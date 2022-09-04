ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Comments / 1

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Emeka Egbuka praises teammate, highlights OSU receiving core

No. 2 Ohio State did not have the high-caliber offensive performance they wanted in the 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame, but wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is happy the passing offense got going per Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors. With star wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba locked down by the...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Xavier Johnson reacts to clutch Week 1 performance in win over Notre Dame

The Ohio State Buckeyes earned a big victory over Notre Dame on Saturday night. While the Buckeye offense sputtered, wide receiver Xavier Johnson had a big touchdown catch to give his team the lead in the 3rd quarter. On Wednesday, Ohio State football released a video of Johnson explaining his...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jonesboro, AR
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Jonesboro, AR
College Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Jonesboro, AR
Sports
City
Columbus, AR
Jonesboro, AR
Football
Local
Arkansas Football
saturdaytradition.com

Dan Mullen releases pick for top coaching performance of Week 1

Dan Mullen was really impressed with a B1G assistant in Week 1. He released his pick for the best coaching performance from his Twitter account. Mullens really enjoyed watching what Ohio State DC Jim Knowles put together against Notre Dame. Knowles’ defense held the Fighting Irish to 10 points, 177 yards passing, and 76 yards rushing.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day addresses Week 1 absence, outlook for WR Julian Fleming

Ohio State rolled to its first win of the season, taking down No. 5 Notre Dame, 21-10. The Buckeyes managed a win without the help of WR Julian Fleming but struggled offensively during the game. On Tuesday, head coach Ryan Day briefly addressed Fleming’s injury during his weekly press conference....
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Espn#Arkansas State#Fpi#Sports Betting#American Football#College Football#Buckeyes#The Fighting Irish#Fanduel
saturdaytradition.com

Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury: Ryan Day not going to rush back star WR

Jaxon Smith-Njigba left the Notre Dame game with an injury early on. Ryan Day isn’t going to be in a hurry to get him back on the field per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors. It was reported that Smith-Njigba has a hamstring injury on Monday, and that he will miss 1-2 weeks. Ohio State’s next 2 opponent are going to be Arkansas State on Saturday, and Toledo on Sept. 17 before its 1st B1G game against Wisconsin. Day is going to trust the doctors on this 1.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt: Ohio State answered 2 major questions after season opener vs. Notre Dame

Joel Klatt was on his podcast ‘The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast’, to talk about the action from Week 1. This is what he had to say about how Ohio State did. Ohio State had a slow start offensively against Notre Dame in Week 1, but the Buckeyes won 21-10. The first question that Klatt thinks Ohio State answered very well, was about their toughness. Especially on the 14-play drive late in the game that took 7:06 off the clock.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day: Ohio State 'the only school in America that can create a scene quite like that' in Week 1

Ryan Day and Ohio State had a special setting for the 2022 season opener vs. Notre Dame. Day sat down with BTN’s Dave Revsine to discuss that atmosphere. In addition to the game vs. the Irish, Ohio State was also recognizing the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium and the 2002 national championship squad. It led to a unique vibe in the Horseshoe for Week 1.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Tim Albin, Ohio HC, excited about facing off against Penn State: 'It's a great opportunity for our team'

Penn State will be squaring off against Ohio on Saturday. Ohio HC Tim Albin spoke about what the chance of playing the Nittany Lions is like per Chance Linton of 247Sports. Albin has some B1G ties, as he was at Nebraska back in the day. He was a graduate assistant from 2000-2002, and the passing game coordinator and RB coach in 2003. This will be Albin’s 1st season as head coach of Ohio.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

RJ Young names his Week 1 Player of the Week

FOX Sports analyst RJ Young revealed his pick for the College Football Week 1 Player of the Week. There’s a laundry list of guys to choose from, but Young went with Ohio State sophomore receiver Emeka Egbuka on The Number One College Football Show. Egbuka was phenomenal against the...
COLUMBUS, OH
chainstoreage.com

Lucky’s is signed to star in Casto redevelopment in Columbus

Casto’s script for turning a neighborhood market into a mixed-use center has just landed a star player. Three years into its remake of the Thurber Village neighborhood center in Columbus, Casto has signed Lucky’s Market as its grocery anchor and marks the occasion as the project turning point.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy