ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Adrian Martinez, former Nebraska QB, reminiscent of time with Huskers: 'I wish them nothing but success'

By Grant Bricker
saturdaytradition.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football: Transfers providing big boost to offense

Nebraska took a deep dive into the transfer portal following a disappointing 3-9 season last year. So it’s no surprise some new faces are having a big impact on the offense. But through 2 games, the amount of production Nebraska’s getting from its newcomers — even to those who knew the level of talent coming in — is a tad eye-popping.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska football locks in a big in-state recruit visit

The Nebraska football recruiting train is chugging right on down the tracks with a visit from in-state prospect Tyson Terry. Terry announced he was going to be in Lincoln for the Oklahoma game on his Twitter account. While he’s not the only recruit that will be watching the Huskers take...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
State
South Dakota State
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
North Platte Post

Record crowd expected as No. 2 Huskers battle No. 17 Creighton

The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team is set to hit the road for the first time this season, though it won't be going far. The Huskers will face in-state rival No. 17 Creighton on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. More than 14,000 tickets have been sold for the match. The NCAA record for a regular-season (volleyball only) match is 14,022, set by Nebraska and Creighton at the CHI Health Center on Sept. 6, 2018.
OMAHA, NE
Corn Nation

2023 Guard Decommits from Nebraska

Just a few weeks into the fall semester and Nebrasketball has lost one of the pledges from the 2023 recruiting class. Chase Clemmons has decommited and will continue to look for a new place to take his talents. Chase is a three start guard from Greenville, South Carolina. He is a cousin of Trey and Bryce McGowens who most recently played for the Huskers.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Words from Whipple: 'This isn't a thing that you just roll out'

In his post-practice meeting with media Tuesday, Mark Whipple jumped right into one of the key points for the Huskers from this past Saturday that he hopes remains. His team banked some important third downs, going 6-of-11 in the 38-17 win over North Dakota and a good note struck early on a third-and-long completion to Alante Brown on the game's first drive.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Watkins
Person
Scott Frost
saturdaytradition.com

Clay Helton looking forward to Georgia Southern's Week 2 road trip to Nebraska

Clay Helton is getting his team ready for the matchup against Nebraska. He discussed how excited he is to be facing Scott Frost again per Riley Gates of 247Sports. Frost and Helton met before when both were still coaching in the Pac-12. Helton worked his way up from assistant to head coach at USC, while Frost used to be the offensive coordinator at Oregon. Helton thinks reality is going to set in for this team after playing Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football: Forget Frost, defense must find its footing for Huskers to improve

The early-season criticisms of Scott Frost are valid. His team has looked ill-prepared and the mistakes of past seasons have reared their ugly heads in a shaky 1-1 start. But upon further review, the Nebraska defense deserves plenty of blame. A unit that showed consistency in 2021 has been exposed in 2 disappointing performances to start 2022. Missed tackles, missed assignments and blown coverages have been all too frequent. Erik Chinander’s crew must find their old selves before it’s too late.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Scott Frost updates Nebraska's plans for Rahmir Johnson in 2022

Scott Frost and the Huskers rebounded over the weekend with a win over North Dakota. While it was not always easy, Anthony Grant established himself as the lead running back with a huge effort. Unfortunately, Rahmir Johnson continues to get edged out of the backfield picture. After leading all Husker...
LINCOLN, NE
AthlonSports.com

Scott Frost Announces Significant Change To His Team's Practice Strategy

This was supposed to be the season Scott Frost turns things around at Nebraska. Unfortunately, that hasn't materialized just yet. The Huskers lost to Northwestern in Week 0 and struggled getting past North Dakota last Saturday. The good news is Nebraska has another get-right game this weekend. It hosts Georgia...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huskers#Kansas State#American Football#College Football#Wildcats
saturdaytradition.com

Scott Frost makes key change to Nebraska practices ahead of Week 2

Scott Frost addressed the media ahead of his Nebraska’s Week 2 bout with Georgia Southern. He said he’s made some changes in how the Cornhuskers practice. Moving forward, the 1s will practice against the 1s more often. You read that correctly. Are we absolutely sure this is Year...
LINCOLN, NE
mikefarrellsports.com

5 Reasons Why Scott Frost has Failed at Nebraska

Scott Frost to Nebraska seemed like the perfect marriage. He was coming off an undefeated season at UCF, was heavily coveted and chose to come back home to the Huskers where he was a star and link to the Tom Osborne era. Since then he’s 15-30 and can’t win a close game to save his life. But why? Here’s why.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Nebraska's Grant named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska running back Anthony Grant has been named the Co-Offensive Player of the Week by the Big Ten Conference. Grant scored two touchdowns for the second straight game and finished with 189 yards rushing on 23 carries to lead the Huskers in a win over North Dakota. View...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball will match up top-20 teams

It will be No. 2 Nebraska vs. No. 17 Creighton on Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha, marking the Huskers' first match this season against a ranked opponent. Both teams stayed in the same spot from the previous week in Monday's AVCA poll. Nebraska is 5-0 this season, and Creighton is 5-1.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Massive eastern Nebraska tire pile is no more

LINCOLN – A massive pile of scrap tires in a small Nebraska village, which had posed both a dangerous fire threat and a breeding ground for mosquitos, has been cleaned up. Regulators with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy affirmed recently that the huge pile of scrap tires — as high as 20 feet tall and containing hundreds of thousands of tires — had been removed at a recycling facility in Alvo, a village of 130 people between Omaha and Lincoln.
ALVO, NE
York News-Times

Nebraska 2 traffic to begin shift to new South Beltway interchange southeast of Lincoln

On Friday, drivers headed to and from areas of southeast Lincoln will access the Nebraska 2 expressway using the new South Beltway interchange near 120th Street. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said crews will make the transition Friday. At that time, traffic from Lincoln headed for eastbound Nebraska 2 will follow the new on-ramp built as part of the interchange.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy