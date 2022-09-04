Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Homicide Victim Found Near Orting After Thurston County Teen's Disappearance Is Identified
A 51-year-old man found dead last week in his home about five miles east of Orting — allegedly killed by teenagers from Olympia — was identified Wednesday by the medical examiner. Daniel McCaw died of multiple gunshot and stab wounds, according to a news release from the Pierce...
q13fox.com
Woman shot, killed in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way police are investigating a homicide after a woman was shot and killed Monday night. Before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near the 4600 block of Southwest 320th Street. As officers searched the area, a 19-year-old woman with gunshot wounds was...
q13fox.com
Kitsap Co. deputies looking to ID woman seen with Olalla double homicide suspect
OLALLA, Wash. - Kitsap County Sheriff's Detectives are looking to identify a woman who was seen with the man accused in a gruesome double homicide in Olalla last month. Deputies say the woman was seen with the murder suspect, 40-year-old Shaun Rose, at a Burger King in Puyallup on the day he allegedly killed Steven and Mina Schulz inside their home on Aug. 18.
Chronicle
Three Juveniles Arrested After Reported Armed Robbery in Cowlitz County
Longview police arrested three juvenile armed robbery suspects after a high-speed chase early Sunday morning, according to the department. At about 4 a.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the area of 33rd Avenue and Dorothy Street in Longview. The victims told 911 dispatchers they were robbed at gun point by suspects who fled in a vehicle, according to police.
q13fox.com
Deadly shooting in Federal Way
Police say shots were fired at around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and a woman who was shot died in the hospital. Investigators are still trying to figure out what happened.
q13fox.com
Detectives seeking info on missing Seattle woman after her remains were found in Snohomish County
SEATTLE - Seattle Police detectives are looking for information that could better help piece together what happened to a Seattle woman before she went missing in 1990 and what led up to her death. In March of this year, human remains were found in a remote wilderness area in Snohomish...
Father claims Orting man’s ‘biker buddies’ pressured teen to rob victim before killing
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Olympia teen who went missing under "suspicious circumstances" before being arrested for allegedly killing a man was charged in Pierce County Superior Court as an adult on Sept. 6. Gabriel Davies, 16, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and two counts...
Four people arrested in Sequim after attempted theft of sawmill
Three men and one woman were arrested in Sequim after the attempted theft of a sawmill, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office. At about 7:12 a.m. on Sept. 2, deputies responded to a report of a man in a beige Ford truck dragging a sawmill towards Sherburne Road in Sequim.
KOMO News
Detectives investigating homicide in Tacoma after man found dead
TACOMA, Wash. — A man was shot and killed in Pierce County on Monday morning, police said. According to the Tacoma Police Department, the city's fire department noticed a man laying in the road at the intersection of East 72nd and East I Street in Tacoma. The man appeared to be shot.
q13fox.com
Apparent road rage incident leads to shots fired, fiery crash in Renton
RENTON, Wash. - Renton police are continuing their investigation after an apparent road rage incident led to shots fired and a fiery crash Monday evening. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Talbot/Carr Road at about 8:30 p.m. According to police, several people reported a shooting between multiple cars.
Multiple Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Pierce County (Pierce County, WA)
According to the Tacoma Police Department, a multi-vehicle collision occurred in Pierce County on Tuesday morning. The officials stated that a car and a Pierce Transit bus were involved in the collision. A car traveling eastbound on 38th Street crashed into the rear tire of the bus while taking a...
q13fox.com
Man found shot dead in Tacoma street
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a Tacoma street early Monday morning. Tacoma firefighters found a man who appeared to be shot around 5:00 a.m. near E. 72nd and E. Illinois. Crews tried to give the man medical aid but he...
Tri-City Herald
Can WA juveniles be charged as adults? What law says as Gabriel Davies faces murder charges
A 16-year-old Olympia teenager, Gabriel Davies went missing last week, leading to a surprising turn of events. Davies, along with another 16-year-old boy, Justin Jiwoon Yoon, are now charged with murdering a 51-year-old man who knew Davies. The man was found dead from a gunshot wound, according to previous reporting by McClatchy.
Chronicle
$50,000 Arrest Warrant Issued for Man Accused of Punching Man in Face at Toledo Restaurant
A Lewis County Superior Court judge issued a $50,000 warrant Wednesday for the arrest of a man accused of fracturing a man’s orbital bone during an altercation at a Toledo restaurant in July. The defendant, Clint J. Eastman, 30, allegedly “blindsided” the victim, hitting him in the head above...
KOMO News
December residential fire in Tacoma now ruled arson, being investigated as homicide
TACOMA, Wash. — A death from New Year's Eve of 2021 is now being investigated as a homicide, Tacoma police said in a press release on Tuesday. At 5:27 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021, Tacoma fire crews responded to a house that was on fire on North 26th Street and Rosemount Way.
Man injured in Aberdeen shooting; person of interest arrested
Aberdeen police are investigating after a man was shot Sunday evening. According to police, around 5 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 300 block of East State Street. When they arrived, they found a 32-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Officers treated the man before Aberdeen Fire Medic...
thejoltnews.com
Knife-wielding Olympia woman allegedly attacks passing couple
An Olympia woman was arrested after allegedly throwing knives at a couple and punching them as they were passing by walking their dogs. Felicia Lillian Peterson, 44, was arrested on Aug. 24 after a reported assault involving knives at an apartment complex on the 3200 block of Capital Mall Drive SW.
Individual Threatening Self-Harm Safely Taken into Custody for Medical Evaluation Following Multi-Hour Standoff at Washington State Capitol
OLYMPIA - On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, an individual was safely taken into custody for medical evaluation following a multi-hour standoff at the Washington State Capitol building. According to a release from the Washington State Patrol, the WSP Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team was able to safely resolve a...
q13fox.com
Officers arrest more than 50 people accused of criminal activity at Bellevue Home Depot
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Police say they've arrested more than 50 people accused of shoplifting and criminal activity at and around a Home Depot store in Bellevue. According to Bellevue Police, officers have arrested dozens of people since January at the same location for crimes ranging from shoplifting to robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Renton Police Investigate Possible Road Rage After Traffic Collision Involving Hummer
Renton, WA: A traffic collision may have possibly triggered road rage involving a Hummer and multiple incidents in the city of Renton on Monday night. Officers received… Read more "Renton Police Investigate Possible Road Rage After Traffic Collision Involving Hummer"
