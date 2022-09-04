Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-06 14:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-06 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District HEIGHTENED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING HEIGHTENED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AGAIN FRIDAY AND SATURDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE OR611 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE OR611 The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Friday morning through Saturday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District. * WINDS...North 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * IMPACTS...Unstable, dry, and gusty winds could cause enhanced fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily spread.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Big Horn, Musselshell, Yellowstone by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 17:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Big Horn; Musselshell; Yellowstone A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BIG HORN...CENTRAL MUSSELSHELL AND CENTRAL YELLOWSTONE COUNTIES At 511 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles northeast of Roundup to 20 miles southeast of Lockwood, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. Gusts to 58 mph were reported near Billings with this activity. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Areas of blowing dust will reduce visibilities to under a mile at times. Locations impacted include Hardin, Shepherd, Huntley, Worden, Ballantine, Lockwood, Musselshell and Pompeys Pillar. The threat of strong wind gusts has moved east of Billings. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Broadwater, Cascade, Lewis and Clark, Meagher by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 17:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broadwater; Cascade; Lewis and Clark; Meagher THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEWIS AND CLARK...NORTHWESTERN BROADWATER...NORTHWESTERN MEAGHER...NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 600 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-05 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Swarms of jellyfish have been reported at Wrightsville Beach. * WHERE...Wrightsville Beach. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...There have been numerous reports of stinging jellyfish this morning which may continue into the afternoon.
weather.gov
Fire Weather Watch issued for Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. A combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create high fire growth potential. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest; Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND A SLIGHT CHANCE FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 116 AND 118 * AFFECTED AREA...Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest. * TEMPERATURES...In the 90s to around 100. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms with gusty and erratic winds possible late Wednesday afternoon and evening.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 14:22:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills Strong thunderstorm wind gusts will impact portions of southeastern Big Horn, southern Rosebud and Sheridan Counties through 700 PM MDT At 555 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers and thunderstorms producing strong wind gusts along a line extending from near Lodge Grass to 12 miles northwest of Dayton to 9 miles south of Shell. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sheridan, Ranchester, Dayton, Lodge Grass, Granite Pass, Big Horn, Birney, Wyola, Parkman, Tongue River Reservoir, Banner, Birney Village, Kirby, Rosebud Battlefield Park, Burgess Junction, Story, Ucross, Crow Indian Reservation and Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 21:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Columbia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Columbia and Alachua Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 41.0 feet, Swimming becomes dangerous in the river in the park area. At 42.0 feet, Boat ramp at the end of Bible Camp Road begins to flood. At 43.0 feet, Access to river gage becomes limited as the Bible Camp Road boat ramp becomes flooded and the last half mile of Bible Camp Road begins to flood in Columbia County. Overland flooding begins past the Santa Fe River sink in the park and will cut-off access road to south end of the park. At 45.0 feet, Numerous walking trails in O`leno State Park are flooded on the Alachua County side of the river. Flooding begins to affect local roads north of Buzzard Roost Prairie in Columbia County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 42.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Saturday afternoon and continue rising to 44.0 feet early Monday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 43.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Chesterfield, Kershaw, Lee by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 22:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-07 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Flooded roadways are nearly impossible to see at night. Avoid traveling in this area. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Chesterfield; Kershaw; Lee FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central South Carolina, including the following areas, Chesterfield, Kershaw and Lee. * WHEN...Until 1130 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1031 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Carolina Sandhills Wildlife Refuge, Cassatt, Mcbee, Patrick, Bethune, Middendorf and Alligator Fire Station. - http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Vega Alta, Vega Baja by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 23:25:00 Expires: 2022-09-08 01:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Vega Alta; Vega Baja FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM AST THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Vega Alta and Vega Baja. * WHEN...Until 1230 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1023 PM AST, Emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - The Cibuco River has peaked, but some roads remain flooded. Therefore the warning has been extended. - Highways 676, 690, and sections of 675 are impassable. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Salem by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 22:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-07 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Salem COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING Water levels are receding following high tide. However another round of coastal flooding is likely Thursday evening.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Lunenburg, Mecklenburg by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 22:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-07 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lunenburg; Mecklenburg FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1030 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 1030 PM EDT this evening for a portion of south central Virginia, including the following counties, Lunenburg and Mecklenburg. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Henderson, Transylvania by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 22:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For detailed information including observed and forecast stages, flood impacts, flood history, FEMA Flood Hazard Layers, and more, please visit: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=gsp Target Area: Henderson; Transylvania The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina French Broad River At Blantyre affecting Transylvania and Henderson Counties. .The runoff from the heavy rain over the Labor Day weekend is working its way downstream. Blantyre has crested and will fall late today and tonight. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...French Broad River At Blantyre. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Minor Flood Stage. Farmland flooding continues on both sides of the French Broad River. Floodwaters begin to impact boat access areas at Grove Bridge Rd. and Crab Creek Rd. At 17.0 feet, Minor Flooding continues. Floodwaters continue to inundate farmland between the French Broad River and the old railroad bed. Floodwaters may start to inundate the shoulders of River Road near the Big Willow Road intersection. Floodwaters continue to impact boat access areas at Grove Bridge Rd. and Crab Creek Rd. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:46 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 16.6 feet and falling steadily. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:46 PM EDT Wednesday was 17.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 8.8 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Lancaster, Middlesex by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 21:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lancaster; Middlesex COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Lancaster and Middlesex Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. WINDMILL POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 07/09 PM 2.9 1.5 1.1 1 NONE 08/10 AM 2.9 1.5 1.3 1 NONE 08/10 PM 3.2 1.8 1.4 1 MINOR 09/10 AM 3.0 1.6 1.4 1 MINOR 09/11 PM 3.1 1.7 1.3 1 MINOR 10/11 AM 3.0 1.6 1.3 1 MINOR
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Lavaca by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-07 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lavaca A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Lavaca County through 945 PM CDT At 903 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Schulenburg, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Yoakum, Hallettsville, Komensky, Worthing, Koerth, Witting, Moravia, Mount Olive, Wied, Breslau, Mont and Sweet Home. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Northumberland, Westmoreland by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 21:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northumberland; Westmoreland COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Westmoreland and Northumberland Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. LEWISETTA VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/12 AM 2.9 1.4 1.1 2 NONE 08/12 PM 2.8 1.3 1.2 2 NONE 09/01 AM 3.3 1.8 1.5 1-2 MINOR 09/01 PM 3.1 1.6 1.4 2 MINOR 10/01 AM 3.2 1.7 1.4 1 MINOR 10/02 PM 3.1 1.6 1.3 1 MINOR DAHLGREN/COLONIAL BEACH VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 7.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 5.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/02 AM 3.0 1.1 1.0 1 NONE 08/02 PM 2.9 1.0 1.1 1 NONE 09/03 AM 3.4 1.5 1.4 1 NONE 09/03 PM 3.3 1.4 1.4 1 NONE 10/03 AM 3.4 1.5 1.5 1 NONE 10/04 PM 3.4 1.5 1.4 1 NONE WINDMILL POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 07/09 PM 2.9 1.5 1.1 1 NONE 08/10 AM 2.9 1.5 1.3 1 NONE 08/10 PM 3.2 1.8 1.4 1 MINOR 09/10 AM 3.0 1.6 1.4 1 MINOR 09/11 PM 3.1 1.7 1.3 1 MINOR 10/11 AM 3.0 1.6 1.3 1 MINOR
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Southeastern Elko County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 19:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southeastern Elko County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING A dry cold front is moving through our area tonight and while temperatures will remain above average, they will fall below criteria levels and the warning will be allowed to expire on time.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Isle of Wight, James City, Newport News, Surry by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 21:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Isle of Wight; James City; Newport News; Surry COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Surry, James City, Isle of Wight and Newport News Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. JAMES RIVER AT SCOTLAND/JAMESTOWN VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 4.5 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 07/10 PM 3.7 1.5 1.2 1 NONE 08/11 AM 3.7 1.5 1.6 1 NONE 08/11 PM 4.2 2.0 1.6 1 MINOR 09/11 AM 3.8 1.6 1.6 1 NONE 10/12 AM 4.2 2.0 1.7 1 MINOR 10/01 PM 3.8 1.6 1.4 1 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 07/08 PM 4.6 1.8 1.4 3 MINOR 08/08 AM 4.4 1.6 1.6 3 NONE 08/09 PM 4.9 2.1 1.6 3 MINOR 09/09 AM 4.5 1.7 1.5 3 MINOR 09/09 PM 4.8 2.0 1.5 2-3 MINOR 10/10 AM 4.3 1.5 1.2 1-2 NONE FORT MONROE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 07/08 PM 4.7 1.9 1.5 3 MINOR 08/08 AM 4.4 1.6 1.6 3 NONE 08/08 PM 5.0 2.2 1.7 3 MINOR 09/09 AM 4.7 1.9 1.7 3 MINOR 09/09 PM 4.9 2.1 1.6 2-3 MINOR 10/09 AM 4.4 1.6 1.3 2 NONE
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Weston County Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Weston County Plains .Winds will continue to decrease over the northeastern WY plains but increase over the northern and eastern foothills eastward onto the SD plains. These winds will limit overnight relative humidity recovery and likely lead to the development of critical fire weather conditions across the northern and eastern foothills late this evening through much of tomorrow. A trough crossing the area tomorrow will bring an abrupt shift to breezy northwesterly winds while relative humidity values remain low, leading to more widespread critical fire weather conditions across much of western and central SD into southern portions of northeastern WY from late tomorrow morning through the afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 317, 321, 322, 325, 326, 329, 330, 331, 332, 333, 334, AND 335 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 317 Weston County Plains, 321 Southern Black Hills, 322 Fall River County Area, 325 Custer County Plains, 326 Pine Ridge Area, 329 West Central Plains, 330 Ziebach County, 331 Haakon County Area, 332 Badlands Area, 333 Bennett County Area, 334 Mellette and Todd Counties and 335 Tripp County. * WINDS...North 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Southern Campbell by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southern Campbell .Winds will continue to decrease over the northeastern WY plains but increase over the northern and eastern foothills eastward onto the SD plains. These winds will limit overnight relative humidity recovery and likely lead to the development of critical fire weather conditions across the northern and eastern foothills late this evening through much of tomorrow. A trough crossing the area tomorrow will bring an abrupt shift to breezy northwesterly winds while relative humidity values remain low, leading to more widespread critical fire weather conditions across much of western and central SD into southern portions of northeastern WY from late tomorrow morning through the afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 315 RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 315 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 315 Southern Campbell. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dorchester; Somerset; Wicomico COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Coastal Dorchester County, primarily in the area of Bishop`s Head. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 2 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/03 AM 3.0 1.0 0.7 1 NONE 08/03 PM 2.8 0.8 0.8 1 NONE 09/03 AM 3.6 1.6 1.3 1 MINOR 09/04 PM 3.3 1.3 1.2 1 NONE 10/04 AM 3.6 1.6 1.3 1 MINOR 10/05 PM 3.4 1.4 1.2 1 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/12 AM 3.2 1.1 0.7 2 MINOR 08/12 PM 3.1 1.0 0.9 1-2 NONE 09/12 AM 3.6 1.5 1.1 1 MINOR 09/01 PM 3.5 1.4 1.1 1 MINOR 10/02 AM 3.8 1.7 1.2 1 MODERATE 10/02 PM 3.7 1.6 1.2 1 MODERATE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 07/11 PM 3.3 1.1 1.0 1 NONE 08/12 PM 2.7 0.5 1.0 1 NONE 09/12 AM 3.5 1.3 1.2 1 MINOR 09/12 PM 3.0 0.8 1.2 1 NONE 10/01 AM 3.7 1.5 1.4 1 MINOR 10/01 PM 3.2 1.0 1.3 1 NONE
