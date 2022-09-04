Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Town Heartbroken After Football Player Dies from Injuries
The small town of Dalhart, Texas is mourning the death of a high school football player who passed away from injuries he suffered Thursday evening (9/1) during a junior varsity football game in Dimmitt, Texas. Yahir Cancino suffered a head injury midway through the final quarter of the football game....
KTSA
Comal ISD investigating claims that “racial slurs” were directed at Hays High School volleyball players during recent game at Canyon High
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Officials with the Comal ISD are investigating complaints that racial slurs were heard coming from the stands during a recent volleyball game. The complaint from Hays High School states that their players were subjected to “hateful and racial slurs” during the September 2 game at Canyon High School.
Clovis, September 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Artesia High School soccer team will have a game with Clovis High School on September 06, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
Movie Star Team Set To Invade Amarillo Gridiron This Friday
Maybe you have, maybe you haven't. Either way, it doesn't really matter. That's not the point I'm trying to get to here. What I AM trying to get at is that a program that was immortalized not only in the movies but in a television show as well is making its way to an Amarillo football field near you this Friday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
20-Year-Old Anthony Ray Acosta Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Plainview (Plainview, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident occurred Friday night in Hale County. The officials stated that a motorcyclist was traveling [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Hale County man, 20, died in motorcycle crash
PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said a 20-year-old motorcycle rider lost his life in a crash Friday night in Hale County. DPS said Anthony Ray Acosta of Plainview was operating a motorcycle southbound on FM 400 near FM 3183. At the same time, Jorge Luis Riojas, 31, of Plainview stopped in […]
Parmer County Sheriff searching for stolen bucket truck
FRIONA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Parmer County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, authorities are searching for a bucket truck that was reported stolen from the area south of Friona between Aug. 30 and Sept. 4. The Parmer County Sheriff’s Office asked anyone who has seen the vehicle or who has information on the incident […]
Amarillo police investigating suspicious death
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that officers are currently investigating the body of a man on Tuesday that was found in a dumpster in an alley in north Amarillo. According to officers, police were called to the 2800 block of Oak Drive on a dead man who was found in a […]
RELATED PEOPLE
KFDA
‘Suspicious death’: Police investigating after man found dead by a dumpster in north Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are investigating a suspicious death after a dead man was found laying by a dumpster in the alley today in north Amarillo. Amarillo Police Department said today, they were called to the area of Oak Drive and Sycamore Avenue, which is near Hamlet Elementary School, on a man who was found dead by a dumpster in the alley.
Time Running Out for Convicted Killer in Amarillo
John Lezell Balentine has had about twenty-four extra years on this hearth that his victims didn't have the luxury to enjoy. Three teenagers were asleep back in 1998 when Balentine crawled through a window of an Amarillo home. That was the end for Edward Mark Caylor 17, Kai Brooke Geyer,...
kgncnewsnow.com
Fatal Accident Outside Amarillo
A fatal vehicle accident occurred on August 28th at 7:40 PM. William Grady Lambert walked east on Farm to Market Road 2575, ten miles east of Amarillo. A Driver in a Ford F-150 was driving into the sun and attempted to miss the pedestrian but was too late. Lambert was...
Texas judge arrested on 3 charges, records show
PARMER COUNTY, Texas — Bailey County Judge Sherri Harrison was arrested on three charges on Wednesday, according to Parmer County inmate records. According to booking details, Judge Harrison was charged with official oppression, purchasing alcohol for a minor and criminal trespassing. These charges stemmed from May 13, 2022, according to records. Previous reports from the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maryland man arrested on drug charges at Amarillo bus station
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to documents filed in the Northern District of Texas federal court on Tuesday, a Maryland man was arrested at an Amarillo bus station over the weekend on a charge of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl.” According to the filed criminal complaint, an Amarillo Police Department K-9 officer was patrolling […]
Murder Count in Amarillo Rises With Latest Discovery
I would like to say Amarillo is a safe city, but with every crime, I begin to wonder. As days go by the murder count increases. The Amarillo Police Department was called out to the 2800 block of Oak Drive. Someone had found a dead body laying by the dumpster. The body was that of a male, but no other identifying information was released.
Officers investigating shooting on SE 11th near Grand
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to Sgt. Carla Burr, officers with the Amarillo Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred around 9 p.m. in the 3800 block of SE 11th. Burr stated that officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of SE 11th Ave. When officers arrived on scene they found a man with a gunshot […]
abc7amarillo.com
Woman ejected from SUV during rollover crash on I-27 in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A woman was ejected from an SUV during a rollover crash on I-27 in Amarillo. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. just north of the Washington Street bridge. According to police, the driver of a white SUV tried to pass a car and clipped...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
APD asking for help identifying body found by dumpster
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it needs help from the public to identify the body of a man that was found by a dumpster Tuesday in north Amarillo. On Tuesday, APD reported that officers were investigating the body of a man that was found by a dumpster in an alley […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Best Time For Fishing At Lake Meredith
APD Dive Team at Martin Road Lake Source: Amarillo Police Department. The fall season just may be the best time for fishing at Lake Meredith. It seems as though baitfish come to the upper levels and other fish follow them. At Lake Meredith in the fall, fish behavior tends to...
Bailey residents demand action from CDOT after deadly semi crash
After a semitruck driver lost control of their vehicle last Monday and flipped a massive earth mover machine into the North Fork South Platte River, many locals in Bailey were saying, "not again."
kgncnewsnow.com
Body Found By Dumpster in Alleyway
Officers with the Amarillo Police Department were called out to the 2800 block of Oak drive today/ on the 6th. When they arrived they found a deceased adult male laying by a dumpster in the ally. Police are investigating along with the APD Homicide Unit because of the unusual circumstances.
Comments / 1