ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Plenty of surprises in prosecution’s case against R. Kelly. Will any spell acquittal?

By Jason Meisner, Megan Crepeau Chicago Tribune
Herald & Review
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
105.5 The Fan

Feds to Seize R. Kelly’s $27,000 Prison Commissary Fund After He Failed to Pay Court Fines

R. Kelly's five-figure prison commissary fund is being seized due to outstanding court fines. On Aug. 4, the prosecution in R. Kelly's New York federal sex crimes case filed a motion in regard to obtaining the $27,828.24 the disgraced singer has in his prison commissary reserve in order to pay off the $140,900 he still owes to the court in fine, according to court documents obtained by XXL on Tuesday (Aug. 9).
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

R. Kelly's Daughter Joann Claims She Lost Record Deal Because Of Her Father

The scandals that have followed R. Kelly for decades do not just affect the singer and those actively involved in those cases. Kelly's family, including his ex-wife and children, have also found themselves on the receiving end of backlash from people who accused them of hiding his secrets. Kelly's daughter Joann, who goes by the stage name Buku Abi, has previously spoken about the struggles she faces due to her connection to her famous father, and in a recent interview, she admitted that it has impacted her music career.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
The Independent

Nikolas Cruz sentencing judge slams defence and prosecution for turning court into ‘playground’

The judge hearing the sentencing of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz has lambasted the defence and prosecution for their conduct, saying they have turned her courtroom into a “playground”.Florida Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer laid out rules of conduct in the courtroom for the lawyers on both sides in scathing remarks made on Thursday morning as she dismissed the defence’s request for a mistrial in the penalty phase.The mistrial request was put to her after she allowed the introduction of Cruz’s drawings, including swastikas, as evidence in the case.Prior to officially filing the motion, the defence urged the judge to...
PARKLAND, FL
Salon

Nancy Pelosi's husband receives jail sentence for DUI

Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been sentenced to 5 days in jail following his arrest on May 28. According to a release from the Napa County District Attorney's Office, his arrest was "based upon an automobile collision and driving under the influence." A plea deal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
R Kelly
RadarOnline

R. Kelly Desperately Tries To Ban WHITE PEOPLE From Being Selected As Jurors In Chicago Trial

R. Kelly and his legal team worked overtime in court during jury selection as they made moves to block as many white people are they could from serving, Radar has learned. On Tuesday, prosecutors and R. Kelly's lawyers were in court to lock in a jury before the trial gets underway. The disgraced singer faces several criminal counts related to abusing young women and then filming the encounters. Last month, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering in a separate New York case. Reporter Jason Meisner from the Chicago Tribune...
CHICAGO, IL
Black Enterprise

Woman Claims Attorney Offered Her $200K to Lie on Trey Songz To Make Him ‘The Next R. Kelly’

A woman is coming forward with claims against a lawyer allegedly working to turn Trey Songz into the next R. Kelly. Transcript from a recent court hearing in Songz’s sexual assault lawsuit surfaced and seemingly painted the singer as the victim of an alleged conspiracy. A woman named Mariah Thielen testified that she met with Ariel Mitchell in April 2021 and was offered a bribe, TMZ reports.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Defense Attorneys#Private Investigator#Acquittal#R B
Majic 94.5

Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters

Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh: Judge vows to stop courtroom ‘carnival’ in fiery hearing as legal heir tries to subpoena agents

A South Carolina judge said he wants to stop the “carnival-type atmosphere” surrounding Alex Murdaugh in a fiery court hearing where the embattled legal scion’s attorneys tried to subpoena law enforcement agents to testify. Mr Murdaugh appeared in court in Walterboro on Monday morning for a heated hearing in the double murder case of his wife and son.The 54-year-old is accused of shooting dead his wife Maggie Murdaugh and son Paul Murdaugh at the family’s hunting lodge in Islandton on 7 June 2021.The double slaying lies at the centre of a sprawling web of alleged criminality involving the powerful...
WALTERBORO, SC
RadarOnline

Lil Wayne’s Ex-Assistant Accuses Rapper Of Punching Him In The Jaw During Private Jet Fight, Demands Damages

Lil Wayne’s ex-assistant dragged the rapper to court after an alleged altercation aboard a private jet, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the ex-employee Andrew Williams sued Wayne, Young Money Entertainment, and a company called Signature Flight Support. Williams accused the defendants of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, wrongful termination and negligence. The suit said on June 10, 2022, Williams boarded a private plane with Lil Wayne when the rapper started arguing with the pilot. Williams said he attempted to prevent Wayne and the pilot’s verbal fight from turning physical. Williams said he placed...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Rapper Charged After Allegedly Hiring Hitman

Flint, Michigan rapper Cliff Mac is facing time behind bars for his alleged involvement in a murder-for-hire plot. The 31-year-old musician, real name Clifton E. Terry III, was formally indicted Wednesday, Aug. 24 on multiple charges after he allegedly paid a hitman $10,000 to kill a Sterling Heights, Michigan woman.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy