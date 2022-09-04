Read full article on original website
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Lozada Makes Strong Return at Frederica Cup
SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – After missing last season due to injury, redshirt sophomore Manuel Lozada opened the 2022-23 season with a career-low 66 and helped Arkansas shoot a 16-under-par, 704 through the opening two rounds of the Frederica Cup. Lozada was bogey-free through 13 holes to open the...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Soccer Heads West to Face No. 13 BYU and Grand Canyon
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. –Arkansas soccer (4-1-0) will head west for a ranked matchup with No. 13 BYU (3-1-1) on Thursday, Sept. 8, and then travel to Phoenix, Arizona and face Grand Canyon (4-1-1) on Sunday, Sept. 11. The Hogs and Cougars have met once on the pitch, last season at...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Fall Classic Set for Sept. 30
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorbacks’ annual Fall Classic is set for 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Baum-Walker Stadium. The intrasquad scrimmage is free for the public to attend. Gates will open at 5 p.m., and parking for the event is free. Concession stands will be closed, but...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Set to Start New Season With Red Vs White Intrasquad
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorbacks are set to open the 2022-23 season with their annual Red vs White Intrasquad Scrimmage this week. Location: Arkansas Natatorium – Fayetteville, Ark. Time: 3 p.m. CT. A CLOSER LOOK. The Razorbacks have four returners that swam in the NCAA Championship last season...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Cohoon, Lewis To Be Honored This Week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. –Ruth Cohoon and Bev Lewis were instrumental in laying the foundation for women’s athletics at the University of Arkansas. They will be honored this weekend as part of the university’s recognition of the 50th Anniversary of Title IX, the ground-breaking legislation that ensured equal opportunities for women.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
SEC Announces Arkansas 2022-23 MBB League Schedule
FAYETTEVILLE – The Southeastern Conference has announced Arkansas’ 2022-23 conference men’s basketball schedule. The Razorbacks will have four home league games on Saturday, punctuated by the regular-season finale versus Kentucky (Mar. 4) in Bud Walton Arena. Head coach Eric Musselman will open the fourth year of his...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Taylor Ewert earns SEC Runner of the Week honor
BIRMINGHAM – Claiming a victory in the Oklahoma State Cowboy Preview earned Razorback sophomore Taylor Ewert a share of the women’s SEC Runner of the Week honor, the conference office announced on Tuesday. Ewert, the SEC Freshman of the Year for the 2020 cross country season, raced for...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Domineck, Pool Earn SEC Weekly Honors
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football earned two SEC Player of the Week honors, the conference office announced Monday. Jordan Domineck was tabbed the league’s defensive lineman of the week while linebacker Bumper Pool was selected as defensive player of the week. Both weekly honors are the first of...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Episode 173: Trey Knox
Trey Knox is a different person than when he first arrived on Arkansas’ campus — literally. He started for the Razorbacks as a freshman wide receiver, and is now a bulked-up tight end and No. 1 on the depth chart. Sometimes, the idea of less playing time or a position change has a player looking elsewhere. But not Knox. He loves Fayetteville and wanted to fight for his place on the team. Knox has emerged as a leader for a Razorback team filled with confidence. And he believes last season’s 9-4 record helped everyone realize there are bigger things to come. Knox wanted to be a Razorback. Now he wants to help lead the Hogs to new heights.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Abbey Pierce and The Sinners to Headline HogTown Saturday
HogTown, the pregame destination for Razorback fans of all ages, is located on Maple Street just north of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium between Razorback Road and Stadium Drive. This free event will begin four hours prior to Saturday’s game against South Carolina and conclude 30 minutes prior to kickoff...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Jamarco Christopher Jones of Fort Smith, Arkansas
Jamarco Christopher Jones was born on July 7, 2001, in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Chris Jones and Wyakiety Williams. He departed this life on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Baptist Health Fort Smith. He attended Stuttgart Public Schools in Stuttgart, Arkansas, then transferred to Vian High School in Vian, Oklahoma.
Turnto10.com
Former Somerset woman dies after trying to save boy in Arkansas rain storm
SOMERSET, Mass. (WJAR) — A woman originally from Somerset has died after trying to save a boy who drowned after getting sucked into a storm drain in a heavy rain storm in Arkansas on Monday, Aug. 29. Tanya Hinton and her family only moved to Bentonville, Arkansas a year...
KHBS
Fayetteville City Council to vote on Archibald Yell Boulevard name change
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville City Council will vote on renaming Archibald Yell Boulevard at their Tuesday night meeting. The road connects South College Avenue to South School Avenue. Yell was Arkansas' first congressman and second governor. Councilmember D'Andre Jones said he learned about Nelson Hackett from Caree Banton...
Washington County, Arkansas investigates incident involving off-duty Oklahoma deputy
ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. — Washington County in Arkansas is investigating an incident involving an off-duty deputy with the Adair County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO), according to the ACSO. A post to the ACSO Facebook page said Adair County Sheriff Jason Ritchie was aware of the incident and intends to...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Movie filmed in Fayetteville to be released this month
A movie filmed in Fayetteville will be released in theaters and streaming services this month. The film, called House of Darkness, stars actors Justin Long and Kate Bosworth, and was filmed at locations in and around Fayetteville in the spring of 2021. The movie was written and directed by Neil...
Fayetteville police searching for suspect in deadly shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to Fayetteville police, there was a shooting that occurred at 1641 North College Avenue at approximately 9:55 p.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 6). According to information released by the Fayetteville Police Department, a nearby officer responded to the incident after hearing gunshots. The release said the male victim suffered from a gunshot wound. Police have not released his identity at this time.
news9.com
Thousands Come To Tahlequah For 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday
Thousands of people are in Tahlequah this weekend to celebrate the Cherokee National Holiday. This year is the 70th holiday, which commemorates the signing of the 1839 Cherokee Nation Constitution. People told News On 6 that they were excited to see their neighbors and support their culture. "The Cherokee Nation...
Power lines down in Fort Smith after car crash
A single vehicle accident in Fort Smith is causing delays after the accident caused downed power lines.
News On 6
Off-Duty Adair Count Deputy Accused Of Shooting Man In Arkansas
Investigators in Washington County, Arkansas said an off-duty Adair County deputy was involved in a shooting over the weekend. They said on Saturday, Sept. 3, Deputy Travis Adams shot Justin Hellyer twice during an argument. Washington County officials released cell phone video taken by a witness. Hellyer was taken to...
Fayetteville Police investigating homicide outside McDonald’s
Fayetteville Police are investigating after a shooting at McDonald's on College Avenue left one dead Tuesday night, Sept. 6.
