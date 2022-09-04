Read full article on original website
Related
Kamaru Usman responds to post-fight jabs from Conor McGregor: “I didn’t kick him when he was down”
Kamaru Usman is responding to the post-fight jabs he received from Conor McGregor following UFC 278. It was just a couple of weeks ago that Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) was defeated by Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) via KO at 4:04 of the 5th round at UFC 278. The welterweight crown went to Edwards.
Kamaru Usman laughs off request of a title shot next: “That doesn’t really make any sense”
Former UFC welterweight titleholder Kamaru Usman doesn’t think highly of Jorge Masvidal fighting for gold. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is fresh off his loss to Leon Edwards last month. In Salt Lake City, Usman was looking to make it 2-0 in his series with ‘Rocky’. The two first faced off in December 2015, and the future champion secured a unanimous decision victory.
MMAmania.com
Nate Diaz ‘almost beat up Dana White in a club’ after both ‘were drinking,’ White responds
Maybe Dana White should take his own advice. The UFC president nearly came to blows with welterweight bruiser Nate Diaz long before the Stockton slapper became a household name. Turns out both parties “were drinking” at the same club back in late 2014 when Diaz was in Las Vegas to help Gilbert Melendez coach Season 20 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).
Georges St-Pierre shares his prediction for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz
Georges St-Pierre has given his thoughts on this weekend’s UFC 279 main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. On Saturday night in Las Vegas, a blockbuster main event will take place as Nate Diaz battles Khamzat Chimaev in what will serve as the final fight on his UFC contract. The popular opinion is that Chimaev is the runaway favourite to take home the win and, all things considered, that’s probably an accurate statement to make.
RELATED PEOPLE
Nate Diaz explains why “fake ass” Kamaru Usman got slept by Leon Edwards at UFC 278: “Because you’re over here play fighting, dog”
Nate Diaz is explaining why ‘fake ass’ Kamaru Usman got slept by Leon Edwards at UFC 278. It was only weeks ago at UFC 278 that Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) was defeated by knockout at 4:04 of round 5 by challenger Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) in the main event welterweight bout. Edwards win earned him the title of UFC welterweight champion.
Kamaru Usman reveals Leon Edwards gave him a “20-minute nap” with head kick KO at UFC 278: “Immediately I come to, I’m in the ambulance”
Kamaru Usman has explained what happened when he was knocked out by Leon Edwards at UFC 278 last month. For three years, Kamaru Usman sat at the top of the welterweight division as the king of the mountain. He turned back the likes of Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal, establishing himself as one of the best 170-pounders of all-time in the process.
SkySports
Tyson Fury offers Anthony Joshua the chance to fight this year: ‘Let me know if you’re interested,’ Fury tells AJ
Tyson Fury has publicly called for a fight with Anthony Joshua, and offered the former champion the chance to box this year. Talks had begun to match Fury, the WBC titlist, with Oleksandr Usyk, the Ukrainain who beat Joshua last month to defend the unified WBO, WBA and IBF belts, in an undisputed heavyweight championship fight.
mmanews.com
Ex-UFC Champ Ranks #2 On “Scariest Athletes” Of All Time List
A former UFC champion has fallen one place short of holding the “scariest athlete” of all time status having been pipped to the post by a behemoth from across the combat sports spectrum. When the term ‘scary’ is brought up in sports conversations, a number of descriptions can...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Robert Whittaker downplays criticism of Israel Adesanya’s recent fights: “I’m pretty sure he’s paid to win”
Robert Whittaker doesn’t believe criticism leveled at UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is fair. ‘The Reaper’ is fresh off his fight over Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris last Saturday. Whittaker outpointed the Italian fighter over the course of their three-round co-main event. The 31-year-old secured a unanimous decision victory, his fourth win in his last five contests.
Khamzat Chimaev Says Nate Diaz Fight Is About Money Not Legacy, Is Expecting To Brawl Before The Fight
Khamzat Chimaev is not worried about his legacy after the Nate Diaz fight, he wants the money. Khamazt Chimaev’s rise to stardom in the UFC has been quick and furious. He burst onto the scene in 2020 and won two fights in ten days’ time on Fight Island. Immediately people wanted to know who this guy was and where he had come from. Now Chimaev is 5-0 in the UFC and has his next bout just one week away. Chimaev will be taking on Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 279 on Sept. 10. This will be the biggest fight of Chimaev’s career so far and could lead to a title shot.
UFC 279 'Embedded,' No. 1: Khamzat Chimaev shoots an interview, then shoots off some steam
The UFC is back with its 10th pay-per-view of the year, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 279 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims...
MMAmania.com
Kamaru Usman fires back at Conor McGregor for ‘low’ comments about crying daughter at UFC 278
Former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman brought his family to the UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) event last month in Salt Lake City, but his daughter had to be carried away in tears after “The Nigerian Nightmare” was knocked unconscious by newly-crowned 170-pound kingpin Leon Edwards. “I feel this deep,”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMAmania.com
Watch Tai Tuivasa smoke a joint, laugh about Ciryl Gane loss at UFC Paris
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight hurter Tai Tuivasa was just one victory away from a potential shot at the 265-pound title. Instead, “Bam Bam” will head to the back of the line in the wake of his third-round knockout loss against former interim champion Ciryl Gane in the UFC Paris headliner last weekend at Accor Arena.
Paddy Pimblett says there’s point in rushing to fight ranked opponents: “I probably won’t do for another year or so”
Paddy Pimblett believes there’s no point in rushing to fight ‘ranked’ opponents. Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett (19-3 MMA) made his UFC debut in September of 2021 when he fought and beat Luigi Vendramini (9-3 MMA) via KO (punches). Since then he has added another 2 victories to his resume defeating Rodrigo Vargas (12-5 MMA) in March of 2022 and most recently Jordan Leavitt (10-2 MMA) in July of this year via a rear-naked choke at UFC London.
MMAmania.com
Live: UFC 279 media day video with Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold a special pre-fight media day for the major players competing at the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) event this Sat. night (Sept. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. That includes main event attractions Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz, along with welterweight co-headliners Tony Ferguson and Li Jingliang.
Tai Tuivasa issues statement following knockout loss to Ciryl Gane at UFC Paris
Tai Tuivasa has issued a statement after suffering a knockout loss to Ciryl Gane in Saturday’s UFC Paris event headliner. Tuivasa (14-4 MMA) had entered the main event sporting a 5 fight winning streak, his latest being a second round knockout victory over Derrick Lewis. The hard-hitting Aussie had earned all five of his most recent wins by way of KO.
Brendan Schaub laughs off UFC fighters praising Mark Zuckerberg’s MMA technique: “Guys have a little respect for yourselves”
Former heavyweight Brendan Schaub isn’t a fan of UFC fighters praising Mark Zuckerberg. The CEO of Facebook is a noted MMA fan. Zuckerberg became a fan of the UFC years ago and soon decided to begin training himself. The 38-year-old began training jiu-jitsu, then full-blown MMA, including sparring. Last...
MMAmania.com
UFC 279 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Khamzat vs. Diaz
In a rare pay-per-view (PPV) with no titles involved, the Octagon returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday (Sept. 10, 2022) with Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz in the starring roles. Playing support at UFC 279 are Tony Ferguson’s Welterweight debut against Li Jingliang, Kevin Holland’s Catchweight grudge match with Daniel Rodriguez, and more.
MMAmania.com
UFC 279 predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Khamzat vs. Diaz
The latest Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view (PPV) offering hits T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday (Sept. 10, 2022), bringing with it a clash between the unstoppable Khamzat Chimaev and the unflappable Nate Diaz. Also in store are Tony Ferguson’s return to Welterweight against Li Jingliang and a potentially pivotal Bantamweight bout between The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) winner, Macy Chiasson, and the returning Irene Aldana.
MMAmania.com
UFC ‘Contender Series’ results: Live stream play-by-play updates - Season 6, Ep. 7
After tearing the roof off of Accor Arena last Saturday, the Octagon returns to the APEX tonight (Tues., Sept. 6, 2022) at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ for the latest installment of Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS). Last week was another full bingo, with all five victors taking home...
Comments / 0