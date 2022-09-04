ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tom Handy

New York Sends a Delegation to Texas Border

Since Texas began bussing migrants from Washington, D.C., New York, and most recently Chicago, Governor Greg Abbott offered the East coast mayors to come to Texas to see the border issue he is facing. Mayor Eric Adams initially declined but now he is sending a delegation to Texas to get a first-hand look at the border.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

New York City Schools Will No Longer Have Snow Days: 'Sorry Kids,' Official Says

Department of Education chancellor David C. Banks said virtual learning has eliminated the need for days off from school because of snow A New York City official said snow days are a thing of the past — all thanks to remote learning. Speaking with FOX affiliate WNYW on Tuesday, New York City's Department of Education chancellor, David C. Banks, said that New York City public school students should expect to attend class through virtual learning when snow and other storms hit the area. "So, sorry kids — no...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Alaska State
State
New York State
State
Massachusetts State
State
South Dakota State
State
Connecticut State
State
North Dakota State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
State
South Carolina State
WCAX

New York drops mask requirement on public transportation

NEW YORK (AP) — New York state is dropping its mask requirement on public transportation thanks in part to the availability of new booster shots targeting the most common strain of COVID-19, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday. Masks will be encouraged but not required on buses and trains including...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
caribbeantoday.com

NY Governor Hochul Announces Plans to Establish Caribbean Trade Office

NEW YORK, New York – New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced plans for the establishment of a Caribbean trade office to support and encourage new economic opportunities for New York businesses. Hochul said this new foreign office will assist New York State companies with international sales and exporting...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Minimum Wage Hike Could Be Coming To New York

The battle against inflation in New York State could mean an increase in the state's minimum wage. A new proposed bill in the New York State statehouse would tie the state's minimum wage to inflation, which means if inflation rises so would the state's minimum wage. Currently, the minimum wage...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New COVID-19 booster, with omicron protection, comes to tri-state

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The COVID-19 vaccine is getting a shot in the arm, with the latest booster now being given out across the tri-state area. Pharmacies this week began getting the bivalent booster, which combines the original vaccine and a new formula aimed at blocking the coronavirus’ omicron variants. The new Pfizer and Moderna […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Northeastern States#United States#Americans#The World Economic Fund#Direct Work Factors#Gallup#Indirect Factors
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Big brother may put an end to speeding in New York

(Motor Authority) — Officials in New York are mulling a bill that would mandate speed limiters in new vehicles that would be set to the local maximum allowable limit. The system would use GPS and traffic sign recognition technology to determine the speed limit. The system has an appropriately benign and Orwellian name: Active Intelligent […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WestfairOnline

American Airlines to start service between Westchester and Miami

American Airlines will be offering flights between Westchester County Airport and Miami International Airport, but only for the first five months of next year. According to The Points Guy site, service for the 1,118-mile route will begin on Jan. 10, 2023 and run daily through May 3, 2023. American Eagle regional affiliate Envoy Air will operate the flight using a 76-seat Embraer E175 that includes 12 first-class recliners, 20 extra legroom economy seats and 44 standard economy seats.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
untappedcities.com

18 defunct colleges and universities in the NYC area

When people think of New York City colleges, chances are Columbia University or New York University are among the first educational spaces to come to mind. New York City has dozens of colleges and universities across the five boroughs, but many of these institutions for higher learning can attribute their success to the models and innovations of now-defunct colleges and universities. Some closed just a few years ago, while others shuttered a century ago or longer, though all played a role in shaping the culture of neighborhoods and the opportunities for young New Yorkers. Here is Untapped New York’s guide to the lost colleges and universities (and art schools) of New York City, from Finch College to the National Shakespeare Conservatory.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy