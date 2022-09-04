Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Minnesota Man Arrested After Leaving ID Behind At Crime Scene
This is quite a story. Let's just say that a Minnesota man may take the prize of "dumbest criminal" so far this year. That is saying a lot considering there have been some very strange crime stories out of the state. In late August, a woman from Rochester made headlines...
Unbelievable! Minnesota Teenager Caught Driving 107 MPH
I remember when I was 16 and could not wait to get my driver's license. Part of the reason being my mom was a horrible driver and made me so nervous every time I was in the car with her. As a side note, my mom knew she was a bad driver and actually did not like to drive but had to out of necessity. So I vowed once I got my license, that she was never driving me anywhere again and she was happy to have me drive her instead.
fox9.com
Man ‘hearing voices’ shoots at people in Target parking lot: charges
(FOX 9) - A man who admitted to police he's begun hearing voices in the past year opened fire at three men in a St. Paul Target parking lot Friday – an act he claimed was defending a wife who says she doesn’t know him. Fa Lee, 37,...
fox9.com
Police make arrest in triple homicide in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police say the man wanted in a quintuple shooting last weekend that left three people dead in St. Paul has been arrested in Chicago. St. Paul police say the 41-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested in Chicago on Wednesday morning. Officers say the arrest came with coordination between the police department and the FBI's Violent Crime Task Force in Minneapolis.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
willmarradio.com
Shooting at Minnesota State Fair causes panic, and teen shot, wounded 1 block from fairgrounds
(St. Paul, MN) -- St. Paul police say they are still searching for the shooter who caused a major panic at the Minnesota State Fair Saturday. That led to the event being shut down early. Officers were responding to a major fight involving anywhere from 30-to-50 people when the suspect opened fire. Deputies chased a man but he managed to get away. An 18-year-old victim was hospitalized for treatment of two gunshot wounds. That person is expected to recover. Police haven’t named any persons of interest or reported any arrests.
Charges: St. Paul man tells police he heard voices before shooting outside Target
A St. Paul man faces six counts of second-degree attempted murder after he allegedly unleashed gunfire outside of a Target store in the city's Battle Creek neighborhood on Friday. No injuries were reported in the shooting, although one man fell while fleeing the scene and employees were "visibly shaken and...
cbs3duluth.com
Man missing from Iron Range cabin found dead
SIDE LAKE, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The body of a man last seen on August 28 at his cabin in Side Lake, Minnesota, has been located. The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office said James Frederick Napoli, 72, of Zimmerman, Minnesota, had been missing for a week when his car was seen off Turtle Lake Road in Itasca County.
Vulnerable man missing from State Fair found safe
ST PAUL, Minn. — A missing man who authorities described as "vulnerable" has been reunited with his guardian and family, a full week after he disappeared from the Minnesota State Fair. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says 60-year-old Brian Nienstadt of Mankato was found safe and returned...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man hit and killed on I-64 in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A man was struck and killed early Monday morning in St. Clair County, Illinois on I-64. Illinois State Police said a blue Acura was driving eastbound on I-64 just after 12 a.m. when it “hydroplaned and struck the left guardrail and concrete bridge rail.” The driver then exited the Acura […]
KEYC
More Minnesota state troopers on the highways
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A significant presence of Minnesota State Patrol will continue to stay on the freeways. The Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic, or H.E.A.T., aims to minimize aggressive driving and excessive speeding. More troopers have been on the highways since February. Until the end of December, troopers...
fox9.com
Shooting outside Minnesota State Fair on Como Ave
(FOX 9) - A shooting Monday night just blocks outside the Minnesota State Fair left shell casings in the street and an 18-year-old victim in the hospital. Around 8:30 p.m. multiple officers from the St. Paul Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near 1500 Como Ave. An 18-year-old...
Minnesota’s Black marijuana users far more likely to face arrest than white ones
Black Minnesotans are nearly five times as likely to be arrested on marijuana charges as white ones, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. It’s a disparity that has persisted for years, despite data showing that Black and white residents use cannabis at similar rates. The recent statewide legalization of certain […] The post Minnesota’s Black marijuana users far more likely to face arrest than white ones appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man, 18, shot twice near Minnesota State Fairgrounds
ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night just outside the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, during the fair's final night of the year.Public Information Officer Mike Ernster says it happened at about 8:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of Como Avenue, which is about a block and a half east of the fair's main Snelling Avenue gate.Ernster says the victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot twice in the abdomen. He's being treated at Regions Hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.Officers upped their presence at the fairgrounds after another shooting on Saturday forced the fair to close early. Police say one person was shot in the leg during a fight near the Midway. No arrests have been made.
Minnesota State Fair Comes to Chaotic Close
Falcon Heights, MN (KROC-AM News)- The 2022 Minnesota State Fair came to a chaotic close over the holiday weekend. A MnDOT traffic camera stationed at one of the entrances to the fairgrounds captured a fight breaking out around 10:20 p.m. Monday. The video then shows an individual shooting fireworks at police officers who responded to break up the fight.
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery: A Plane Disappears Over The North Shore 10 Years Ago
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
Triple homicide called one of St. Paul's 'most complex crime scenes'
Three people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting in St. Paul on Sunday, with St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster calling it "one of the most complex crime scenes we have investigated in a long time." "As people were enjoying the holiday weekend and some of...
fox9.com
Search remains ongoing for triple homicide suspect
Three people were killed and two others were injured as shots rang out Sunday afternoon in St. Paul. A day later police are still searching for a suspect.
Luxury cars destroyed by fire after crash on I-95 in North Carolina
FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A portion of Interstate 95 in North Carolina was shut down for several hours after a blown tire caused a truck hauling luxury vehicles to crash. WRAL-TV reports that the highway was closed between Four Oaks and Benson Sunday night after the crash. The driver told WRAL that he was hauling privately-owned, expensive motor vehicles from New York City to Miami. His fully-enclosed truck contained a Porsche, Ferrari, a BMW M8, Lincoln Navigator, Audi S4 and Jeep Rubicon.
After pickle pizza took State Fair by storm, Minneapolis pizzeria launches its own version
Pickle Pizza was arguably the big food talking point at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair, and its success has convinced an acclaimed Minneapolis pizzeria to launch its own version. Slice Minneapolis, has locations at 519 E. Hennepin Ave. and Midtown Global Market, announced that starting Thursday, a Dill Pickle Ranch...
Neighbors take safety into own hands during MN State Fair
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Great Minnesota Get-Together has come to an end, and the neighbors who live near the fairgrounds are breathing a sigh of relief. "It's so quiet!" Jennifer Victor-Larsen said with a laugh. Before the 12 days of fun began, Department of Public Safety Commissioner John...
Comments / 0