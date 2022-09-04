ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

q13fox.com

Woman shot, killed in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way police are investigating a homicide after a woman was shot and killed Monday night. Before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near the 4600 block of Southwest 320th Street. As officers searched the area, a 19-year-old woman with gunshot wounds was...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
q13fox.com

Kitsap Co. deputies looking to ID woman seen with Olalla double homicide suspect

OLALLA, Wash. - Kitsap County Sheriff's Detectives are looking to identify a woman who was seen with the man accused in a gruesome double homicide in Olalla last month. Deputies say the woman was seen with the murder suspect, 40-year-old Shaun Rose, at a Burger King in Puyallup on the day he allegedly killed Steven and Mina Schulz inside their home on Aug. 18.
OLALLA, WA
Chronicle

Three Juveniles Arrested After Reported Armed Robbery in Cowlitz County

Longview police arrested three juvenile armed robbery suspects after a high-speed chase early Sunday morning, according to the department. At about 4 a.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the area of 33rd Avenue and Dorothy Street in Longview. The victims told 911 dispatchers they were robbed at gun point by suspects who fled in a vehicle, according to police.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
County
Thurston County, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Olympia, WA
City
Home, WA
Olympia, WA
Crime & Safety
Thurston County, WA
Crime & Safety
q13fox.com

Deadly shooting in Federal Way

Police say shots were fired at around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and a woman who was shot died in the hospital. Investigators are still trying to figure out what happened.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KOMO News

Detectives investigating homicide in Tacoma after man found dead

TACOMA, Wash. — A man was shot and killed in Pierce County on Monday morning, police said. According to the Tacoma Police Department, the city's fire department noticed a man laying in the road at the intersection of East 72nd and East I Street in Tacoma. The man appeared to be shot.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Apparent road rage incident leads to shots fired, fiery crash in Renton

RENTON, Wash. - Renton police are continuing their investigation after an apparent road rage incident led to shots fired and a fiery crash Monday evening. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Talbot/Carr Road at about 8:30 p.m. According to police, several people reported a shooting between multiple cars.
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

Man found shot dead in Tacoma street

TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a Tacoma street early Monday morning. Tacoma firefighters found a man who appeared to be shot around 5:00 a.m. near E. 72nd and E. Illinois. Crews tried to give the man medical aid but he...
TACOMA, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thejoltnews.com

Knife-wielding Olympia woman allegedly attacks passing couple

An Olympia woman was arrested after allegedly throwing knives at a couple and punching them as they were passing by walking their dogs. Felicia Lillian Peterson, 44, was arrested on Aug. 24 after a reported assault involving knives at an apartment complex on the 3200 block of Capital Mall Drive SW.
OLYMPIA, WA
Big Country News

Individual Threatening Self-Harm Safely Taken into Custody for Medical Evaluation Following Multi-Hour Standoff at Washington State Capitol

OLYMPIA - On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, an individual was safely taken into custody for medical evaluation following a multi-hour standoff at the Washington State Capitol building. According to a release from the Washington State Patrol, the WSP Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team was able to safely resolve a...
OLYMPIA, WA

