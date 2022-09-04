ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

ACA Tennessee calls on TWRA, state legislators to update trotline regulations

By Emily Hibbitts
WJHL
 3 days ago

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The American Canoe Association (ACA) in Tennessee is calling on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and state legislators to update trotline regulations for clarification.

On Memorial Day weekend 2021, a group of professionals training other kayak instructors out of the Nolichucky Outdoor Learning Institute (NOLI) said a member of their group had run into a trotline and ultimately ended up entangled with one of the hooks piercing their life jacket, which led to the line being cut.

PERVIOUS: Trotline Trouble: Kayaker facing charges says trotline was cut for safety reasons

Scott Fisher, the owner of NOLI and leader of the kayak group, said the line was cut for safety reasons.

On September 22, Fisher had to turn himself into the police after he got a call that the case went to a grand jury and was being prosecuted.

According to Unicoi County ADA Todd Hull, Scott Fisher was charged with violation of the Hunter Protection Act and taking a fish caught by another. Both are classified as Class C misdemeanors.

New details released in Douglas Lake boating accident that injured two teen girls

The case came to trial on June 28, 2022. The official transcript can be read here .

In a release from the ACA Tennesse, they call on TWRA and state legislators to update the trotline regulation for clarification and to ensure outdoor recreationists are able to enjoy the waterways safely.

“With one fatality to a paddler in 2019 on the Buffalo River and the near miss on the Nolichucky River in 2021, paddlers are calling for TWRA to change the regulation to include the best safeguards already in place in trotline regulations in neighboring states,” the release states.

The ACA Tennessee statement calling for changes to the regulation is available here .

Comments / 3

Betty Kelly
3d ago

all these associations that sway political entities from their duties by deceit bribes blackmail whatever these are the leftists and I'm not saying this is one but these EPA these people they're extremists radicals and have been radicalized this is what we need to understand the bottom reality is that a lot of these associations have leftist money foreign money to subvert our Liberty in Freedom more regulations for everything you got to have a hunting license to hunt your own property that is psychotic

Reply
4
Comments / 0

