Laredo, TX

Feds intercept 3 cocaine shipments worth nearly $12 million at Texas-Mexico crossing

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Texas thwarted three separate substantial cocaine smuggling attempts in two days, worth an estimated $12 million, at the Laredo Port of Entry.

According to a news release, the agency confirmed that the first two narcotics seizures occurred Tuesday at the World Trade Bridge, while the third occurred Wednesday at the same cargo crossing.

Per the agency, a 2009 International tractor hauling a furniture shipment was searched Tuesday, and officers discovered 285 packages containing nearly 718 pounds of suspected cocaine within the shipment with an estimated street value of more than $5.5 million. Meanwhile, inspection of a tractor trailer hauling a shipment of steel rolls revealed 110 packages containing 270 pounds of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of nearly $2.1 million.

The third seizure occurred Wednesday when inspection of a 2020 Freightliner tractor hauling a shipment of plastic ethylene sheets revealed 209 packages containing 545 pounds of suspected cocaine concealed within the cargo. The drugs had an estimated street value of roughly $4.2 million.

“These seizures illustrate the gravity of the narcotics threat we are facing and the effective application of CBP officer inspections experience, resources and technology.” Port Director Alberto Flores said in a prepared statement.

In all three instances, CBP officers seized the narcotics, and special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations are investigating.

kgns.tv

Governor Abbott increases reward for reporting stash houses

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The cash reward for reporting a stash house has increased. Governor Greg Abbott announced that the amount will go up to $5,000. That’s only if the information’s leads authorities to identify and find a stash house. Since 2021, DPS has uncovered over 100 stash...
mocomotive.com

Texas sheriff says fentanyl a ‘weapon of mass destruction’: ‘Never thought I’d see anything worse’ than meth

Montgomery County, Texas Sheriff Rand Henderson called fentanyl a “weapon of mass destruction” Tuesday as the lethal drug continues to claim the lives of Americans. Henderson said on “Fox & Friends” the open border has facilitated drug cartels and addressed the unaccompanied minors missing from Houston since last year. “There…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Five Troopers Under Investigation

Five Texas DPS officers who responded to Robb Elementary in May are under investigation. The DPS, which had over 90 officers on the scene that day, has primarily deflected criticism of the deadly Uvalde school shooting. Still, the agency’s Inspector General Office probes five troopers for their actions or inactions on that day and whether or not they violated any department policies. As a result, the department has suspended two of the five. The IG’s office will also determine appropriate discipline. In addition, there’s talk of a leadership change at the top of DPS.
UVALDE, TX
