Officials shortage still in the forefront for local athletic directors
With the COVID-19 pandemic seemingly in the rearview mirror, the referee shortage is still square in the forefront for high school athletic directors. “I think athletic directors could feel an official shortage brewing pre-pandemic,” Jordan Athletic Director Joe Perkl said.” We were already being told to schedule lower-level games in various sports on non-traditional play dates.
Two-mile start to the season for Prior Lake teams on the trails
The Prior Lake cross country teams were off and running Sept. 2, but for only two miles. The Lakers' season began in the Irish Invitational in Rosemount, where the fourth-ranked girls squad finished second in the team standings out of 13 schools with 81 points.
Community comes together to support Ethan Glynn following devastating football injury
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- There is no playbook for this kind of trauma."It's somber for sure around school," Chad Nyberg, Activities Director at Jefferson High School lamented to WCCO. "It's your own reality that this could happen to you because it's happened to someone close, and that someone else is going through this you know."The reality remains grim for Ethan Glynn, the 15-year-old freshman who was severely injured in his first football game last week. In a blog posted Wednesday, Glynn's parents said "Last night Ethan had a long night trying to get comfortable and regulate pain.. He learned to use the communication board which...
Former Gophers track & field standout dies after crash
BLOOMINGTON, Minn — Former University of Minnesota track standout Eric Walker has died following a crash late last month in Bloomington. Walker died Saturday, a week after investigators say his vehicle was hit by another vehicle at the intersection of Highway 77 and Old Shakopee Road on Aug. 27.
LaMotte leads way on the trails in the Blaze's season opener
The Burnsville cross country teams had two runners at the Class 3A state meet last fall, but both were seniors.
Heimatfest brings Jordan together this weekend
Organizers of this year’s Heimatfest in Jordan are certain attendees will be proclaiming it was “Sehr Gut!”. That’s the German translation for “excellent,” and the city’s annual two-day event honoring the city’s heritage promises to offer something for just about everyone. The festivities...
Teen hospitalized following devastating football game injury
BLOOMINGTON, Minnesota (WCCO) -- It's not just his size and strength that sets him apart; his coaches laud Ethan Glynn for his character. "This is a captain guy," John Frein, a baseball coach and family friend, told WCCO. "I mean you see in many pictures he's got a C on his chest."
Ferguson's Orchard expands attractions at Minnesota Harvest in Jordan
For years, Andy Ferguson wanted to have an apple orchard in the Twin Cities area. So when the Minnesota Harvest in Jordan went up for sale, his family’s business, which he co-owns, decided right away to purchase it. Born in Minneapolis, his family moved around while he was growing...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Minnesota
Here's where you can find them.
LynLake Brewery turns heel, becomes a Packers bar
LynLake Brewery is turning heel, as it is known in wrestling circles, by announcing itself as Minneapolis' newest Packers bar. The brewery at 2934 Lyndale Avenue, which opened in 2014, broke the news on its social media pages Sunday, seven days before the Minnesota Vikings take on the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium in the 2022 NFL season opener.
60-Year-Old Home Built on Stilts for Sale in Minnesota
You could be the proud new owner of a house that would definitely have your friends and family talking. Everyone would want to come to your house. This home in Duluth, Minnesota that's for sale was built on stilts over a creek!. Would you be able to live in a...
Best Breweries in Minnesota to Visit
Today is National Beer Lovers Day and in celebration, I wanted to put together a list of the best breweries in Minnesota. While I do not drink too much beer, I also wanted to educate myself. And in doing so I discovered that Minnesota is actually the home of many amazing breweries and is known as a place to go for craft beer! So, here is the list I have gathered from doing some homework, and they are in no particular order.
After pickle pizza took State Fair by storm, Minneapolis pizzeria launches its own version
Pickle Pizza was arguably the big food talking point at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair, and its success has convinced an acclaimed Minneapolis pizzeria to launch its own version. Slice Minneapolis, has locations at 519 E. Hennepin Ave. and Midtown Global Market, announced that starting Thursday, a Dill Pickle Ranch...
Family surprised with bench honoring their late daughter who loved the state fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- It's hard not to notice all of the rainbow benches around the fairgrounds every year. People or groups can purchase the benches with the money going towards the Minnesota State Fair Foundation.If you look closely at those benches, you'll see each bench is personalized with a name or fair memory. This year, a new yellow bench was added near the Kidway off Cooper St. to honor Kaydee Koch who lost her battle with cancer earlier this year at the age of 20.Kaydee was diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer, when she was 17. She lived...
'Multiple' black bear sightings spark response in Oakdale
Multiple black bear sightings were reported in Oakdale on Monday, according to local authorities. The Oakdale Police Department said officers and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources staff responded to the sightings, and the Minnesota State Patrol flew its helicopter overhead, but the bear ultimately wasn't found. Black bear sightings are...
Man killed, toddler injured in central Minnesota crash
MEEKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A 22-year-old Monticello man was killed and a toddler was injured in a central Minnesota crash on Monday evening.According to the state patrol, the man was driving a 2013 Dodge south on Highway 15 when he went off road to the right and overcorrected, causing the car to roll. He crashed near County Road 27.The man was not wearing a seat belt at the time. He was identified as Dakota Daniel Flint.A 4-year-old boy suffered a non-life threatening injury. A baby who is less than a year old was also in the car, but was not injured.
Obituary for Merlyn R. Kinkel
Merlyn Riley Kinkel, age 88, of Chanhassen, died peacefully on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Auburn Manor Care Center in Chaska. A visitation celebration will be held on Thursday, September 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Chaska Moravian Church, 115 East Fourth Street, Chaska. The Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, September 17 at 11 a.m. at Chaska Moravian Church.
2 dead in plane crash near Red Wing, took off from Rochester
BAY CITY, Wis. (AP) — Two people have died in the crash of an experimental airplane in western Wisconsin, according to federal and local officials. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the plane went down about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in a field near the Red Wing Regional Airport on Highway 35 in Bay City.
Obituary for Alan J. Wermerskirchen
Alan Jacob Wermerskirchen, age 37, of Jordan, passed peacefully from this world with his fiancée and love of his life at his side on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Ridgeview Care Center in Le Sueur. He fought a brief but gallant battle against a rare and very aggressive form of cancer.
What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Sept. 9-11)
Check out one of the many small-town festivals or cultural fairs happening this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. September 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission. Parking at Bayfront is $10. This event features a large farmers market that showcases...
