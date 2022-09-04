Read full article on original website
College Football News
Missouri vs Kansas State Prediction, Game Preview
Missouri vs Kansas State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Missouri (1-0), Kansas State (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
Missouri Tigers Basketball SEC Conference Schedule
Say what you want about Missouri’s non-conference basketball schedule, but this a good thing for the University of Missouri and Head Coach, Dennis Gates. As documented in our deep dive into the non-conference schedule: Mizzou’s non-conference basketball schedule, at the heart of the scheduling is not the stature of competitor, but the expected result. In order for the Missouri Tigers to play in the postseason, they need to overachieve in conference or dominate out of conference – possibly both.
247Sports
What Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of matchup with Missouri
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against Missouri on Saturday September 10, 2022. Excited about getting a chance to play Missouri again. It's been a while that K-State and Missouri have hooked up but I know our fans are excited about it and our players are excited. We had our first team meeting back yesterday and then had a practice yesterday. I know the fans will be cranked up, we had a great, great crowd last Saturday at the Bill. It was an electric crowd. I know our kids really appreciated the fans coming out, the students, our band is as good as always and it was a great atmosphere and I know our players really appreciated that. So I want to thank the fans and I challenge them even this week, it's going to need to be even louder and more electric and I think it will be for this great game. So we'll start our prep today with our pads on and get a plan together.
rockmnation.com
MV3: Three newcomers top the ballots after win over Louisiana Tech
These posts are always the most fun to put together after a win like Thursday’s. In case you’re new to these parts, let me refresh you on our weekly MV3 feature. Inspired by the Pujols-Rolen-Edmonds trifecta of the early-mid aughts St. Louis Cardinal teams, every week our staff submits a ballot of the three most valuable and important players who contributed to Missouri’s outcome — win or loss. Sometimes, in weeks like this one, there is no shortage of praise to spread around the roster. Some weeks, Harrison Mevis gets every vote and the rest of the spots are left blank.
14powers.com
Highlights: Missouri 52, Louisiana Tech 24
Missouri defeated Louisiana Tech 52-24 on Thursday in Columbia, Mo. Look inside for highlights from the game. 14Powers.com: Serving SEC Football, Basketball and Baseball fans since 2016.
KNOE TV8
Monroe, Ouachita schools reinforce stadium rules for home games
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Schools in the City of Monroe and Ouachita Parish are reinforcing football stadium rules ahead of 2022′s upcoming home high school football games. We’re entering the second week of the season, and Wossman High School released its updated football stadium rules on Facebook over the Labor Day weekend.
Oak Grove, September 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Ouachita Christian School football team will have a game with Oak Grove High School on September 06, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
959theriver.com
High School Marching Band Refused to Yield to the Rain!
Friday night football is fun for many reasons! One of those reasons is the atmosphere created by the marching band! Many directors will dismiss their band if the weather isn’t ideal…if it’s too cold or if it’s raining. The players don’t get that luxury, but the band usually does.
muddyrivernews.com
C&R Supermarkets bought by Nebraska grocery store chain, but customers shouldn’t see much change
MACON, Mo. — A chain of grocery stores in northeast and central Missouri now is under new management, but customers shouldn’t notice much of a change. Mark Nelson, a human resources executive with C&R Supermarkets, said an agreement to sell 10 grocery stores was made “about a month ago” with B&R Stores of Lincoln, Neb.
Former MU golfer gets probation after invasion of privacy accusation
A former University of Missouri golf team member was sentenced to probation Wednesday after pleading guilty in his invasion of privacy case. The post Former MU golfer gets probation after invasion of privacy accusation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Cotton Stake Classic cattle cutting competition is being held at the Ike Hamilton
WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KTVE)– The Ike Hamilton is hosting the Cotton Stake Classic cattle cutting competition this week. Cotton Stake Classic announcer Tom Holt said, “This is an event where horses work cattle, and it’s called cutting, and it’s a high-dollar event. It costs quite a bit to enter, but it brings a lot of […]
KOMU
Battlefield Lavender celebrates last day of 'you pick' lavender season
CENTRALIA - Battlefield Lavender hosted the final day of its "you pick" lavender season Monday, opening their field for the public to come and see the lavender selection the farm offers. People from all over Missouri came to grab the last selection of lavender before the farm closes until spring....
Jefferson City man dies in jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks
A Jefferson City man died Wednesday after his jet ski went airborne on the Lake of the Ozarks. The post Jefferson City man dies in jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Louisiana Living: Ouachita Parish Fire Department
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Dusty Harris with the Ouachita Parish Fire Department is on the show to discuss the department’s recruitment program. For more information, watch the clip above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
kttn.com
Audio: Jury sides with over 100 Missouri farmers against Cooper County Health Board in effort to regulate CAFO
(Brownfield) – A jury has sided with 102 Missouri farmer plaintiffs against the Cooper County Health Board in its effort to regulate Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations. Plaintiff attorney Brent Haden tells Brownfield the jury found the Cooper County Health Board violated Missouri Sunshine laws when setting regulation V and its replacement regulation VI in 2018 and 2019. “The verdict came back from the jury [that] there were violations, and they were done knowingly,” he said. “A knowingly finding does open the board to an award of a potential civil fine and, potentially, of the plaintiff’s attorney’s fees for having to pursue the case.”
939theeagle.com
Moberly pedestrian killed in I-70 crash near Boonville
Missouri state troopers have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed early Friday morning on I-70 in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says 29-year-old Belinda Hendricks of Moberly “was standing in the roadway” on I-70 at 5:30 on Friday morning. Hendricks was struck by a vehicle driven by a Sedalia man at I-70’s 94-mile marker.
Northeast Columbia home damaged by gunfire on Tuesday afternoon
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A northeast Columbia home was damaged by gunfire on Thursday afternoon. Police said officers responded to the home in the 1600 block of McKee Street for a report of shots fired around 5 p.m. Several witnesses at the scene told officers about hearing the gunshots, according to the Columbia Police Department. Officers The post Northeast Columbia home damaged by gunfire on Tuesday afternoon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
koamnewsnow.com
News to Know: Man arrested for Boone County, Missouri murder and South Range Line Bridge construction begins
Boone County, MO. — Boone county deputies arrested a 23-year-old for allegedly killing a 52-year-old Hartsburg, Missouri man. At around 8 PM on September 2nd — Boone county communications received a 911 call regarding an unconscious man in the 18-thousand block of south Old Route A. Police say the victim had apparent injuries indicative of an assault and homicide. According to the media release — officers quickly located a 23-year-old suspect and made an arrest at a nearby residence. Deputies requested these charges: first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
MISSING PERSON: Deputies still searching for Ruston man who was last seen on August 11th
UPDATE (08/23/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a large search for James Price Tomlinson who has been missing since August 11, 2022. As of now, Tomlinson is still missing. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Tomlinson, please contact the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-251-5111. RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — […]
Columbia Missourian
Columbia businesses announce new promotions
Central Bank has promoted Dawn Shellabarger to senior vice president of commercial banking and Jacob Garrett as the newest mortgage loan officer. Shellabarger began working at Central Bank in 2004 as a loan review analyst and was promoted to several positions before taking the role of senior vice president of commercial banking.
