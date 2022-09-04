Adrian Martinez, former Nebraska QB, reminiscent of time with Huskers: 'I wish them nothing but success'

Read full article on original website
Nebraska football: Transfers providing big boost to offense
Nebraska took a deep dive into the transfer portal following a disappointing 3-9 season last year. So it’s no surprise some new faces are having a big impact on the offense. But through 2 games, the amount of production Nebraska’s getting from its newcomers — even to those who knew the level of talent coming in — is a tad eye-popping.
Nebraska football locks in a big in-state recruit visit
The Nebraska football recruiting train is chugging right on down the tracks with a visit from in-state prospect Tyson Terry. Terry announced he was going to be in Lincoln for the Oklahoma game on his Twitter account. While he’s not the only recruit that will be watching the Huskers take...
Record Crowd Sees No. 2 Nebraska Volleyball Hold Off No. 17 Creighton
Huskers, Jays break their own attendance mark in another five-set thriller
Corn Nation
Frosted Flakes: Nebraska vs. Creighton Volleyball is Going To Be Awesome
I am going to the Nebraska/Creighton volleyball game on Wednesday night and I cannot wait. This is will be Nebraska’s first meeting with a ranked team this season. As of this week’s standings Nebraska is ranked #2 and Creighton is #17. It is so exciting to have such...
Record crowd expected as No. 2 Huskers battle No. 17 Creighton
The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team is set to hit the road for the first time this season, though it won't be going far. The Huskers will face in-state rival No. 17 Creighton on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. More than 14,000 tickets have been sold for the match. The NCAA record for a regular-season (volleyball only) match is 14,022, set by Nebraska and Creighton at the CHI Health Center on Sept. 6, 2018.
saturdaytradition.com
The B1G 10: Scott Frost isn't the answer and never will be. So why is he still Nebraska's coach?
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten. This is why you don’t deal in emotion, you strike amid the reality of the moment. This is why you don’t hope for the best, you move to find what works. At the very least,...
Corn Nation
2023 Guard Decommits from Nebraska
Just a few weeks into the fall semester and Nebrasketball has lost one of the pledges from the 2023 recruiting class. Chase Clemmons has decommited and will continue to look for a new place to take his talents. Chase is a three start guard from Greenville, South Carolina. He is a cousin of Trey and Bryce McGowens who most recently played for the Huskers.
Words from Whipple: 'This isn't a thing that you just roll out'
In his post-practice meeting with media Tuesday, Mark Whipple jumped right into one of the key points for the Huskers from this past Saturday that he hopes remains. His team banked some important third downs, going 6-of-11 in the 38-17 win over North Dakota and a good note struck early on a third-and-long completion to Alante Brown on the game's first drive.
saturdaytradition.com
Clay Helton looking forward to Georgia Southern's Week 2 road trip to Nebraska
Clay Helton is getting his team ready for the matchup against Nebraska. He discussed how excited he is to be facing Scott Frost again per Riley Gates of 247Sports. Frost and Helton met before when both were still coaching in the Pac-12. Helton worked his way up from assistant to head coach at USC, while Frost used to be the offensive coordinator at Oregon. Helton thinks reality is going to set in for this team after playing Nebraska.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: Forget Frost, defense must find its footing for Huskers to improve
The early-season criticisms of Scott Frost are valid. His team has looked ill-prepared and the mistakes of past seasons have reared their ugly heads in a shaky 1-1 start. But upon further review, the Nebraska defense deserves plenty of blame. A unit that showed consistency in 2021 has been exposed in 2 disappointing performances to start 2022. Missed tackles, missed assignments and blown coverages have been all too frequent. Erik Chinander’s crew must find their old selves before it’s too late.
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost updates Nebraska's plans for Rahmir Johnson in 2022
Scott Frost and the Huskers rebounded over the weekend with a win over North Dakota. While it was not always easy, Anthony Grant established himself as the lead running back with a huge effort. Unfortunately, Rahmir Johnson continues to get edged out of the backfield picture. After leading all Husker...
AthlonSports.com
Scott Frost Announces Significant Change To His Team's Practice Strategy
This was supposed to be the season Scott Frost turns things around at Nebraska. Unfortunately, that hasn't materialized just yet. The Huskers lost to Northwestern in Week 0 and struggled getting past North Dakota last Saturday. The good news is Nebraska has another get-right game this weekend. It hosts Georgia...
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost makes key change to Nebraska practices ahead of Week 2
Scott Frost addressed the media ahead of his Nebraska’s Week 2 bout with Georgia Southern. He said he’s made some changes in how the Cornhuskers practice. Moving forward, the 1s will practice against the 1s more often. You read that correctly. Are we absolutely sure this is Year...
Creighton vs. Nebraska volleyball game could set attendance record
Creighton University staff are preparing for the possibility of selling enough tickets to break an NCAA record at Wednesday's women's volleyball game against Nebraska
mikefarrellsports.com
5 Reasons Why Scott Frost has Failed at Nebraska
Scott Frost to Nebraska seemed like the perfect marriage. He was coming off an undefeated season at UCF, was heavily coveted and chose to come back home to the Huskers where he was a star and link to the Tom Osborne era. Since then he’s 15-30 and can’t win a close game to save his life. But why? Here’s why.
kmaland.com
Nebraska's Grant named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska running back Anthony Grant has been named the Co-Offensive Player of the Week by the Big Ten Conference. Grant scored two touchdowns for the second straight game and finished with 189 yards rushing on 23 carries to lead the Huskers in a win over North Dakota. View...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball will match up top-20 teams
It will be No. 2 Nebraska vs. No. 17 Creighton on Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha, marking the Huskers' first match this season against a ranked opponent. Both teams stayed in the same spot from the previous week in Monday's AVCA poll. Nebraska is 5-0 this season, and Creighton is 5-1.
kvrr.com
UND had a big game in Lincoln Nebraska, they hit the road to take on the power five opponent
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR)- UND had a big game in Lincoln Nebraska, they hit the road to take on the power five opponent to get a taste of competition at the highest level. After falling down 10 early the fighting hawks offense came alive and they were able to tie the game up heading into the half.
Massive eastern Nebraska tire pile is no more
LINCOLN – A massive pile of scrap tires in a small Nebraska village, which had posed both a dangerous fire threat and a breeding ground for mosquitos, has been cleaned up. Regulators with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy affirmed recently that the huge pile of scrap tires — as high as 20 feet tall and containing hundreds of thousands of tires — had been removed at a recycling facility in Alvo, a village of 130 people between Omaha and Lincoln.
York News-Times
Nebraska 2 traffic to begin shift to new South Beltway interchange southeast of Lincoln
On Friday, drivers headed to and from areas of southeast Lincoln will access the Nebraska 2 expressway using the new South Beltway interchange near 120th Street. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said crews will make the transition Friday. At that time, traffic from Lincoln headed for eastbound Nebraska 2 will follow the new on-ramp built as part of the interchange.
