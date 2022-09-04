Read full article on original website
Good Things Along The Lakeshore
Each week, Shandra Martinez, managing editor of The Lakeshore, talks with morning news host Dan Evans about people and organizations making a positive difference along the Lakeshore. Listen to the full podcast: https://whtc.com/podcasts-whtc-morning-news/. Here are some highlights from their conversation on…. High School student launches bilingual tutoring program. Holland Christian...
There’s a beautiful community near downtown Rockford
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Rockford is home to all kinds of wonderful attractions: downtown Rockford, the White Pine Trail, the Rockford dam, and great breweries and restaurants. That’s why so many people are drawn to live there! Today we’re taking you to Autumn Trails, which is a residential neighborhood that’s within walking distance to all those things! Autumn Trails is a growing community by Eastbrook Homes and if you’ve ever dreamed of having a newly built home in a fun area, they’re perfect for you!
Car drives into large construction hole at Grand Rapids shopping center
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — First responders are working to retrieve a car after the driver accidentally drove into a large hole at a Grand Rapids shopping center. Crews at the scene say they were fixing a water line when the driver didn't see the hole and drove directly into it. No one was injured.
Car falls into hole at Centerpoint in Grand Rapids
A car fell into a hole at Shops at Centerpoint in Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
Former dump site to become development first for Portage
A $47 million project turning a contaminated former dumping site into high-demand housing in Portage is getting a boost from the state.
Labor Day Truck Parade Held; Governor Skips Mackinac Bridge Walk
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 6, 2022) – Two traditional events on Labor Day went off without a hitch on Monday. Under cloudy skies, the 17th Holland/Zeeland Community Labor Day Truck Parade was held. More than 70 vehicles of various sizes rolled out from the Herman Miller headquarters campus on Zeeland’s east side and toured the downtown districts of both Zeeland and Holland before parking near the Heeringa Holland Civic Center Place for an ice cream social and other activities. The event honors the goods and services produced by area companies, and the employees who provide those goods and services.
The B.O.B. set to reopen in Grand Rapids after being closed for 8 months
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The B.O.B. is back. The iconic Grand Rapids restaurant, bar and entertainment venue is set to reopen Thursday, Sept. 8, after the company closed its doors in January amid a pending change in ownership.
$2M trail along Lake Harbor Road connecting Lake Michigan parks moves forward
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – The proposed 3-mile paved Lake Harbor Trail between two Lake Michigan parks is moving forward with formal approval to spend $2 million on it. The Norton Shores City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 6, agreed to allocate American Rescue Plan Act money for the trail along Lake Harbor Road in Muskegon County.
Holland Police Log September 6-7, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Zaloma's Pizza in Muskegon closes its doors
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Zaloma's Pizza Company, a family-owned restaurant in Muskegon, announced on Facebook Tuesday that its last day of business was Sunday, Sept. 4. Zaloma's opened in 2017 by Lisa and Todd Haugh. The name is a combination of the couple's three children, Zach, Logan and Maddie, who helped run the restaurant when it first opened.
Over 50 Michigan artists showcasing art in Rockford
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a great community event happening in Rockford this weekend focusing on local artists! Art in the Park is taking place this Saturday and features over 50 Michigan artists showing a variety of art for sale. Kris and one of the artists featured...
Major road in Muskegon goes on a diet starting Tuesday
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Drivers in downtown Muskegon will need to pack their patience for the next several months as a major road goes on a diet. Work began on Terrace Street Tuesday morning. The city plans to reduce the road from its current four lanes down to two after traffic studies suggested it was too large given the number of cars that use it.
Missing Man Sought in Grand Haven Area
GRAND HAVEN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 7, 2022) – The search is on for a missing 34-year-old man from the Grand Haven area. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, family and friends of James Alan McKinnon have not seen him since he left his River Haven Boulevard home last Tuesday, August 30th. He walked out of the residence around 12 Noon on that day, and was last seen walking in the area in grey shorts with an unknown shirt.
Cedar Point to retire Top Thrill Dragster
The park made the announcement Tuesday with minimal details, saying ownership would share more information in the future.
Honorable Judge Hannes “Mike” Meyers Jr.
Hannes “Mike” Meyers, Jr., age 89, of Holland, Michigan, went to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, September 4, 2022. Hannes was born on December 11, 1932, in Norton Township (Norton Shores), Michigan to the late Hannes, Sr., and Anna (Baker) Meyers. He was the first of five children. Hannes and Marjorie (Rodabaugh) were married 64 years ago in Williamstown, Ohio. They made their home in Zeeland for 21 years until moving to Holland in 1980. They were blessed with three sons and have 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Ascension hires new administrator for Allegan, Plainwell
Ascension Borgess is pleased to announce Natalie Ryder, MBA-HM, MSN, RN, NE-BC, as administrator of Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital in Allegan and Ascension Borgess-Pipp Hospital in Plainwell. In addition, Ryder will continue in her current role as administrator of Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital in Dowagiac. Ryder is a registered nurse and...
Get rid of your old tires at collection event coming to Muskegon County
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Got old tires that you don’t know what to do with? An upcoming tire collection day may be just what you need. The Muskegon Conservation District is hosting a tire collection day on Saturday, Sept. 10. Passenger, semi and agricultural tires – as long...
Feeling A Bit Down, Grand Rapids? You’re Not Alone
A recent study by a medical web site says Grand Rapids is among the cities with highest prevalence of depression in the nation. Grand Rapids Is In The Top 50 Of The Cities With The Most Cases Of Depression. The study was conducted by the research team at CEUfast.com. They...
Intersection closed for gas main replacement in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO, MI – An intersection is closed for four days as a gas main is replaced in Kalamazoo Township. Lake Street and Olmstead Road are closed Tuesday, Sept. 6, to Friday, Sept. 9, for a gas main replacement in the area, Consumers Energy said in a news release. The...
Marilyn Montgomery
Marilyn Joan Montgomery, age 78, of Grand Haven, Michigan passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Marilyn was born on January 11, 1944.
