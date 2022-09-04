ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

College Football News

Missouri vs Kansas State Prediction, Game Preview

Missouri vs Kansas State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Missouri (1-0), Kansas State (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
MANHATTAN, KS
FanSided

Missouri Tigers Basketball SEC Conference Schedule

Say what you want about Missouri’s non-conference basketball schedule, but this a good thing for the University of Missouri and Head Coach, Dennis Gates. As documented in our deep dive into the non-conference schedule: Mizzou’s non-conference basketball schedule, at the heart of the scheduling is not the stature of competitor, but the expected result. In order for the Missouri Tigers to play in the postseason, they need to overachieve in conference or dominate out of conference – possibly both.
COLUMBIA, MO
247Sports

What Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of matchup with Missouri

This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against Missouri on Saturday September 10, 2022. Excited about getting a chance to play Missouri again. It's been a while that K-State and Missouri have hooked up but I know our fans are excited about it and our players are excited. We had our first team meeting back yesterday and then had a practice yesterday. I know the fans will be cranked up, we had a great, great crowd last Saturday at the Bill. It was an electric crowd. I know our kids really appreciated the fans coming out, the students, our band is as good as always and it was a great atmosphere and I know our players really appreciated that. So I want to thank the fans and I challenge them even this week, it's going to need to be even louder and more electric and I think it will be for this great game. So we'll start our prep today with our pads on and get a plan together.
MANHATTAN, KS
rockmnation.com

MV3: Three newcomers top the ballots after win over Louisiana Tech

These posts are always the most fun to put together after a win like Thursday’s. In case you’re new to these parts, let me refresh you on our weekly MV3 feature. Inspired by the Pujols-Rolen-Edmonds trifecta of the early-mid aughts St. Louis Cardinal teams, every week our staff submits a ballot of the three most valuable and important players who contributed to Missouri’s outcome — win or loss. Sometimes, in weeks like this one, there is no shortage of praise to spread around the roster. Some weeks, Harrison Mevis gets every vote and the rest of the spots are left blank.
COLUMBIA, MO
14powers.com

Highlights: Missouri 52, Louisiana Tech 24

Missouri defeated Louisiana Tech 52-24 on Thursday in Columbia, Mo. Look inside for highlights from the game. 14Powers.com: Serving SEC Football, Basketball and Baseball fans since 2016.
COLUMBIA, MO
KNOE TV8

Monroe, Ouachita schools reinforce stadium rules for home games

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Schools in the City of Monroe and Ouachita Parish are reinforcing football stadium rules ahead of 2022′s upcoming home high school football games. We’re entering the second week of the season, and Wossman High School released its updated football stadium rules on Facebook over the Labor Day weekend.
MONROE, LA
959theriver.com

High School Marching Band Refused to Yield to the Rain!

Friday night football is fun for many reasons! One of those reasons is the atmosphere created by the marching band! Many directors will dismiss their band if the weather isn’t ideal…if it’s too cold or if it’s raining. The players don’t get that luxury, but the band usually does.
MONROE, LA
kttn.com

Audio: Jury sides with over 100 Missouri farmers against Cooper County Health Board in effort to regulate CAFO

(Brownfield) – A jury has sided with 102 Missouri farmer plaintiffs against the Cooper County Health Board in its effort to regulate Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations. Plaintiff attorney Brent Haden tells Brownfield the jury found the Cooper County Health Board violated Missouri Sunshine laws when setting regulation V and its replacement regulation VI in 2018 and 2019. “The verdict came back from the jury [that] there were violations, and they were done knowingly,” he said. “A knowingly finding does open the board to an award of a potential civil fine and, potentially, of the plaintiff’s attorney’s fees for having to pursue the case.”
COOPER COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

Moberly pedestrian killed in I-70 crash near Boonville

Missouri state troopers have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed early Friday morning on I-70 in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says 29-year-old Belinda Hendricks of Moberly “was standing in the roadway” on I-70 at 5:30 on Friday morning. Hendricks was struck by a vehicle driven by a Sedalia man at I-70’s 94-mile marker.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Northeast Columbia home damaged by gunfire on Tuesday afternoon

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A northeast Columbia home was damaged by gunfire on Thursday afternoon. Police said officers responded to the home in the 1600 block of McKee Street for a report of shots fired around 5 p.m. Several witnesses at the scene told officers about hearing the gunshots, according to the Columbia Police Department. Officers The post Northeast Columbia home damaged by gunfire on Tuesday afternoon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: Man arrested for Boone County, Missouri murder and South Range Line Bridge construction begins

Boone County, MO. — Boone county deputies arrested a 23-year-old for allegedly killing a 52-year-old Hartsburg, Missouri man. At around 8 PM on September 2nd — Boone county communications received a 911 call regarding an unconscious man in the 18-thousand block of south Old Route A. Police say the victim had apparent injuries indicative of an assault and homicide. According to the media release — officers quickly located a 23-year-old suspect and made an arrest at a nearby residence. Deputies requested these charges: first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: Deputies still searching for Ruston man who was last seen on August 11th

UPDATE (08/23/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a large search for James Price Tomlinson who has been missing since August 11, 2022. As of now, Tomlinson is still missing. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Tomlinson, please contact the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-251-5111. RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — […]
RUSTON, LA
Columbia Missourian

Columbia businesses announce new promotions

Central Bank has promoted Dawn Shellabarger to senior vice president of commercial banking and Jacob Garrett as the newest mortgage loan officer. Shellabarger began working at Central Bank in 2004 as a loan review analyst and was promoted to several positions before taking the role of senior vice president of commercial banking.
COLUMBIA, MO
