Stoneboro, PA

Stoneboro Fair honors local long-time pastor

By Anna Marsick
 3 days ago

STONEBORO, Pa. (WKBN) — The Great Stoneboro Fair honors someone significant each year. The President of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions presented the award Sunday.

The “Friend of the Fair” award recognizes a person’s hard work and contributions to the fair over the years.

This years recipient is Pastor Glenn Walker, who has been the fair pastor for over 27 years.

President of the Stoneboro Fair Shirley McIntire said the board wanted to recognize his dedication to the community.

“He has a wonderful personality to everybody, and it’s not that many people that are devoted that long to one, like the fair,” McIntire said.

Pastor Glenn received the award after the morning church service.

BUTLER, PA
WKBN

WKBN

