Los Alamos, NM

N3B Los Alamos Collaborates On Gaging Station To Monitor Streamflow To Rio Grande

Russell Lyon and John Mumm, with one of N3B’s critical subcontractors, Tech2 Solutions, inspect a new streamflow gaging station recently installed at the confluence of Los Alamos Canyon and the Rio Grande. The gaging station transmits flow and no-flow information to the Buckman Direct Diversion’s Operations Center and the Pueblo de San Ildefonso. Photo Courtesy N3B.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Los Alamos Little Theatre Holds Table Read Of ‘Clue”

Director Wendy Caldwell Lanchier, right, speaks to the cast of “Clue’ during a table read at the Performing Arts Center. The play ‘Clue’ is based on the 1985 movie that was itself based on the board game we probably all played as kids. ‘This is an incredible cast,’ Caldwell Lanchier said. ‘They made me laugh so hard I cried, and this was just our first rehearsal!’ ‘Clue’ will be performed in November as the second show in Los Alamos Little Theatre’s 2022-23 season. ‘The Secret Garden’, directed by Mimi Adams, kicks off the season Sept. 15. Courtesy photo.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KOAT 7

New special shape balloons announced for Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has announced 19 special shapes will debut during the 50th Balloon Fiesta. The new balloons will be representing 7 different countries including Australia, Brazil, Germany, Netherlands, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and the United States. The 19 new balloons will join over 100...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Birth Announcement: Zaegan Elena Weber- Aug. 22, 2022

Zaegan Elena Weber was born on August 22 at 7:59 am at Presbyterian Hospital in Espanola. She weighed 6.9 pounds and was 18.5 inches long. Proud parents are Cristina Weber and Jerry Weber Jr. She is loved and welcomed by grandparents Stacey Castro and Pam and Jerry Weber as well as her great-grandmother Helena Whyte. Courtesy photo.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Local restaurant ROTI N.M. set to launch latest dish

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local spot located in the Sawmill Market is serving up some perfectly roasted and delicious rotisserie chicken. ROTI N.M. makes everything in-house and they are getting ready to release an Italian dish. ROTI N.M. will be bringing porchetta to their menu but only on...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe’s Alternative Response Unit is expanding

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe’s Alternative Response Unit is expanding. The unit, which is part of the Santa Fe Fire Department, is a crisis intervention team specifically trained for behavioral health needs. Because of its success and high level of need, it’s adding an emergency medical services captain and three case managers […]
SANTA FE, NM
Bandelier: Spend A Fall Friday With Our Birdbanding Team

Bandelier Trivia Tuesday hints: (1) A large bird with blue wings, a gray back, and a black crest. (2) The same feather from two angles; the first shows light reflected off the feather; the second shows the feather backlit. Photo Courtesy NPS. BANDELIER NEWS RELEASE. Would you like to spend...
SANTA FE, NM
Daniella Cressman

There's a Chance of Rain in New Mexico This Weekend

New Mexico is a notoriously arid environment. As a result, rains are frequently celebrated in the Land of Enchantment. Thankfully, drizzles are anticipated this weekend. “September is off to a warm and hazy start in New Mexico. But, by this weekend, temperatures could drop and rain is expected to return. Daniel Porter, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said western wildfires could cause smoky skies this week. While Thursday is expected to be a hot, a weak storm might work its way into Albuquerque, New Mexico this weekend. Albuquerque is expected to have a high temperature of 93 degrees on Wednesday, with no chance of rain. Thursday in the city could hit 92 degrees. A weak storm system may work its way through New Mexico on Friday and into the weekend.” —Theresa Davis.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
In Support Of ‘Enough Is Enough” And A Shout Out To Aaron Walker, Too

In his recent letter, Richard Skolnik, as ever, hits the nail on the head, and doesn’t mince words. (See https://losalamosreporter.com/2022/09/01/enough-is-enough/) (Transparency, accountability, and responsible behavior? Surely you’re joking, Mr. Skolnik!) I noticed one omission, perhaps deliberate in the interest of keeping the message succinct. The second bullet list...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Obituary: Betty V. Wilde 1928-2022

Betty Wilde, 94, left the mortal coil after a long, slow decline. Her children surrounded her in her final days. She was born and raised in New York City, but first came to Los Alamos in 1949 as a newlywed when her first husband was a graduate student working at the Lab that summer. At that time she was married to Robert Thorn, and after he completed his education in Cambridge, they returned to Los Alamos, and she had been a resident of New Mexico for many years. She and Robert had four children together: daughters Karen, Kyle, and Gretchen, and one son, Robert (Nick), Jr. Following her divorce from Robert, she lived briefly in California, but returned to New Mexico in 1973 when she married Ken Wilde, the owner of the boat shop just south of Pojoaque on the Santa Fe highway. For many years they worked the boat shop together and closed for the winter when they would travel to San Carlos, Mexico, and spend time deep sea fishing from their boat.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
County: Weekend Water Line Work To Occur On Trinity Drive

Location of Los Alamos County water line work slated for Saturday and Sunday. Courtesy LAC. Water line work this weekend will slightly divert traffic traveling east on Trinity Drive (NM-502) this weekend while water main connections for The Hills Apartments are tied in to Los Alamos County water lines at Trinity Drive and 35th Street.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
New tech could stop a shooting before it starts

EAGL Technology president and CEO Boaz Raz shows a display of outdoor gunshot detection technology sensors on Aug. 16. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) An Albuquerque company has developed an ultra-smart security system that could potentially end mass shootings before such rampages can even begin. When deployed, EAGL Technology Inc.’s new gunshot...

