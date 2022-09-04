Read full article on original website
2d ago
Ouachita Baptist University mourns loss of football player
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — The entire Arkadelphia community has been in mourning over the loss of a leader on campus. 21-year-old Clark Yarbrough died after collapsing early on Sunday morning, but the details of his death have not been released, because an autopsy is underway. In honor of Yarbrough, the...
5newsonline.com
Arkansas community mourns loss of college football player
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — The Ouachita Baptist University (OBU) football team is mourning the loss of one of their own as the university announced that a player died after collapsing on Sunday morning. The university posted online, announcing the passing of 21-year-old senior lineman, Clark Yarbrough, with the cause of...
magnoliareporter.com
Dunn and Ford will be featured on SEC Network
Former Magnolia High School basketball player Derrian Ford and one of his MHS teachers, Larry Dunn, will be featured during the Extra Yard for Teachers initiative. The initiative is part of an effort by the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and the College Football Playoffs (CFP) Foundation to support teachers and to bring awareness to the importance of education.
arkadelphian.com
AHS assistant band director resigns
An assistant band director two months into his one-year contract has resigned from his post at Arkadelphia High School. The Arkadelphia Board of Education accepted the resignation of Carlos Udave during a school board meeting Tuesday, Sept. 6. The school board held a light meeting that included planning for the...
WSMV
Arkansas woman killed in I-65 crash
ROBERTSON CO., Tenn. (WSMV) - An Arkansas woman was killed Monday morning on I-65 in Robertson County. Tennessee Highway Patrol said 53-year-old Sharyl Lynn Radabaugh of Hope, Arkansas, was traveling south on I-65 around the 111-mile marker when her front tire blew out. After the tire blew out, she lost control of the vehicle.
Forged paperwork allowed special ed students’ move into GED program at youth lockup
Staff at Arkansas’ youth lockups forged the paperwork of students with disabilities to transfer them from special education classes to the GED program, internal emails show. The newly uncovered records further explain a suspicious increase in incarcerated youths obtaining GEDs last year. A state investigation in April found that teachers at the youth lockups — […] The post Forged paperwork allowed special ed students’ move into GED program at youth lockup appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
arkadelphian.com
Juvenile killed in rollover on Hwy 270
One person was killed in a Labor Day crash that sent three others to the hospital with injuries. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, a juvenile was ejected from a 2013 Dodge Caravan whose driver left the roadway and ramped a driveway. The accident happened at 8:09...
UPDATE: Bryant police locate 3 teen escapees
Bryant police say they are looking for three escaped inmates from the Alexander Youth Services.
Police: Three escapees located after 'assaulting' guard
BRYANT, Ark — Bryant Police located three escapees that were able to exit the facility after allegedly assaulting a prison guard. According to police, three teens escaped from the Alexander Youth Services around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday. The escape happened after the three allegedly attacked a prison guard inside...
msn.com
Feast On Mouthwatering BBQ At This Unassuming But Amazing Roadside Stop In Arkansas
If you’ve ever driven on scenic Highway 70 from Memphis Tennessee to Hot Springs, chances are you passed by Craig’s BBQ and didn’t notice it. This unassuming roadside restaurant located in DeValls Bluff serves the best BBQ in Arkansas. Like most BBQ joints, there are no frills needed because the food speaks for itself. And best of all, this award-winning restaurant has been around for 75 years and still going strong.
swark.today
Prescott Police Department searches for suspects of car burglaries at funeral home
On August 30th 2022, officers with the Prescott Police Department (PPD) responded to Brazzel-Cornish Funeral Home in reference to vehicles being burglarized. Several vehicles had windows broken and items taken from inside the vehicles. While taking the report from the victims, officers were notified by the victims that their credit cards were being used at Walmart at that time. Officers advised the Hope Police Department, and PPD officers responded to Walmart, as well. PPD officers were unable to make contact with the suspects, but were able to obtain video footage of the suspects as they attempted to use the victims’ cards.
hopeprescott.com
Blevins VFD Responds To Wreck On US 371
The Blevins Fire Department responded to a 1 vehicle accident 9.4.22 at Harris Curve on U S 371. The flatbed trailer loaded with empty concrete sacks broke away from the tractor and overturned. The tractor remained upright. No injuries. Pafford EMS, ASP and HCSO also responded.
Saline Co. traffic stop leads to drugs and guns, 1 arrest
A traffic stop in Saline County led to an arrest after finding drugs and guns in the vehicle.
