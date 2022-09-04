Read full article on original website
Los Alamos Extreme Youth Cheer Program Seeks Head Cheer Coach For Fall Season
The Los Alamos Extreme Youth Cheer Program needs a head cheer coach to work with amazing cheerleaders like these. Courtesy photo. The Los Alamos Extreme Youth Cheer Program is looking for a head cheer coach for our Fall 2022 season. Practices are held Mondays from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m....
N3B Los Alamos Collaborates On Gaging Station To Monitor Streamflow To Rio Grande
Russell Lyon and John Mumm, with one of N3B’s critical subcontractors, Tech2 Solutions, inspect a new streamflow gaging station recently installed at the confluence of Los Alamos Canyon and the Rio Grande. The gaging station transmits flow and no-flow information to the Buckman Direct Diversion’s Operations Center and the Pueblo de San Ildefonso. Photo Courtesy N3B.
Los Alamos Little Theatre Holds Table Read Of ‘Clue”
Director Wendy Caldwell Lanchier, right, speaks to the cast of “Clue’ during a table read at the Performing Arts Center. The play ‘Clue’ is based on the 1985 movie that was itself based on the board game we probably all played as kids. ‘This is an incredible cast,’ Caldwell Lanchier said. ‘They made me laugh so hard I cried, and this was just our first rehearsal!’ ‘Clue’ will be performed in November as the second show in Los Alamos Little Theatre’s 2022-23 season. ‘The Secret Garden’, directed by Mimi Adams, kicks off the season Sept. 15. Courtesy photo.
New special shape balloons announced for Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has announced 19 special shapes will debut during the 50th Balloon Fiesta. The new balloons will be representing 7 different countries including Australia, Brazil, Germany, Netherlands, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and the United States. The 19 new balloons will join over 100...
New special shape balloons to keep an eye out for at 50th Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Special shape balloons are some of the biggest stars of the Balloon Fiesta. This year’s 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta will feature 118 special shape balloons with 19 new balloons from all over the world. “We’re so excited to welcome back our international guests with some of these really cool special shapes […]
Santa Fe, New Mexico Is Doing Its Part to Protect the Bees!
"New Mexico is home to at least 1,000 bee species, including the smallest bee in North America. The pollinators play an important role in helping fruits, vegetables, and other plants reproduce." —Albuquerque Journal.
A New Mexico School for the Arts Student Has Been Named National Student Poet
"Jesse Begay, a queer Indigenous poet and screenwriter, recalled what it was like growing up on the Navajo Nation in Shiprock." —Claudia L. Silva. Jesse Begay was one of five students from across the country to be named as National Student Poet.
Birth Announcement: Zaegan Elena Weber- Aug. 22, 2022
Zaegan Elena Weber was born on August 22 at 7:59 am at Presbyterian Hospital in Espanola. She weighed 6.9 pounds and was 18.5 inches long. Proud parents are Cristina Weber and Jerry Weber Jr. She is loved and welcomed by grandparents Stacey Castro and Pam and Jerry Weber as well as her great-grandmother Helena Whyte. Courtesy photo.
Light And Shadow In Abiquiu
Light and shadow in Abiquiu. Photo by Lori Hollingsworth Lash.
Local restaurant ROTI N.M. set to launch latest dish
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local spot located in the Sawmill Market is serving up some perfectly roasted and delicious rotisserie chicken. ROTI N.M. makes everything in-house and they are getting ready to release an Italian dish. ROTI N.M. will be bringing porchetta to their menu but only on...
Santa Fe’s Alternative Response Unit is expanding
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe’s Alternative Response Unit is expanding. The unit, which is part of the Santa Fe Fire Department, is a crisis intervention team specifically trained for behavioral health needs. Because of its success and high level of need, it’s adding an emergency medical services captain and three case managers […]
Bandelier: Spend A Fall Friday With Our Birdbanding Team
Bandelier Trivia Tuesday hints: (1) A large bird with blue wings, a gray back, and a black crest. (2) The same feather from two angles; the first shows light reflected off the feather; the second shows the feather backlit. Photo Courtesy NPS. BANDELIER NEWS RELEASE. Would you like to spend...
There's a Chance of Rain in New Mexico This Weekend
New Mexico is a notoriously arid environment. As a result, rains are frequently celebrated in the Land of Enchantment. Thankfully, drizzles are anticipated this weekend. “September is off to a warm and hazy start in New Mexico. But, by this weekend, temperatures could drop and rain is expected to return. Daniel Porter, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said western wildfires could cause smoky skies this week. While Thursday is expected to be a hot, a weak storm might work its way into Albuquerque, New Mexico this weekend. Albuquerque is expected to have a high temperature of 93 degrees on Wednesday, with no chance of rain. Thursday in the city could hit 92 degrees. A weak storm system may work its way through New Mexico on Friday and into the weekend.” —Theresa Davis.
In Support Of ‘Enough Is Enough” And A Shout Out To Aaron Walker, Too
In his recent letter, Richard Skolnik, as ever, hits the nail on the head, and doesn’t mince words. (See https://losalamosreporter.com/2022/09/01/enough-is-enough/) (Transparency, accountability, and responsible behavior? Surely you’re joking, Mr. Skolnik!) I noticed one omission, perhaps deliberate in the interest of keeping the message succinct. The second bullet list...
Missing Endangered Person Advisory: Maria ‘Rita’ Moncada, Santa Fe County
The following is information for the distribution of a Missing Endangered Person Advisory from the New Mexico State Police. The New Mexico State Police is asking the public for assistance in locating Maria “Rita” Moncada Moreno, 74, of Venezuela. On September 5, at around 3:30 p.m., New Mexico...
Obituary: Betty V. Wilde 1928-2022
Betty Wilde, 94, left the mortal coil after a long, slow decline. Her children surrounded her in her final days. She was born and raised in New York City, but first came to Los Alamos in 1949 as a newlywed when her first husband was a graduate student working at the Lab that summer. At that time she was married to Robert Thorn, and after he completed his education in Cambridge, they returned to Los Alamos, and she had been a resident of New Mexico for many years. She and Robert had four children together: daughters Karen, Kyle, and Gretchen, and one son, Robert (Nick), Jr. Following her divorce from Robert, she lived briefly in California, but returned to New Mexico in 1973 when she married Ken Wilde, the owner of the boat shop just south of Pojoaque on the Santa Fe highway. For many years they worked the boat shop together and closed for the winter when they would travel to San Carlos, Mexico, and spend time deep sea fishing from their boat.
County: Weekend Water Line Work To Occur On Trinity Drive
Location of Los Alamos County water line work slated for Saturday and Sunday. Courtesy LAC. Water line work this weekend will slightly divert traffic traveling east on Trinity Drive (NM-502) this weekend while water main connections for The Hills Apartments are tied in to Los Alamos County water lines at Trinity Drive and 35th Street.
New concert hall opening in Albuquerque, go-kart racetrack looking to move in
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new concert hall is getting ready to open in Albuquerque, and down the street from the venue a go-kart racetrack is looking to build a facility. When Top Golf opened in February 2021, it brought back excitement to Northeast Albuquerque. "This location has been a...
New Mexico’s labor movement is alive and well
The labor movement doesn’t typically get sustained media attention, but it is alive and well in New Mexico. In recognition of Labor Day and as part of our reflections on our first year, we’ve collected our coverage of work and workers since we started. One prominent example of...
New tech could stop a shooting before it starts
EAGL Technology president and CEO Boaz Raz shows a display of outdoor gunshot detection technology sensors on Aug. 16. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) An Albuquerque company has developed an ultra-smart security system that could potentially end mass shootings before such rampages can even begin. When deployed, EAGL Technology Inc.’s new gunshot...
