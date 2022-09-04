ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Comments / 32

shawn
3d ago

arrest the parents.. this crap happens all the time and they will try and sue the building owners and make more regulations when parents come here stay drunk and don't watch the kids they bing

Reply(7)
11
Nancy Johnstone Green
3d ago

How can anyone on here Blane the parents, the condo owners or anyone else..A 4 yr old baby is gone, his parents are going to have to bury a child, no one should ever have to do that..no one deserves that hurt..It whatever was a tragic accident..prayers for family and friends..

Reply
10
Wayne Macmaster
3d ago

well this article is kind of confusing cuz number one I live here and original report said that child was found at 4:30 a.m. not 7:00 a.m. but again my question is where were the parents those hurricane doors at lake town wharf are awful heavy I don't know of any four year old that can pull that door open

Reply(4)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBB

Panama City Beach mishap leads to $1,300 tow bill

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia man made a mistake that led to a tow truck getting stuck on the beach, a $1,300 tow bill, a civil citation, and, possibly, salt water damage to his 2008 Mercedes SUV, according to the Panama City Beach police. Radomir Lakic, 61, of Lilburn, got his SUV, […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
mypanhandle.com

Take your weekend to ‘Flea Across Florida’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – “Flea Across Florida,” Florida’s longest yard sale spanning from Pensacola to Jacksonville, is back. In Washington County, T&B Hidden Treasures in Chipley hosts more than 350 vendors for the event. This weekend, you can attend “Flea Across Florida” Sept 9th and...
CHIPLEY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Panama City, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Panama City Beach, FL
Warner Robins, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
State
Georgia State
Warner Robins, GA
Accidents
Panama City Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Panama City Beach, FL
Accidents
Panama City, FL
Accidents
City
Warner Robins, GA
WJHG-TV

UPDATE: 4-year-old falls to death from 11th story balcony at Laketown Wharf

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Authorities are giving new details in the investigation of a boy who fell to his death from a Laketown Wharf balcony over the weekend. Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said a boy, 4, fell from the 11th-floor balcony onto the third-floor recreational floor. Officials said the boy fell around 4:30 A.M. on Saturday and was found around 7 A.M. by someone going to the gym. Talamantez said that the boy and his family were visiting from Georgia. Detectives interviewed several people, including the family of the child. Officers are continuing to investigate how and why the child fell from the balcony.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
wgxa.tv

Homeowner loses $18,000 to contractor

A 76-year-old woman and her family are left devastated and it's all because of a bad recommendation from an insurance adjuster. A family is left figuring out how they'll pay for home repairs after a contractor they hired took more than eighteen-thousand dollars but never got the job done. Mary...
MACON, GA
WJHG-TV

Body found in Panama City Beach

Wear It Wednesday Styled By Dixie Chic Boutique Part Two. This week's Wear It Wednesday is styled by Dixie Chic Boutique. This Wear It Wednesday is styled by Dixie Chic Boutique.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Georgia#Police#Accident#Cbs#Wjhg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
13WMAZ

Warner Robins starting part-time officer program

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says that the city of Warner Robins is starting a part-time officer program. In a news release, she said staffing shortages are hurting their police department. So, they're looking for a broader field of candidates, including retired officers who can work part-time.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WMBB

BCSO investigating Panama City shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — At around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting. Deputies arrived and said they discovered one man with a gunshot wound. The victim is receiving medical care for his non-life-threatening injury at a local hospital. According to BCSO, the victim said he […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
CBS 42

Search continues for man lost in Florida woods

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local authorities are still looking for a man lost in the woods in Panama City. It started when a man called the dispatch center in distress, saying he got lost while going on a Saturday afternoon hike. Police say they were able to get partial location from the phone call, […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
13WMAZ

Two men caught in weekend flash flood escape their car

MACON, Ga. — Alonza Crittenden and his friend Cameron Sellers fought hard for their lives this past weekend. On Sunday night, the two left Crittenden's home in Lakewood for a quick run to the store. As they were driving, they got caught in several inches of rainwater unexpectedly. Crittenden...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy