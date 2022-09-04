ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

spectrumlocalnews.com

Growing Central Texas city becomes root of growing talent

Temple, TEXAS — Texas high school football recruits are coveted across the country, but college coaches typically set down in large metros, like Dallas or Houston. Now, they make a road trip 60 miles north of Austin to find prospects. Temple is not considered small, by any means, but...
TEMPLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Alabama's band not traveling to Texas over seating location

AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Alabama marching band will not be present in the matchup against the Texas Longhorns on Sept. 10. University of Alabama Athletics said the Million Dollar Band isn't making the trip due to the seating location at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. "Due to the...
AUSTIN, TX
easttexasradio.com

Alabama Band Not Coming To Texas Game Saturday

The Longhorns might have even more of a home-field advantage when they host No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. There will be a noticeable absence of Alabama’s “Million Dollar Band.” The Crimson Tide’s unhappy with the band’s seating arrangements -in the nosebleeds at Darrell K. Royal, and the band won’t make the trip. Neither school has confirmed the move. But it adds some drama to Saturday’s big game in Austin.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Central Texas#Texas High School#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Fox#Tapps Sa Cornerstone#Cedar Ridge#Sa Churchill#Weiss#Comal Pieper#Lr Academy
fox7austin.com

Texas Longhorns heavy underdogs in game against Alabama

AUSTIN, Texas - The hype for the Texas and Alabama game has been building for a while. The game has been sold out since mid-June and now its almost time for those two teams to strap it up. "One of the biggest mistakes is, ‘This game is going to define...
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

5 bold predictions for Texas football vs. Alabama

This coming weekend is set to see head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas football take on legendary head coach Nick Saban and the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in a very highly anticipated matchup on Sep. 10. Texas will host Alabama at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin on Sep. 10, with the kickoff time set for 11 a.m. CT.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Houston Chronicle

Texas believes it can upset Alabama, even if few others do

AUSTIN, Texas — In video game terms, Alabama football would rank as the final boss at the end, the scary insurmountable larger-than-life challenge. Seven national championships under Nick Saban since 2009 — a run that began with a title game win over Texas — will earn you that reputation. No wonder that Texas, despite its history and tradition, is an unheard of 20-point underdog at home Saturday to the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

How to watch Texas football vs. Alabama: TV, stream, game time

Game week has arrived for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program against his former boss, legendary head coach Nick Saban and the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. Texas is set to host the reigning National Champion-runner up Alabama at home for the first meeting between these two teams since the 2010 BCS National Championship Game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atasteofkoko.com

11 Best Suburbs In Austin Texas

Looking for your home sweet home in Austin, Texas? You have some dynamic options when it comes to looking for real estate in one of the fastest-growing cities in America! This blog post will guide you through some of the best suburbs in and around the Austin metro area. From lakeside and golf course homes to Texas hill country living with quintessential charming small-town vibes – and everything in between – there’s a perfect place for everyone just outside of the big city.
AUSTIN, TX
Golf Channel

Alabama-Texas: Jordan Spieth says 52-0, yet to wager with Justin Thomas

Jordan Spieth thinks so, saying in a promotional video for FanDuel that he believes the Longhorns football team will beat No. 1 Alabama, 52-0, on Saturday. (Yes, we know that's not really his prediction.) But according to Justin Thomas, aka Spieth’s Good Buddy, Spieth, a UT alum, has yet to...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Report says this Austin diner is the best in Texas

When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
AUSTIN, TX

