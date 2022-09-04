Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Rays Sweep Red Sox, Celebrate Long-Awaited Return of Yonny Chirinos in 1-0 Win
Even after missing two years with multiple elbow injuries, the Tampa Bay Rays threw Yonny Chirinos right into the fire on Wednesday night. He responded, throwing three scoreless innings to get the decision in the Rays' 1-0 win over the Boston Red Sox.
numberfire.com
Hunter Dozier absent for Royals versus Guardians
Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Cody Morris and the Cleveland Guardians. Dozier is out of the order for the second time in three games. Bobby Witt will move to the hot corner while Nicky Lopez starts at shortstop and bats ninth.
Naquin, Escobar, Bassitt lead Mets over Pirates in DH opener
PITTSBURGH -- Tyler Naquin and Eduardo Escobar hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning, and the New York Mets beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 in the first game of a split doubleheader on Wednesday.The Mets moved a half-game back in front of Atlanta for first place in the NL East by relying on the mix of power and pitching that has kept them atop the division since early April.Chris Bassitt (13-7) struck out 10 in seven innings, helping New York avoid its first four-game skid of the season. Bassitt's 13 victories are a career best, topping the 12 games he won while...
FOX Sports
Guardians play the Royals leading series 1-0
Cleveland Guardians (69-64, first in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (55-80, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (8-8, 3.06 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 164 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (2-10, 5.47 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -195, Royals +165; over/under is 7...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Tigers' Josh Lester joining dugout Wednesday afternoon
Detroit Tigers infielder Josh Lester is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels. Lester was the Tigers' designated hitter on Tuesday in his first MLB start and he went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. Javier Baez will take over at DH while Ryan Kreidler shifts to shortstop Wednesday afternoon. Jeimer Candelario will make a start on third base and bat seventh.
FOX Sports
Tigers take 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Angels
Detroit Tigers (50-85, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (60-76, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Drew Hutchison (2-7, 4.06 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (5-9, 3.02 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -207, Tigers +171; over/under is 8...
numberfire.com
Orioles' Jesus Aguilar batting seventh versus Blue Jays Monday
The Baltimore Orioles will start Jesus Aguilar at designated hitter for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Aguilar will start at designated hitter in Game 1 of the Orioles' doubleheader with the Blue Jays, batting seventh while Adley Rutschman moves back to catcher and Robinson Chirinos takes a seat.
Yardbarker
Correa and Bundy Lead Twins Past White Sox 5-1
The Chicago White Sox continued their struggles against Dylan Bundy and Carlos Correa homered to help the visitors to a 5-1 victory on Sunday. The Sox took the weekend series by winning the first two contests and are now 6-7 against the Twins this season. Correa went deep in the...
