwaters begin to impact boat access areas at Grove Bridge Rd. and Crab Creek Rd. At 17.0 feet, Minor Flooding continues. Floodwaters continue to inundate farmland between the French Broad River and the old railroad bed. Floodwaters may start to inundate the shoulders of River Road near the Big Willow Road intersection. Floodwaters continue to impact boat access areas at Grove Bridge Rd. and Crab Creek Rd. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:46 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 16.6 feet and falling steadily. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:46 PM EDT Wednesday was 17.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 8.8 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO