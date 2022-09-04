Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Packers could be without key player in Week 1 vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers could be without wide receiver Allen Lazard in Week 1 versus the Minnesota Vikings. With Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling gone, veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard is in line to be the Green Bay Packers‘ leading wide receiver this season. However, the Packers could be...
Packers: 3 bold predictions for season opener vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers kick off their regular season against the Minnesota Vikings, and here are three bold predictions. The Green Bay Packers may have had their way in the NFC North under head coach Matt LaFleur, but the Minnesota Vikings have given them some trouble, with two wins from the previous three meetings.
Jerry Jones made an incoherent argument for having faith in the Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made a nonsensical statement as for why he has faith in the team heading into the 2022 season. Whether it is the regular season, playoffs or the offseason, the Dallas Cowboys are going to take the spotlight. Prior to the start of the 2022 season, the Cowboys have received some bad news, as they lost left tackle Tyron Smith and wide receiver James Washington for the start of the season. That certainly does not bode well, especially with the rival Philadelphia Eagles drastically bolstering their roster.
NFL・
Tyrann Mathieu adds insult to LSU’s injury paying off bet with former Florida State player
Tyrann Mathieu is proud of his LSU Tigers but that came back to bite him after making a bet with Saints teammate P.J. Williams for the Florida State game. Despite his unfortunate and unceremonious exit from the LSU football program, Tyrann Mathieu remains extremely proud of the Tigers. And he’s made a habit throughout his NFL career of making friendly wagers with teammates regarding his college team.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur fire back at Za’Darius Smith’s criticism of Packers
Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur responded to Za’Darius Smith’s claims that he was mistreated by the Green Bay Packers after getting injured last year. Week 1 will feature a battle between NFC North rivals between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. The matchup features Za’Darius Smith, who is now a member of the Vikings after spending the previous three years with the Packers. Ahead of the season, Smith claimed that he was “treated bad” by the Packers last year after he got hurt.
Peyton Manning: Tom Brady has come for my NFL records, but watch out for Patrick Mahomes
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning dishes on Tom Brady breaking all of Manning’s records, assuring that Patrick Mahomes is on his way there too. The Brady-Manning rivalry of the 2000s was one for the books, one that Brady’s friend and former teammate Julian Edelman was more than willing to tease out in a conversation with Peyton Manning.
College GameDay adding exciting new full-time member
If you thought ESPN’s College GameDay needed some new blood and an infusion of energy, it’s coming in the form of the ineffable Pat McAfee. College football fans don’t know any other way to start their Saturday mornings than by turning to ESPN’s College GameDay to see the familiar faces of Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and, of course, the incredible Lee Corso.
FanSided
281K+
Followers
531K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0