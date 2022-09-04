Plenty of surprises in prosecution’s case against R. Kelly. Will any spell acquittal?

Read full article on original website
Did Aaliyah Have Any Kids? Her Pregnancy With R. Kelly, Explained
Singer Aaliyah (born Aaliyah Dana Haughton) not only revolutionized R&B music in the ‘90s with her fresh sound, but she also left her mark in the fashion world. Nicknamed the "Princess of R&B," her trademark baggy pants and oversized shirt reminded women that you don’t always have to wear a dress to look good.
Feds to Seize R. Kelly’s $27,000 Prison Commissary Fund After He Failed to Pay Court Fines
R. Kelly's five-figure prison commissary fund is being seized due to outstanding court fines. On Aug. 4, the prosecution in R. Kelly's New York federal sex crimes case filed a motion in regard to obtaining the $27,828.24 the disgraced singer has in his prison commissary reserve in order to pay off the $140,900 he still owes to the court in fine, according to court documents obtained by XXL on Tuesday (Aug. 9).
hotnewhiphop.com
R. Kelly's Daughter Joann Claims She Lost Record Deal Because Of Her Father
The scandals that have followed R. Kelly for decades do not just affect the singer and those actively involved in those cases. Kelly's family, including his ex-wife and children, have also found themselves on the receiving end of backlash from people who accused them of hiding his secrets. Kelly's daughter Joann, who goes by the stage name Buku Abi, has previously spoken about the struggles she faces due to her connection to her famous father, and in a recent interview, she admitted that it has impacted her music career.
hotnewhiphop.com
R. Kelly's Fiancée Doubles Down On Pregnancy Claims After Lawyer Calls Her "Insane"
R. Kelly's fiancée is doubling down on claims that she's pregnant with the imprisoned singer's child. Last week, Joycelyn Savage revealed in an excerpt from her tell-all book, Love & Joy Of Robert, that she is carrying his child. "Months later, I began expecting severe morning sickness and was...
Elizabeth Holmes is dealt a blow as the judge in her fraud case tentatively denied her request to throw out her conviction
Holmes' team said evidence didn't show she "made misrepresentations or half-truths," but the judge disagreed, upholding her January fraud conviction.
Nikolas Cruz sentencing judge slams defence and prosecution for turning court into ‘playground’
The judge hearing the sentencing of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz has lambasted the defence and prosecution for their conduct, saying they have turned her courtroom into a “playground”.Florida Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer laid out rules of conduct in the courtroom for the lawyers on both sides in scathing remarks made on Thursday morning as she dismissed the defence’s request for a mistrial in the penalty phase.The mistrial request was put to her after she allowed the introduction of Cruz’s drawings, including swastikas, as evidence in the case.Prior to officially filing the motion, the defence urged the judge to...
Nancy Pelosi's husband receives jail sentence for DUI
Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been sentenced to 5 days in jail following his arrest on May 28. According to a release from the Napa County District Attorney's Office, his arrest was "based upon an automobile collision and driving under the influence." A plea deal...
Witness In Young Thug’s YSL RICO Case Placed In Protective Custody After Receiving Threats
A key witness in Young Thug's YSL Rico case has been placed in witness protection after key document leaks online.
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
R. Kelly Desperately Tries To Ban WHITE PEOPLE From Being Selected As Jurors In Chicago Trial
R. Kelly and his legal team worked overtime in court during jury selection as they made moves to block as many white people are they could from serving, Radar has learned. On Tuesday, prosecutors and R. Kelly's lawyers were in court to lock in a jury before the trial gets underway. The disgraced singer faces several criminal counts related to abusing young women and then filming the encounters. Last month, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering in a separate New York case. Reporter Jason Meisner from the Chicago Tribune...
Woman Claims Attorney Offered Her $200K to Lie on Trey Songz To Make Him ‘The Next R. Kelly’
A woman is coming forward with claims against a lawyer allegedly working to turn Trey Songz into the next R. Kelly. Transcript from a recent court hearing in Songz’s sexual assault lawsuit surfaced and seemingly painted the singer as the victim of an alleged conspiracy. A woman named Mariah Thielen testified that she met with Ariel Mitchell in April 2021 and was offered a bribe, TMZ reports.
Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz thinks he's going to get out of prison
Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz is so delusional, he thinks he will get out of prison at some point, according to a mental health expert hired by the defense team. Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder in October for opening fire on students with an AR-15 hunting rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.
Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters
Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
One 90 Day Fiancé Couple Is Likely Divorcing Following Domestic Assault Charges And Cheating Scandal
Amidst the success stories that have played out on 90 Day Fiancé, one couple's recent drama became problematic enough to cause a potentially permanent split.
Chris Brown Wants $71 Million Lawsuit Dismissed, Blames Former Housekeeper for Mistreating Dog Before Attack
BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that a woman who worked as a housekeeper for entertainer Chris Brown tried to sue him for a reported $70 million after his dog viciously attacked her in December 2020. According to Radar Online, the Run It! singer has hit back by accusing the woman of...
PETS・
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Mohamed’s Leaked Recording of Yve Allegedly Shows Proof of an Abusive Marriage
A leaked recording of '90 Day Fiancé' Season 9 cast member, Yve Arellano allegedly abusing Mohamed Abdelhamed surfaces after she was arrested on domestic abuse charges. Check out the full recording here.
Alex Murdaugh: Judge vows to stop courtroom ‘carnival’ in fiery hearing as legal heir tries to subpoena agents
A South Carolina judge said he wants to stop the “carnival-type atmosphere” surrounding Alex Murdaugh in a fiery court hearing where the embattled legal scion’s attorneys tried to subpoena law enforcement agents to testify. Mr Murdaugh appeared in court in Walterboro on Monday morning for a heated hearing in the double murder case of his wife and son.The 54-year-old is accused of shooting dead his wife Maggie Murdaugh and son Paul Murdaugh at the family’s hunting lodge in Islandton on 7 June 2021.The double slaying lies at the centre of a sprawling web of alleged criminality involving the powerful...
Lil Wayne’s Ex-Assistant Accuses Rapper Of Punching Him In The Jaw During Private Jet Fight, Demands Damages
Lil Wayne’s ex-assistant dragged the rapper to court after an alleged altercation aboard a private jet, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the ex-employee Andrew Williams sued Wayne, Young Money Entertainment, and a company called Signature Flight Support. Williams accused the defendants of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, wrongful termination and negligence. The suit said on June 10, 2022, Williams boarded a private plane with Lil Wayne when the rapper started arguing with the pilot. Williams said he attempted to prevent Wayne and the pilot’s verbal fight from turning physical. Williams said he placed...
Popculture
Rapper Charged After Allegedly Hiring Hitman
Flint, Michigan rapper Cliff Mac is facing time behind bars for his alleged involvement in a murder-for-hire plot. The 31-year-old musician, real name Clifton E. Terry III, was formally indicted Wednesday, Aug. 24 on multiple charges after he allegedly paid a hitman $10,000 to kill a Sterling Heights, Michigan woman.
