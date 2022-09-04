Read full article on original website
Savvy Sliders to open second location in Columbus, first on a college campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State releases conference schedule, opens against Rutgers in DecemberThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day says Ohio State's offense was determined to finish Week 1 with the ball in their hands
Ryan Day was not letting the game against Notre Dame slip away. The Buckeyes scored the final 14 points of the game and controlled the clock late to secure the big home victory. Ohio State amassed 172 rushing yards to Notre Dame’s 76 in the win. Moreover, running backs TreVeyon...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Assistant Basketball Coaches Jake Diebler, Jack Owens And Mike Netti Set to Make Combined $1.1 Million in 2022-23
Ohio State’s assistant basketball coaches are set to net a combined $1,125,000 this year. Following Chris Holtmann’s three-year contract extension (through 2027-28) over the offseason, which will see the Buckeye head coach bring in $3.5 million annually, each of his three assistant coaches will make well north of six figures in the year to come, according to contracts provided to Eleven Warriors in response to a records request.
saturdaytradition.com
Dan Mullen releases pick for top coaching performance of Week 1
Dan Mullen was really impressed with a B1G assistant in Week 1. He released his pick for the best coaching performance from his Twitter account. Mullens really enjoyed watching what Ohio State DC Jim Knowles put together against Notre Dame. Knowles’ defense held the Fighting Irish to 10 points, 177 yards passing, and 76 yards rushing.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State wideout seen leaving practice field with WR coach Brian Hartline
Ohio State not only missed the presence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the majority of the game against Notre Dame, but also Julian Fleming. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted a video of Fleming leaving practice with his pads in his hand with Buckeye WR coach Brian Hartline. Ryan Day confirmed...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State vs. Ohio: Prediction and preview
Penn State looks to remain undefeated against Ohio at Noon EST in Beaver Stadium. We don’t need to address what happened the last time the Bobcats came to Happy Valley. No, we live in the present. And presently, the Penn State Nittany Lions are set to cruise to a home-opening win over Ohio and claim a 2-0 record heading into Week 3 against Auburn.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: 5 bold predictions for game against Arkansas State
A week after playing likely the marquee game in college football, Ohio State figures to have a real dozer of a game when it hosts Arkansas State on Saturday. The Red Wolves went 2-10 last year and lost to Coastal Carolina, the only ranked team they faced, by 32 points. They did open with a 58-3 win last week against Grambling, but this still figures to be easily the weakest team Ohio State faces this season (after all, Nebraska is off the schedule this year).
saturdaytradition.com
Xavier Johnson reacts to clutch Week 1 performance in win over Notre Dame
The Ohio State Buckeyes earned a big victory over Notre Dame on Saturday night. While the Buckeye offense sputtered, wide receiver Xavier Johnson had a big touchdown catch to give his team the lead in the 3rd quarter. On Wednesday, Ohio State football released a video of Johnson explaining his...
saturdaytradition.com
247 Sports analyst updates Ohio State's prospects of landing No. 1 WR via 2024 recruiting class
Ohio State might have a head start on getting the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2024 class. According to 247 Sports Andrew Ivins, Jeremiah Smith definitely is leaning towards the Buckeyes. “Really Ohio State probably had the best collection of 2024 talent on campus than anyone else in the...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: Can the Buckeyes turn their receiver question mark into an exclamation point?
Entering the season, Ohio State had to replace a pair of standout wideouts now in the NFL, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson (65 and 70 catches, respectively, in 2021). It was clear to all that one player could probably not assume either role directly, but the Buckeyes had tons of depth and would assemble 2 great receivers in the aggregate from 4 or 5 candidates. After all, it worked fine in the Rose Bowl, with Olave and Wilson both opting out and the offense firing away methodically nonetheless.
saturdaytradition.com
Tommy Eichenberg captures national honor for Week 1 performance vs. Notre Dame
Tommy Eichenberg was a big star as Ohio State took down Notre Dame 21-10 on Saturday, with the Buckeyes’ defense mounting a spectacular effort to shut out the Irish in the second half. The defensive effort didn’t go unnoticed, as the Football Writers Association of America announced Tuesday that...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt: Ohio State answered 2 major questions after season opener vs. Notre Dame
Joel Klatt was on his podcast ‘The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast’, to talk about the action from Week 1. This is what he had to say about how Ohio State did. Ohio State had a slow start offensively against Notre Dame in Week 1, but the Buckeyes won 21-10. The first question that Klatt thinks Ohio State answered very well, was about their toughness. Especially on the 14-play drive late in the game that took 7:06 off the clock.
saturdaytradition.com
Tim Albin, Ohio HC, excited about facing off against Penn State: 'It's a great opportunity for our team'
Penn State will be squaring off against Ohio on Saturday. Ohio HC Tim Albin spoke about what the chance of playing the Nittany Lions is like per Chance Linton of 247Sports. Albin has some B1G ties, as he was at Nebraska back in the day. He was a graduate assistant from 2000-2002, and the passing game coordinator and RB coach in 2003. This will be Albin’s 1st season as head coach of Ohio.
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud reveals pick for best player on Ohio State roster
C.J. Stroud didn’t mince any words when discussing who the best player at Ohio State is. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted his comments on social media. Stroud was quick to praise teammate and star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in a recent interview. It looks like he will be missing throwing to 1 of his favorite targets from last season.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football fan releases haunting image of Brutus Buckeye in human form
Ohio State football’s mascot just became real-life. A Buckeye fan posted a tweet of what Brutus would look like if he were human, and it’s not for the faint of heart. Most people who saw the post immediately wished they hadn’t. The world isn’t ready for a human Brutus quite yet, or ever for that matter.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State safeties coach Perry Eliano explains decision to take out Josh Proctor vs. Notre Dame
Perry Eliano decided to pull safety Josh Proctor following the 1st defensive series against Notre Dame, and put in Lathan Ransom. He gave his reasoning for the decision. Eliano stated that the move was purely to calm Proctor down per Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch. Ransom played a lot of snaps after he decided to take Proctor out of the game. Proctor is the more experienced of the 2, as he is in his 5th year with Ohio State. Ransom is now in his 3rd year.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day addresses Week 1 absence, outlook for WR Julian Fleming
Ohio State rolled to its first win of the season, taking down No. 5 Notre Dame, 21-10. The Buckeyes managed a win without the help of WR Julian Fleming but struggled offensively during the game. On Tuesday, head coach Ryan Day briefly addressed Fleming’s injury during his weekly press conference....
saturdaytradition.com
RJ Young names his Week 1 Player of the Week
FOX Sports analyst RJ Young revealed his pick for the College Football Week 1 Player of the Week. There’s a laundry list of guys to choose from, but Young went with Ohio State sophomore receiver Emeka Egbuka on The Number One College Football Show. Egbuka was phenomenal against the...
Your Radio Place
Former Muskingum University Head Football Coach has Died
NEW CONCORD, Ohio — Former Muskingum University head football coach Albert Ray Christopher has died. Christopher served not only as the head football coach in his 25 years at Muskingum but also as the head golf coach and athletic director. Under his guidance, Christopher led the Muskingum football team to the Ohio Athletic Conference and the golf team to OAC in 1978 and 1987. Funeral arrangements for Christopher will be today, Wednesday September 7th at Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home in Zanesville with the calling hours being from 4-7P.M. and tomorrow Thursday September 8th at McVay-Perkins Funeral Home in Caldwell with calling hours being from 10-11A.M.
WSYX ABC6
Blake Shelton announces tour stop in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Country music superstar Blake Shelton on Wednesday announced an 18-city tour that will stop in Columbus. Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean will join Shelton on the "Back To The Honky Tonk" tour that kicks off Feb. 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska. The artists will perform at...
Where Columbus ranks in best state capitals to live in: study
Every state has one - a capital city - but some are better to live in than others.
