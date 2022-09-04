Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: The Giant Company
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are fulfilling the needs of students before, during, and after school. The Giant Company partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region to fill 250 drawstring bags with food and school supplies. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and...
sarabozich.com
Harrisburg Restaurant Week 2022 | Sara’s Picks
This year’s Harrisburg Restaurant Week runs Sept. 12-16 and 19-23. Check out my top picks, and be sure to follow along via Instagram. Harrisburg Restaurant Week began in 2008 by the Harrisburg Downtown Improvement District. Originally known as “Pamper Your Palate,” aimed at drawing crowds to Restaurant Row, today Restaurant Week spans two weeks, city-wide to celebrate area dining.
Annual Labor Day celebration returns to York
YORK, Pa. — It was an evening of live music, food, games, and activities as the city of York marked the unofficial end of summer on Monday. "It’s something to do and I like the gathering of the community because that’s something where we originally moved from, you don’t see that and here it’s so much fun," said Crystal Fowler of York.
abc27.com
Harvest Moon Womxn of Folk Festival
Enjoy a day filled with music, food, wine, and community at the Harvest Moon Womxn of Folk Festival. Locally women led bands will perform and all proceeds benefit the YWCA of York.
abc27.com
Downtown Hanover BLOOM Grant Program opens soon
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2022 Downtown Hanover BLOOM Grant application is inviting small businesses to apply for grants ranging from $500 to $1,500. The BLOOM Business Empowerment Center, through the York County Economic Alliance, and in partnership with Main Street Hanover is pleased to announce this grant. The 2022 Downtown Hanover BLOOM Grant application will open Friday, September 9 at 8 a.m. through Monday, September 26 at 8 p.m. You can view application details here if you are interested in applying.
wdac.com
A WDAC Voice Is Called Home
LANCASTER – A member of the WDAC radio family has gone home to be with the Lord. Larry Dale served at WDAC for 37 years as an on-air host on Sonrise, Reflections, and Request Time. He was a gifted musician and pianist and sang with several Christian music groups. He was a driver for Meals on Wheels of Lancaster for 28 years and traveled on several mission trips. Larry passed away September 2 at his Strasburg home after a long illness. He was 74. He leaves behind his wife Mary and his brother Brian. A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 18 at 3 p.m. at Lampeter United Methodist Church in Lampeter. Donations in Larry’s honor can be made to Meals On Wheels at mealsonwheelsoflancaster.org or to Lampeter United Methodist Church, 1101 Village Road, Lancaster, PA 17602. If you would like to send a card to Mary Dale, you can send them here at WDAC-FM, P.O. Box 3022, Lancaster, PA 17604 and we will see that she receives them.
abc27.com
Dauphin County’s Jazz Walk
Jazz up your weekend at Dauphin County’s Jazz Walk! The free event takes you around Midtown Harrisburg where various restaurants, venues and businesses will feature local jazz musicians serenading all who stop by. Learn more about the annual event from the Central Pennsylvania Friends of Jazz.
3 New-ish Places to Get Dessert in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]
Photo by Food Photographer | Jennifer Pallian on Unsplash. When it comes to dessert, there's an abundance of it in Lancaster, PA. From trendy cafes downtown to quaint bake shops in rural parts of the county, there's something for every taste bud, young and old. Here are a handful of new-ish places serving desserts and baked goods.
macaronikid.com
2022 New Freedom Fest
On Saturday, Saturday, September 17, 2022, 10AM -5PM the New Freedom Heritage Group will Host their Annual New Freedom Fest!. New Freedom Fest is an old-time “festival of small-town life”. It includes music, arts and crafts, animals, food, games, a pie eating contest, an art tent with pumpkin painting, and much, much more – all centered around the beautiful and historic town of New Freedom, Pennsylvania.
Harrisburg officials left frustrated following Kipona's ending light show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg officials announced Tuesday that they are just as disappointed with the laser light show that was part of the Kipona Festival over the holiday weekend as the public. In a statement from Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams, when the city allegedly signed with the Laser Light...
York celebrates Labor Day with children's fishing derby
YORK, Pa. — Families in York celebrated the Labor Day holiday with a children’s fishing derby at Kiwanis Lake. The derby was sponsored by the York/Adams County Central Labor Council, part of the union federation AFL-CIO, and the city of York. Prizes were awarded in two categories: most...
sarabozich.com
Visit Market on Market Tuesdays in Downtown Camp Hill
The new Camp Hill farmers market is open Tuesday afternoons and features a variety of local vendors. Market on Market is a weekly seasonal farmers market located at Trinity Lutheran Church Parking Lot, 2000 Market St., Camp Hill. Don’t miss the Grand Opening event on Sept. 13!. The market...
abc27.com
‘Walk with a Doc’ campaign promotes health and nature in Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The departments of Health (DOH) and Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) hosted the “Walk with a Doc” event today. This walk was part of a movement to promote health, nature, and local parks and trails. This walk was part of a larger campaign...
What’s it like in a bologna museum? Take a look at this new central Pa. shop: video
A brand new and well-known brand of Pennsylvania bologna opened a new outlet store and museum last week. Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats opened its shop at 209 N. Railroad St. in Palmyra on Sept. 1. In the past, the company ran their business inside of retail shops in the Palmyra...
abc27.com
Humane Society of Harrisburg Area offers cat ‘BOGO special’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Why adopt one cat when you can adopt two (or more)? The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area (HSHA) is running a “BOGO” adoption special, where if you adopt two cats/kittens, you’ll get one free. This BOGO special will take place Monday, September...
abc27.com
Mosquito spraying for Lebanon County scheduled
SOUTH LEBANON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Residential and recreation areas in and around areas of South Lebanon Township are scheduled to be sprayed for West Nile Virus carrying mosquitoes during sunset on Thursday, Sept. 7. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up...
Fall back into trout fishing
Harrisburg, Pa. — Trout fishing is back today with the start of the extended trout season. Anglers can do some of the best fishing of the year in autumn — especially as temperatures drop and trout become more active. The extended season runs now through Dec. 31. A new rule implemented this year means anglers can only harvest fish on designated Stocked Trout Waters (STW). Waters not managed as STW are closed to harvesting and fishing must be done on a catch-and-immediate-release basis only. This includes stream sections that are designated as both STW and Class A Wild Trout Streams. Creel limit is 3 during the extended season. Find updated regulations, fishing tips, and best waters: http://ow.ly/8GXX50KvA0O
abc27.com
Ford Edsel convention comes to the Harrisburg area
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Ford Edsel was a notorious failure when it was created, but now, it is a celebrated classic car. People are gathering in the Midstate for a car convention that will celebrate the Edsel’s 65th anniversary. The Edsel nearly bankrupt the Ford Motor Company due to various mechanical flaws and design problems, but collectors believe the car got a bad rep.
abc27.com
One dead after crash in Dauphin County
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Elizabethtown, Lancaster County died after a crash occurred on Sept. 1. According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers responded to a crash that occurred at around 9 a.m. on the 5800 block of Ridge Road in Conewago Township.
echo-pilot.com
Need a cool, quiet escape? Check out this mountain lake within an easy drive in central PA
Not far from Chambersburg, York and Hanover, you can find Long Pine Run Reservoir in Adams County is a refreshing escape from the summer heat in the heavily wooded rolling green hills of Michaux State Forest. According to the history of the Borough of Chambersburg Water Department, the 150-acre reservoir...
