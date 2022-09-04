ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dimmitt, TX

KTSA

Comal ISD investigating claims that “racial slurs” were directed at Hays High School volleyball players during recent game at Canyon High

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Officials with the Comal ISD are investigating complaints that racial slurs were heard coming from the stands during a recent volleyball game. The complaint from Hays High School states that their players were subjected to “hateful and racial slurs” during the September 2 game at Canyon High School.
CANYON, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Movie Star Team Set To Invade Amarillo Gridiron This Friday

Maybe you have, maybe you haven't. Either way, it doesn't really matter. That's not the point I'm trying to get to here. What I AM trying to get at is that a program that was immortalized not only in the movies but in a television show as well is making its way to an Amarillo football field near you this Friday night.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Time Running Out for Convicted Killer in Amarillo

John Lezell Balentine has had about twenty-four extra years on this hearth that his victims didn't have the luxury to enjoy. Three teenagers were asleep back in 1998 when Balentine crawled through a window of an Amarillo home. That was the end for Edward Mark Caylor 17, Kai Brooke Geyer,...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Fatal Accident Outside Amarillo

A fatal vehicle accident occurred on August 28th at 7:40 PM. William Grady Lambert walked east on Farm to Market Road 2575, ten miles east of Amarillo. A Driver in a Ford F-150 was driving into the sun and attempted to miss the pedestrian but was too late. Lambert was...
AMARILLO, TX
KXAN

Texas judge arrested on 3 charges, records show

PARMER COUNTY, Texas — Bailey County Judge Sherri Harrison was arrested on three charges on Wednesday, according to Parmer County inmate records. According to booking details, Judge Harrison was charged with official oppression, purchasing alcohol for a minor and criminal trespassing. These charges stemmed from May 13, 2022, according to records. Previous reports from the […]
BAILEY COUNTY, TX
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Dalhart Isd#Dalhart High School#The Dalhart Community
96.9 KISS FM

Murder Count in Amarillo Rises With Latest Discovery

I would like to say Amarillo is a safe city, but with every crime, I begin to wonder. As days go by the murder count increases. The Amarillo Police Department was called out to the 2800 block of Oak Drive. Someone had found a dead body laying by the dumpster. The body was that of a male, but no other identifying information was released.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Woman ejected from SUV during rollover crash on I-27 in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A woman was ejected from an SUV during a rollover crash on I-27 in Amarillo. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. just north of the Washington Street bridge. According to police, the driver of a white SUV tried to pass a car and clipped...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Best Time For Fishing At Lake Meredith

APD Dive Team at Martin Road Lake Source: Amarillo Police Department. The fall season just may be the best time for fishing at Lake Meredith. It seems as though baitfish come to the upper levels and other fish follow them. At Lake Meredith in the fall, fish behavior tends to...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Body Found By Dumpster in Alleyway

Officers with the Amarillo Police Department were called out to the 2800 block of Oak drive today/ on the 6th. When they arrived they found a deceased adult male laying by a dumpster in the ally. Police are investigating along with the APD Homicide Unit because of the unusual circumstances.
AMARILLO, TX

