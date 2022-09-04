Jaxon Smith-Njigba left the Notre Dame game with an injury early on. Ryan Day isn’t going to be in a hurry to get him back on the field per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors. It was reported that Smith-Njigba has a hamstring injury on Monday, and that he will miss 1-2 weeks. Ohio State’s next 2 opponent are going to be Arkansas State on Saturday, and Toledo on Sept. 17 before its 1st B1G game against Wisconsin. Day is going to trust the doctors on this 1.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO