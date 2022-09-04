ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MIX 108

Unbelievable! Minnesota Teenager Caught Driving 107 MPH

I remember when I was 16 and could not wait to get my driver's license. Part of the reason being my mom was a horrible driver and made me so nervous every time I was in the car with her. As a side note, my mom knew she was a bad driver and actually did not like to drive but had to out of necessity. So I vowed once I got my license, that she was never driving me anywhere again and she was happy to have me drive her instead.
fox9.com

Police make arrest in triple homicide in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police say the man wanted in a quintuple shooting last weekend that left three people dead in St. Paul has been arrested in Chicago. St. Paul police say the 41-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested in Chicago on Wednesday morning. Officers say the arrest came with coordination between the police department and the FBI's Violent Crime Task Force in Minneapolis.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
willmarradio.com

Shooting at Minnesota State Fair causes panic, and teen shot, wounded 1 block from fairgrounds

(St. Paul, MN) -- St. Paul police say they are still searching for the shooter who caused a major panic at the Minnesota State Fair Saturday. That led to the event being shut down early. Officers were responding to a major fight involving anywhere from 30-to-50 people when the suspect opened fire. Deputies chased a man but he managed to get away. An 18-year-old victim was hospitalized for treatment of two gunshot wounds. That person is expected to recover. Police haven’t named any persons of interest or reported any arrests.
SAINT PAUL, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Man missing from Iron Range cabin found dead

SIDE LAKE, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The body of a man last seen on August 28 at his cabin in Side Lake, Minnesota, has been located. The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office said James Frederick Napoli, 72, of Zimmerman, Minnesota, had been missing for a week when his car was seen off Turtle Lake Road in Itasca County.
SIDE LAKE, MN
KARE 11

Vulnerable man missing from State Fair found safe

ST PAUL, Minn. — A missing man who authorities described as "vulnerable" has been reunited with his guardian and family, a full week after he disappeared from the Minnesota State Fair. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says 60-year-old Brian Nienstadt of Mankato was found safe and returned...
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Class Action Lawsuit#Thefts#Paul#Hyundai Motors#Fox 9
FOX 2

Man hit and killed on I-64 in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A man was struck and killed early Monday morning in St. Clair County, Illinois on I-64. Illinois State Police said a blue Acura was driving eastbound on I-64 just after 12 a.m. when it “hydroplaned and struck the left guardrail and concrete bridge rail.” The driver then exited the Acura […]
KEYC

More Minnesota state troopers on the highways

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A significant presence of Minnesota State Patrol will continue to stay on the freeways. The Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic, or H.E.A.T., aims to minimize aggressive driving and excessive speeding. More troopers have been on the highways since February. Until the end of December, troopers...
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Shooting outside Minnesota State Fair on Como Ave

(FOX 9) - A shooting Monday night just blocks outside the Minnesota State Fair left shell casings in the street and an 18-year-old victim in the hospital. Around 8:30 p.m. multiple officers from the St. Paul Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near 1500 Como Ave. An 18-year-old...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota’s Black marijuana users far more likely to face arrest than white ones

Black Minnesotans are nearly five times as likely to be arrested on marijuana charges as white ones, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. It’s a disparity that has persisted for years, despite data showing that Black and white residents use cannabis at similar rates. The recent statewide legalization of certain […] The post Minnesota’s Black marijuana users far more likely to face arrest than white ones appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Man, 18, shot twice near Minnesota State Fairgrounds

ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night just outside the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, during the fair's final night of the year.Public Information Officer Mike Ernster says it happened at about 8:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of Como Avenue, which is about a block and a half east of the fair's main Snelling Avenue gate.Ernster says the victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot twice in the abdomen. He's being treated at Regions Hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.Officers upped their presence at the fairgrounds after another shooting on Saturday forced the fair to close early. Police say one person was shot in the leg during a fight near the Midway. No arrests have been made.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota State Fair Comes to Chaotic Close

Falcon Heights, MN (KROC-AM News)- The 2022 Minnesota State Fair came to a chaotic close over the holiday weekend. A MnDOT traffic camera stationed at one of the entrances to the fairgrounds captured a fight breaking out around 10:20 p.m. Monday. The video then shows an individual shooting fireworks at police officers who responded to break up the fight.
MINNESOTA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Luxury cars destroyed by fire after crash on I-95 in North Carolina

FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A portion of Interstate 95 in North Carolina was shut down for several hours after a blown tire caused a truck hauling luxury vehicles to crash. WRAL-TV reports that the highway was closed between Four Oaks and Benson Sunday night after the crash. The driver told WRAL that he was hauling privately-owned, expensive motor vehicles from New York City to Miami. His fully-enclosed truck contained a Porsche, Ferrari, a BMW M8, Lincoln Navigator, Audi S4 and Jeep Rubicon.
FOUR OAKS, NC
KARE 11

Neighbors take safety into own hands during MN State Fair

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Great Minnesota Get-Together has come to an end, and the neighbors who live near the fairgrounds are breathing a sigh of relief. "It's so quiet!" Jennifer Victor-Larsen said with a laugh. Before the 12 days of fun began, Department of Public Safety Commissioner John...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy