Mookie Betts Mic’d UP: Juan Soto’s Plate Discipline, Dodgers Teammates In Need Of Makeover & More Highlights
Mookie Betts was mic’d up for the ESPN Sunday Night Baseball broadcast of the series finale between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers, which made for an entertaining discussion with Karl Ravech and Eduardo Perez during the fifth inning. The Dodgers had just put together a five-run...
Dodgers News: Andrew Heaney’s Home Run Struggles ‘Culmination Of A Few Things’
Although Andrew Heaney has been one of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ best starting pitchers when on the mound this season, he has recently fallen into trouble with the home run ball. Entering his start on Monday, Heaney had given up a combined six home runs in his previous three...
Recap: Dodgers Eliminate Giants From NL West Division Race
The Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back from losing to the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium for the first time this season with a 6-3 win to set the stage for a rubber match on Wednesday afternoon. And with their win, the Dodgers eliminated the Giants from potentially repeating as...
Dodgers Attendance At Dodger Stadium Surpasses 3 Million For 9th Time In Past 11 Seasons
With an announced 46,144 fans at this past Saturday, Los Angeles Dodgers attendance at Dodger Stadium for the 2022 season surpassed 3 million, marking a ninth time in the past 11 years the team has reached that threshold. The only exceptions during that span came in 2020, when fans were...
Dodgers News: Max Muncy Benefitted From New Adjustments To Swing
After benefitting from a change to his batting stance that incorporated taking a small step backward as a pitch is being thrown, Max Muncy went into another slump over the past two weeks. He entered play Tuesday with a modest three-game winning streak, but that didn’t include any multi-hit efforts....
Dave Roberts: Dodgers Third Base Coach Dino Ebel ‘As Good As There Is’
Los Angeles Dodgers third base coach Dino Ebel has long been regarded as one of the best at his position, but there’s been criticism over recent decisions, with the latest being sending Austin Barnes home on a Mookie Betts double. Barnes was easily thrown out, and rather than having...
Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo, Max Muncy Home Runs Against Giants
The Los Angeles Dodgers received home runs from Joey Gallo and Max Muncy en route to eliminating the San Francisco Giants from the National League West race with a 6-3 win. That lowered the Dodgers’ magic number to clinch the division to seven, and it nearly was trimmed even further but the San Diego Padres completed a walk-off win against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Thus, the earliest the Dodgers can win the NL West is Sunday, in the series finale at Petco Park.
Depth In Dodgers Lineup Taking Pressure Off Joey Gallo
When the Los Angeles Dodgers acquired Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees at the trade deadline, he was lost at the plate and on the verge of being designated for assignment. But just one season earlier, Gallo was one of the top players traded when the Texas Rangers sent him to New York for a package of four prospects. The Dodgers took a chance on the upside of the two-time All-Star, and so far the results have been paying off.
Justin & Kourtney Turner Hit Stride With 2022 Turner Trot 5K
Looking to build off success from a virtual Turner Trot 5K to benefit the Justin Turner Foundation, the event returned this year with an in-person option as well. Justin and Kourtney Turner greeted participants at Dodger Stadium as the sun began to rise, and ended the morning with them at a finisher festival on the Los Angeles Dream Center campus.
This Day In Dodgers History: Maury Wills Breaks National League Record For Stolen Bases; Shawn Green Becomes Single-Season Leader In Home Runs
On Sept. 7, 1962, Maury Wills broke the modern National League record for stolen bases in a season with his 82nd swipe. It was part of a four-stolen base effort in the Los Angeles Dodgers 10-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. The previous mark had been held by Cincinnati Reds...
Giants Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Series Win Up For Grabs
After the Los Angeles Dodgers eliminated the San Francisco Giants from any shot at the National League West division in a 6-3 win, they now look to take the series on Wednesday in an afternoon start at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers withstood another home run Lewis Brinson and coasted to...
Dodgers News: Trayce Thompson To ‘Stick With The Process’ Against Left-Handers
The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired Trayce Thompson with the hope he would provide a boost against left-handed pitching, but much of his success has come against righties, something the 31-year-old believes will begin to even out. In 54 games since joining the Dodgers, Thompson is batting .293/.389/.564 with 12 doubles,...
Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Changed Approach To Counter Giants’ Aggressiveness
Tyler Anderson turned in another strong start for the Los Angeles Dodgers to help them bounce back from a loss and eliminate the San Francisco Giants from National League West contention. Anderson allowed a first-pitch home run to Lewis Brinson, which he called a mistake because it was the same...
Dodgers Injuries: Joey Gallo Removed From Series Finale Against Giants Due To Elbow Contusion
Joey Gallo was in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup for a second consecutive game but saw his day end early due to a right elbow contusion that was the result of being hit by a pitch. Alex Cobb plunked Gallo with a 96 mph sinker in the second inning that...
Dodgers Injury Update: Walker Buehler Not Ruling Out Return In 2023
Worst fears were realized in late August when Walker Buehler underwent a second Tommy John surgery while also having his right flexor tendon repaired by Dr. Neal ElAttrache to bring an end to his 2022 season. Although Tommy John comes with a prolonged recovery period, the 28-year-old has not ruled...
Dodgers Injury Update: Tony Gonsolin’s Recovery Slowed By ‘Residual Soreness’
Tony Gonsolin underwent an encouraging MRI last Friday that didn’t reveal an injury other than a right forearm strain, and he was able to resume throwing following the scan. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers starter has not progressed as the team originally hoped. “He’s doing alright,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday.
Dodgers Roster: Justin Bruihl Recalled, Ryan Pepiot Optioned
The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled Justin Bruihl from Triple-A Oklahoma City and optioned Ryan Pepiot to make room on the active roster ahead of their series opener against the San Francisco Giants. Bruihl is with the Dodgers for the fourth time this season after making the team’s Opening Day Roster....
Doug Gottlieb Admits To Being Wrong About Casey Close’s Handling Of Freddie Freeman Negotiations With Braves
Fox Sports radio host Doug Gottlieb retracted his report Excel Sports Management agent Casey Close that alleged he withheld information from Freddie Freeman during contract negotiations with the Atlanta Braves. “On June 29, I commented on alleged circumstances surrounding Freddie Freeman’s negotiations with the Atlanta Braves and his relationship with...
Craig Kimbrel Surging As Dodgers Closer With “Let It Go” Entrance Song
When player wives and significant others were asked to select Los Angeles Dodgers walk-up songs in celebration of Women’s Day at Dodger Stadium, Craig Kimbrel entered to “Let It Go” performed by Idina Menzel for Disney’s “Frozen.”. It was a non-save situation, but Kimbrel retired...
Recap: Trea Turner, Max Muncy Provide Timely Hitting In Dodgers’ Win Over Giants
The Los Angeles Dodgers concluded their homestand with a 7-3 win. Their magic number to clinch the National League West is six, but could change Wednesday night once the San Diego Padres play the Arizona Diamondbacks. Missed opportunities, including not capitalizing after loading the bases with nobody out, cost the...
