Recall alert: Snow Joe recalls more than 26K Sun Joe cordless lawn mowers amid laceration risk

HOBOKEN, N.J. — Hoboken, New Jersey-based Snow Joe on Thursday recalled more than 26,000 of its Sun Joe cordless lawn mowers because the mower blade can detach unexpectedly, posing laceration hazards.

Perthe recall notice, issued in tandem with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the affected 48-volt walk-behind mowers bear the model Nos. 24V-X2-17LM and 24V-X2-17LM-CT. The following affected model and serial numbers can be found on the white label on the mower’s ejector flap.

To date, the company has fielded 31 reports of either the blade or the bolt securing the blade on the recalled lawn mowers detaching. No injuries have been reported.

The affected models were sold online at www.amazon.com, www.homedepot.com, www.walmart.com and www.snowjoe.com and in hardware, electronics and department stores nationwide from June 2020 through July 2022. The 24V-X2-17LM-CT models were sold without batteries for between $190 and $230 each, while the 24V-X2-17LM-CT models sold with battery and charger bundles for between $180 and $350 each.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled lawn mowers and contact Snow Joe for instructions on how to determine whether their lawn mower is included in the recall and if so, instructions on how to inspect and secure the lawn mower blade.

Consumers may contact Snow Joe at 800-641-2917 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EDT 7 days a week; via email at recalls@snowjoe.com; or online at https://snowjoe.com/24v-x2-17lm-recall.

