ocala-news.com
MCSO arrests Reddick man after victim uses cellphone app to track location of stolen vehicle
A 44-year-old Reddick man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after a victim used a cellphone app to track the location of a stolen truck. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy responded to the 18600 block of NW 53rd Court Road in Reddick in reference to a stolen Ford F-550 truck. Prior to the deputy’s arrival, MCSO discovered that the male victim who owned the truck was able to track its location on his cellphone.
WCJB
Owners arrested for starving two horses in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people after a couple of horses were found so malnourished that one had to be euthanized. Mercedees Cox, 24, and Tyler Hanners were arrested on charges of aggravated animal cruelty after two horses in their care were starved.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man charged in 2019 armed robbery
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Montrae Deshon McCray, 22, was charged yesterday in a 2019 armed robbery, just as he was about to be released on his own recognizance due to prosecutors’ failure to file charges within the 40-day deadline after his July arrest on a different armed robbery charge.
alachuachronicle.com
Man on probation arrested for attempted burglary
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Abraham J McGill, 54, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with attempted burglary after allegedly attempting to enter a house and a car. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a call from the victim, who said that McGill had come to her home at about 9:15 p.m. on September 2 and had entered her front gate, walked around her yard, and then, after looking around to make sure no one was watching, tried to open the front door. The door was locked, so McGill reportedly looked around again to make sure nobody was around and pulled the door handles on a vehicle.
News4Jax.com
Parents arrested on manslaughter, other charges after 3-year-old fatally shoots himself, Gainesville police say
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A father and a mother were arrested Wednesday after their 3-year-old son fatally shot himself last month, the Gainesville Police Department said. Just before 6 p.m. Aug. 24, first responders were called to the shooting at the Lamplighter Mobile Home Community. According to the Police Department,...
Suspects caught stealing gas in Yulee, Nassau County Sheriff’s Office says
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla — Monday afternoon, Nassau County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 7/11 convenience store at Lofton Square Court in Yulee in reference to fuel actively being stolen. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. NCSO reports state that the gas station employees said that two...
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for embezzling $27,000 from doctor’s office
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Amanda Rose Gruenwald, 37, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with nine counts of forgery, one count of misdemeanor theft, and one count of grand theft of more than $20,000. According to an affidavit from Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, between May 26 and August 31 of...
WCJB
Gainesville Police arrested woman accused of attacking a man, trying to set him on fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Jacksonville woman was arrested after officers say she beat a man with a stick and tried to set him on fire. Gainesville Police Department officers say went the victim entered his home in Gainesville on Monday, Bridget King, 28, was waiting for him and holding a two-foot wooden stick.
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says SR 200 is a nightmare
I moved here to be near my daughter’s family. I lived in St. Pete Beach for over 30 years and had to put up with tourist traffic along with the locals. We also had our share of snowbirds. But that doesn’t come close to the traffic on SR 200.
WCJB
Alachua County man found after being reported missing and endangered
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office located a man shortly after reporting him missing and endangered. Deputies say Jerome Cobb, 73, disappeared in the area of Advanced Auto Parts on Tower Road on Wednesday morning. Gainesville Police were able to locate him. They say Cobb has medical...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville police make arrest in shooting of teen riding in car
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested Monday in the shooting of a teenager who was riding in a car, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said they responded around 5:50 a.m. to conduct a welfare check on 103rd Street near La Ventura Drive, just west of Interstate 295. When they arrived, they said, they found a Ford Fusion that appeared to have been damaged by gunfire and then a man came up to them and said he had been involved in a shooting with that car.
alachuachronicle.com
Pair arrested with stolen guns
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Eric Denard Ricks, Jr., 20, and Donkaylous Quashod Taylor, 18, were arrested last night after officers found pistols near where they had been sitting. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a call from Woodland Park Apartments at about 8:40 p.m. last night regarding a group of people brandishing firearms.
News4Jax.com
FHP: Motorcyclist arrested following reckless drive through Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Footage from what appears to be an FHP helicopter posted to Twitter comes with a warning from the Florida Highway Patrol: “If you drive recklessly, we will find you. And when we do, you will go to jail!”. The video appears to show the motorcyclist...
Silver Alert: Missing St. Johns County man last seen on A1A, deputies say
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Ponte Vedra Beach man who was last seen Wednesday afternoon. Marzio Alfonso Trotta, 81, was last seen on State Road A1A N around 1 p.m., the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said.
WCJB
Gainesville man shot at Sweetwater Square apartments
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers arrived at Sweetwater Square apartments off of Northeast 15th Street around 4 a.m. Tuesday to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man, whose identity police have not released, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Danae Duncan, program...
News4Jax.com
1 dead after motorcycle crash in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a pickup truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist was traveling west on SW King Street, heading toward the intersection of Dyal Avenue. A 57-year-old pickup truck driver was driving in the opposite direction when...
WCJB
Cross City man arrested for murder, attempted murder following crime spree
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is accused of shooting two men, killing one, and breaking into a home during an early morning crime spree in Cross City. Around 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, Dixie County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to a 911 call, found Montavious Carter on Northeast 215th Avenue in Cross City suffering from two gunshot wounds. He was taken to UF Health Shands for treatment.
Troopers said Mercedes overturned several times as driver was ejected in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers were called just after 2:40 p.m. Monday to the scene of an accident on U.S. Highway 17 and Butler Drive. Troopers said in a briefing that the driver of a red Mercedes was southbound on U.S. Highway 17 when the car crossed over the median and traveled off the roadway into a ditch.
WCJB
FHP completes investigation into school bus vs. semi-truck crash that injured 5 children
YANKEETOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Criminal charges are pending following an investigation into a crash involving a school bus filled with children and a semi-truck according to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers. State troopers have completed their investigation into the March 30, 2022 crash. Troopers have yet to release details on who...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bronson man dies in Chiefland collision
A Bronson man died on Tuesday morning when a truck pulled out in front of his vehicle on US 27 in Chiefland. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 61-year-old High Springs man driving a Freightliner box truck northbound on County Road 345 at 11:30 a.m. when he pulled out onto US 27 in front of a Buick SUV. A 71-year-old Bronson man was driving the SUV northbound on US 27 and collided with the Freightliner.
