On August 30th 2022, officers with the Prescott Police Department (PPD) responded to Brazzel-Cornish Funeral Home in reference to vehicles being burglarized. Several vehicles had windows broken and items taken from inside the vehicles. While taking the report from the victims, officers were notified by the victims that their credit cards were being used at Walmart at that time. Officers advised the Hope Police Department, and PPD officers responded to Walmart, as well. PPD officers were unable to make contact with the suspects, but were able to obtain video footage of the suspects as they attempted to use the victims’ cards.

PRESCOTT, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO