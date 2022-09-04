Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Tommy Eichenberg captures national honor for Week 1 performance vs. Notre Dame
Tommy Eichenberg was a big star as Ohio State took down Notre Dame 21-10 on Saturday, with the Buckeyes’ defense mounting a spectacular effort to shut out the Irish in the second half. The defensive effort didn’t go unnoticed, as the Football Writers Association of America announced Tuesday that...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State-Notre Dame broadcast dominates Week 1 ratings for college football
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame was an exciting matchup on Saturday night. The Buckeyes toughed out a 21-10 win over the Irish in front of over 106,000 fans in Columbus. The elite matchup is also reflected in the television ratings. That is a big number in Week 1 of the...
saturdaytradition.com
Emeka Egbuka praises teammate, highlights OSU receiving core
No. 2 Ohio State did not have the high-caliber offensive performance they wanted in the 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame, but wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is happy the passing offense got going per Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors. With star wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba locked down by the...
saturdaytradition.com
Xavier Johnson reacts to clutch Week 1 performance in win over Notre Dame
The Ohio State Buckeyes earned a big victory over Notre Dame on Saturday night. While the Buckeye offense sputtered, wide receiver Xavier Johnson had a big touchdown catch to give his team the lead in the 3rd quarter. On Wednesday, Ohio State football released a video of Johnson explaining his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Dan Mullen releases pick for top coaching performance of Week 1
Dan Mullen was really impressed with a B1G assistant in Week 1. He released his pick for the best coaching performance from his Twitter account. Mullens really enjoyed watching what Ohio State DC Jim Knowles put together against Notre Dame. Knowles’ defense held the Fighting Irish to 10 points, 177 yards passing, and 76 yards rushing.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State wideout seen leaving practice field with WR coach Brian Hartline
Ohio State not only missed the presence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the majority of the game against Notre Dame, but also Julian Fleming. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted a video of Fleming leaving practice with his pads in his hand with Buckeye WR coach Brian Hartline. Ryan Day confirmed...
saturdaytradition.com
Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury update: Key Buckeye receiver seen in full pads at practice
Ohio State caught a tough break when they lost star wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba early in the 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame with a hamstring injury. On Wednesday, Smith-Njigba was seen in full pads, walking lightly off-the-field, per a video from Eleven Warriors’ Griffin Strom. After practice,...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day addresses Week 1 absence, outlook for WR Julian Fleming
Ohio State rolled to its first win of the season, taking down No. 5 Notre Dame, 21-10. The Buckeyes managed a win without the help of WR Julian Fleming but struggled offensively during the game. On Tuesday, head coach Ryan Day briefly addressed Fleming’s injury during his weekly press conference....
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football fan releases haunting image of Brutus Buckeye in human form
Ohio State football’s mascot just became real-life. A Buckeye fan posted a tweet of what Brutus would look like if he were human, and it’s not for the faint of heart. Most people who saw the post immediately wished they hadn’t. The world isn’t ready for a human Brutus quite yet, or ever for that matter.
saturdaytradition.com
Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury: Ryan Day not going to rush back star WR
Jaxon Smith-Njigba left the Notre Dame game with an injury early on. Ryan Day isn’t going to be in a hurry to get him back on the field per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors. It was reported that Smith-Njigba has a hamstring injury on Monday, and that he will miss 1-2 weeks. Ohio State’s next 2 opponent are going to be Arkansas State on Saturday, and Toledo on Sept. 17 before its 1st B1G game against Wisconsin. Day is going to trust the doctors on this 1.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt: Ohio State answered 2 major questions after season opener vs. Notre Dame
Joel Klatt was on his podcast ‘The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast’, to talk about the action from Week 1. This is what he had to say about how Ohio State did. Ohio State had a slow start offensively against Notre Dame in Week 1, but the Buckeyes won 21-10. The first question that Klatt thinks Ohio State answered very well, was about their toughness. Especially on the 14-play drive late in the game that took 7:06 off the clock.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State hoops loses commitment from 4-star prospect, first player to commit via 2023 recruiting class
Class of 2023 guard George Washington III decommitted from Ohio State Monday morning. Washington was the first player to commit to Chris Holtmann’s 2023 cycle. The 4-star guard announced his de-commitment via Twitter. Ohio State retains 4-star small forward Scotty Middleton, 4-star power forward Devin Royal and 3-star center...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day: Ohio State 'the only school in America that can create a scene quite like that' in Week 1
Ryan Day and Ohio State had a special setting for the 2022 season opener vs. Notre Dame. Day sat down with BTN’s Dave Revsine to discuss that atmosphere. In addition to the game vs. the Irish, Ohio State was also recognizing the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium and the 2002 national championship squad. It led to a unique vibe in the Horseshoe for Week 1.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Behind Enemy Lines – Visiting Columbus, OH and Ohio Stadium
This is a reader submission via email. While I would prefer readers use the FanPost feature, this is another route should one want something published on the site. Behind Enemy Lines – Visiting Columbus, OH and Ohio Stadium. As soon as it was announced in 2014 that Notre Dame...
saturdaytradition.com
Tim Albin, Ohio HC, excited about facing off against Penn State: 'It's a great opportunity for our team'
Penn State will be squaring off against Ohio on Saturday. Ohio HC Tim Albin spoke about what the chance of playing the Nittany Lions is like per Chance Linton of 247Sports. Albin has some B1G ties, as he was at Nebraska back in the day. He was a graduate assistant from 2000-2002, and the passing game coordinator and RB coach in 2003. This will be Albin’s 1st season as head coach of Ohio.
saturdaytradition.com
RJ Young names his Week 1 Player of the Week
FOX Sports analyst RJ Young revealed his pick for the College Football Week 1 Player of the Week. There’s a laundry list of guys to choose from, but Young went with Ohio State sophomore receiver Emeka Egbuka on The Number One College Football Show. Egbuka was phenomenal against the...
Ohio State Marching Band ‘jazz’ up home opener
The Best Damn Band In The Land's (TBDBITL) halftime show "Buckeye Jazz Cafe" wowed the crowd for the first of five straight performances to kick off the 2022 season.
Kait 8
Jonesboro, Arkansas alum Austin Cook earns PGA Tour card for 2022-23 season
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Razorback and Golden Hurricane earned his PGA Tour card for the upcoming season. Austin Cook finished ninth in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals 25, his second straight season on the list. He finished tied for fourth in the Albertsons Boise Open, the first of...
Where Columbus ranks in best state capitals to live in: study
Every state has one - a capital city - but some are better to live in than others.
chainstoreage.com
Lucky’s is signed to star in Casto redevelopment in Columbus
Casto’s script for turning a neighborhood market into a mixed-use center has just landed a star player. Three years into its remake of the Thurber Village neighborhood center in Columbus, Casto has signed Lucky’s Market as its grocery anchor and marks the occasion as the project turning point.
Comments / 1